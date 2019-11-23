Mizzou’s leader in receiving yards arrested for failure to appear

I don’t know how many times I’ve said it both here and in “real life,” but I’ll say it again: One of these days, college football players specifically and individuals their age in general will take care of business like this and not allow it to escalate.

In June, Missouri’s Jonathan Nance was cited for not wearing a seatbelt following a traffic stop in the vicinity of the Tigers’ football home, Memorial Stadium. A court date for the citation was set for Aug. 14; as you have probably already figured out, Nance was a no-show for the court appearance and an arrest warrant was issued.

Friday morning, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, Nance was arrested for failure to appear (mo’ money). In addition to that issue, he was also cited for a stop sign violation (mo’ money) — the violation that got him pulled over in the first place but for which he wasn’t cited initially — and for driving on a suspended license (mo’ money).

The football program told the Post-Dispatch that they are aware of the situation and that, with the matter being handled internally, Nance will be available to play against Tennessee later on today.

Nance, a senior, leads the Tigers in receiving yards with 410 and is second in receptions with 27. He’s also tied for second on the team with three touchdown catches.