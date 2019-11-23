No. 13 Michigan, Indiana trading blows as Big Ten battle hits halftime

Jim Harbaugh was a rookie quarterback in the NFL the last time Indiana beat Michigan but the Hoosiers are keeping things within striking distance during this year’s meeting on dreary Bloomington afternoon as the No. 13 Wolverines took a 21-14 lead into halftime of the pair’s Big Ten battle.

QB Shea Patterson led the way for the visitors, who are trying not to look ahead to next week’s rivalry game against No. 2 Ohio State. The senior signal-caller was already up to 176 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the offense continues to look like they’ve found a rhythm the last few weeks. If there was one thing to nitpick though, it might have been a ground game that was limited to 3.5 yards per carry and didn’t really break through outside of a Zach Charbonnet run for 22.

IU also found success through the air, with Peyton Ramsey shaking off a hard hit early on to wind up throwing for 98 yards on 10-of-15 passing. He did throw an interception on the aforementioned hit but bounced back and wound up rushing for a touchdown to briefly give his team the lead in the second quarter. Tailback Stevie Scott finished with 50 yards on the ground and a score of his own as well.

Michigan does receive the second half kickoff but otherwise this one has been fairly evenly matched between two teams who are looking to close out the season on a high note.