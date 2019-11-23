Mizzou’s leader in receiving yards arrested for failure to appear

I don’t know how many times I’ve said it both here and in “real life,” but I’ll say it again: One of these days, college football players specifically and individuals their age in general will take care of business like this and not allow it to escalate.
In June, Missouri’s Jonathan Nance was cited for not wearing a seatbelt following a traffic stop in the vicinity of the Tigers’ football home, Memorial Stadium. A court date for the citation was set for Aug. 14; as you have probably already figured out, Nance was a no-show for the court appearance and an arrest warrant was issued.
Friday morning, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, Nance was arrested for failure to appear (mo’ money). In addition to that issue, he was also cited for a stop sign violation (mo’ money) — the violation that got him pulled over in the first place but for which he wasn’t cited initially — and for driving on a suspended license (mo’ money).
The football program told the Post-Dispatch that they are aware of the situation and that, with the matter being handled internally, Nance will be available to play against Tennessee later on today.
Nance, a senior, leads the Tigers in receiving yards with 410 and is second in receptions with 27. He’s also tied for second on the team with three touchdown catches.
BYU loses leading rusher to season-ending knee injury
Incredibly, a fourth player at the position, Sione Finau, has suffered his own injury, with multiple media outlets reporting that the freshman will miss the remainder of the year because of an injured knee. Finau sustained the injury during practice this week.
Thanks in large part to the myriad injuries, Finau currently leads the Cougars in rushing with 359 yards and is tops among all ball carriers with more than 10 attempts with a 6.1 yards per carry average.
All four of those backs previously mentioned, the four top rushers on the team, will likely miss Saturday’s game at UMass, which means the vast majority of the running-game load will likely fall on Jackson McChesney. The freshman has played in one game this season, rushing for 46 yards on 10 carries in last Saturday’s win over FCS Idaho State.
Team that hasn’t been to a bowl game since 1972 close to announcing bowl-affiliation agreement
It’s always good to be prepared. In the case of UMass football though, they might be a little too prepared in one particular case.
According to MassLive.com, the Minutemen are close to announcing a bowl-affiliation agreement for the program — one of the few FBS independents who do not have a ready-made path to a postseason appearance as things currently stand.
“We’re down the path with some relationships with some bowls that we’re going to be announcing in the next 30-45 days that we feel good about,” AD Ryan Bamford said. “We’re going to have a relationship that’s going to cover us through 2025. That will cover us so if we’re bowl eligible we feel very good about being placed in a bowl if we get to 6-6.
“It will have a number of iterations, a number of variables to it. We feel good about the relationships we’ve been able to build and our ability, when we become a bowl-eligible team for the first time, to have a place to go. That our fans will be able to travel there and support us and that will be a seminal moment for our program.”
Banford later confirmed that ESPN is likely to play a role in the agreement, which likely hints at a conditional spot in one of the 13 or so bowl games they own through a subsidiary.
While such a deal would be nice to have, UMass actually following through and using it remains another matter. The 2019 team is among the worst in the country at 1-10 on the year and the program overall hasn’t made a bowl game since the defunct Boardwalk Bowl pitted the Minutemen against UC Davis in 1972.
In fact, UMass has only finished above .500 once in the past decade and that came before the school transitioned to the FBS level. So while the deal is nice to have, it’s more of one that the program will utilize in theory rather than practice until proven otherwise.
Ahead of first SEC meeting with Georgia, Jimbo Fisher hints at conference scrapping division format
Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012 but the Aggies are only now, in November of 2019, playing their first game against Georgia — an opponent they won’t see again in the regular season for another five years.
Such is life in a 14 team conference that refuses to move to nine conference games to increase the frequency of cross-division matchups between programs.
Such a lengthy rotation against teams that are not permanent rivals has led to plenty of suggestions on how the SEC could improve their scheduling and it appears that the leadership involved is at least opening the door to the possibility of change. As noted by FootballScoop, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher hinted that a new format could be on the horizon for the league.
“I know they’re looking at some formats going forward that keep the three main and rotate five and all those things,” Fisher said. “I think it is good for your players, eventually, to play everybody in the conference. I really do believe that…. When you have conferences as big as you have now, that’s kind of the way it goes.”
The philosophy behind the schedule is sure to be a talking point at spring meetings in Destin, Fla. next year and from the sounds of what Fisher is saying, it’s possible a “PODS” setup is in the running for schools where they would play three opponents every year and rotate among the others as part of the remaining five conference games.
Such a setup would eliminate the imbalance there sometimes is between the SEC West and SEC East and could go a long ways at preventing players (and fans) from going a decade-plus between visits to certain campuses.
Of course the easiest solution is just to go to nine conference games like the Big 12, Big Ten and Pac-12 but nobody has been more resistant to such a move than the SEC in the recent past. We’ll see what ultimately ends up happening but hopefully for fans who want to make more regular trips to places like Athens and College Station, the cha-cha-changes come sooner rather than later.
FIU unveils new ‘Miami Lights’ helmet for local showdown against the ‘Canes
Miami is taking a break from ACC play this weekend to host local rival FIU in a series that has probably been most notable for the two program’s on-field skirmish back in 2006.
The Panthers, however, may soon be known for something else far more positive by announcing a new look for Saturday’s game, unveiling a stunning city-themed ‘Miami Lights’ helmet that they’ll sport against the Hurricanes:
That is jaw-droppingly good FIU. Now we just need head coach Butch Davis to dress up against his old team with a white sport coat a la Sonny Crockett to really complete the look.
The ‘Canes are going with their standard issue look either for the contest as they announced they’ll be switching out the usual all-white setup and using gray facemasks against the Panthers. The move is a nod to the teams of the past that sported the look at the old Orange Bowl, the program’s former home in the city which is now the baseball venue known as Marlins Park, where Saturday’s game will be played.