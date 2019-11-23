No. 14 Baylor leads Texas in typical Big 12 defensive struggle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A game pitting teams still licking their wounds after heartbreaking, season-altering losses have played like it so far in Waco. No. 14 Baylor leads Texas 7-3 at the break.

Baylor appeared primed to take an early 7-0 lead when Charlie Brewer found Chris Platt for a 44-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage, but D'Shawn Jamison pried the ball from Platt’s hands and Chris Brown hopped on it for Texas. Starting at its own 18, Texas pushed past the Baylor 40 but eventually punted. It would be the only time in the half Texas punctured Baylor territory until the final play of the half.

After both teams punted once more to close a scoreless first quarter, Jon Lovett opened the second quarter and the scoring by breaking free for a 28-yard touchdown run.

Baylor threatened to make it 14-0 when crossing into Texas territory in the final minute of the half, but three straight Brewer incompletions forced a punt. With UT taking over at its own 2-yard line with 18 seconds left in the half, it seemed the Longhorns would concede a 7-0 halftime deficit.

Instead, Keontay Ingram ripped off a career-long 68-yard run, allowing Cameron Dicker to boot a 48-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Sam Ehlinger closed the half 9-of-13 but for just 70 yards, while Brewer was 10-of-17 for 119 yards.

Texas will receive to open the second half.