No. 19 Cincinnati clinches AAC East, plays for home-field advantage next week at Memphis

For the first time in program history, No. 19 Cincinnati (10-1, 7-0 AAC) will play for the American Athletic Conference championship. The Bearcats clinched the AAC East Division Saturday night with a 15-13 victory over Temple (7-4, 4-3 AAC).
Up 13-0 in the fourth quarter, Temple worked hard to cut into the lead with its first score of the night. But a touchdown run by Re’Mahn Davis was followed by a second special teams blunder by the Owls. The extra point attempt was blocked by Cincinnati and returned by Coby Bryant for two points. What could have been a 13-7 game turned back into a two-possession game. Temple’s first special teams error was in the second quarter when punter Adam Barry fielded the snap with his knee down at the six-yard line. Cincinnati turned that 1st-and-Goal situation into a field goal after the Temple defense bailed the team out with a defensive stand. Those points off special teams miscues certainly haunted Temple.
Cincinnati’s offense had a rough outing against a stingy Temple defense. Cincinnati had just 210 yards of offense. Desmond Ridder completed just nine of his 25 pass attempts for 62 yards too. Cincinnati did have a solid run game though with Michael Warren II taking the football 24 times for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Cincinnati may have the division locked up, but they will still be faced with a stiff test next week. Cincinnati travels to Memphis for the regular-season finale, and there is a chance it will be the first of two consecutive meetings in as many weeks. Memphis will need to win next Friday’s game against Cincinnati to clinch the AAC West Division. A win by Cincinnati would leave the door open for Navy to capture the division crown with a victory at Houston next Saturday. A win by Cincinnati would also secure home-field advantage in the AAC Championship Game regardless of the AAC West Divison winner. The AAC Championship Game is played at the school with the better record or higher College Football Playoff ranking.
The win also keeps Cincinnati squarely in the running for the Group of 5 spot in the New Years Six. They are already the second highest-ranked team from the Group of Five and should remain that way in the next batch of rankings. The only team ranked ahead of Cincinnati in the Group of Five is Memphis.
Temple will close out its regular season at home against UConn next Saturday.
Based on recent history, it was quite the turn of events in the latest edition of The Big Game.
For the 123rd time, Cal and Stanford squared off Saturday afternoon for the right to claim ownership of the Stanford Axe. For the first time in nearly a decade, though, it was the Golden Bears taking possession of the rivalry trophy as they used a late touchdown to beat the Cardinal 24-20.
Trailing 20-17 with just over two minutes left, Cal went 75 yards in six plays on a drive culminated by quarterback Chase Garber‘s 16-yard touchdown run. Stanford had one more chance to win the game, but Cameron Scarlett was stuffed for no gain on fourth down to turn the ball over on downs.
The win is Cal’s first in the rivalry since 2009, snapping a nine-game losing streak. At 6-5, the Golden Bears are now bowl-eligible for the second straight season, the first time the football program has done that since a seven-year run from 2003-09.
Speaking of the postseason, the Cardinal is now officially eliminated from bowl contention as they fell to 4-7 on the season. This will mark the first time since 2008, Jim Harbaugh‘s second season at the school, that Stanford will not go bowling at season’s end.
Given the 10-game bowl streak being snapped, it’ll be interesting to see how the coaching carousel plays out when it comes to David Shaw. In the midst of his ninth season as the head coach down on The Farm, Shaw’s name has been mentioned almost annually as a potential fit for (insert NFL team’s name here) even as he has rebuffed any and all overtures thus far.
Could this year be different? Stay tuned…
It’s shaping up to be quite the night in Norman. Texas face-planted in Waco, Oregon is struggling to beat Arizona State, and the home team is his winning, but the visitors are lurking. At the break, No. 9 Oklahoma leads TCU 21-10.
The Sooners scored on their first three possessions, moving 52, 65 and 81 yards to do so. Jalen Hurts kept from seven yards out for OU’s first score, found Brayden Willis from 20 yards out for their second, and then hit CeeDee Lamb from five for the third.
After a three-and-out at the 10:05 mark of the second quarter, breaking a streak of six straight scoring drives dating back to last week’s comeback over Baylor, OU gave TCU a window back into the game and the Frogs climbed through it.
Having moved backward three yards on their first three possessions, TCU finally found an opening through quarterback Max Duggan‘s legs, darting 62 yards from his own 32-yard line to the OU 6. Sewo Olonilua plunged in two plays later to pull TCU within 21-7 and then, after Jadon Haselwood fumbled, TCU moved 48 yards in eight plays to pull within 21-10 on a 24-yard Jonathan Song boot.
Oklahoma punted on its final chance of the half, following three straight touchdowns with three straight empty possessions. Hurts went 8-of-14 for 99 yards with two touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 64 yards and a score, while Kennedy Brooks carried 10 times for 68 yards.
Duggan was just 4-of-10 for 36 yards through the air, but his 62-yard burst gave him a game-high 71 yards on seven carries.
Oklahoma will receive to open the second half.
Oregon’s recent trips to the desert have not gone well at all and the trend looks like it’s continuing on Saturday night.
The No. 6 Ducks had one good offensive drive but otherwise were on their heels as they trailed 10-7 to Arizona State in a rather uneven game for both sides upon reaching the midway mark in Tempe.
Offensively, UO was solid enough but stringing together enough plays to move the sticks consistently wasn’t quite in the cards through two quarters. Justin Herbert threw for 111 yards on 8-of-14 passing but was mostly focused on handing the ball off to the ground game. CJ Verdell had 59 yards on 11 carries, Travis Dye added another 30 and scoring machine Cyrus Habibi-Likio punched in a short touchdown.
Maybe more concerning for the conference and College Football Playoff contenders were the lack of their trademark defense coming through. QB Jayden Daniels didn’t throw an incompletion until the final drive of the half in passing for 191 yards and a TD while scrambling several times for good gains as well. The wideout tandem of Brandon Aiyuk and Frank Darby were particularly effective in breaking out big gains, with the latter already accounting for 99 yards and the lone Sun Devils touchdown.
As a result, as improbable as it seems, ASU took their first lead in a game since Oct. 12 in the closing minute against Washington State. It’s been that kind of run for a team that has dropped four in a row but Herm Edwards’ crew is fired up and playing well enough against one of the conference heavyweights so far.
It goes without saying that Oregon needs to pick things up if they want to escape with a win, much less get a few style points to impress the Selection Committee.
Go ahead and add yet another footnote or two to the larger-than-life legend that is Shaquille O’Neill.
As 42-point home favorites, top-ranked LSU is playing host this weekend to 2-8 Arkansas in what should walk, talk, smell and act like your prototypical woodshedding (as of this posting, the Tigers are up 28-6 at halftime). In addition to the Razorbacks, Shaquille O’Neal, an All-American and College Basketball Hall of Famer at LSU before embarking on a pro career that led to yet another Hall of Fame induction, was in Baton Rouge for the on-field festivities.
Prior to those on-field festivities, though, Shaq had a little fun off the field as he utilized an LSU cheerleader for an impromptu weightlifting session.
That may not have even been the best visual from Shaq’s return to The Bayou, though.
On his Twitter page Friday evening, Tigers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko posted a photo of himself standing next to O’Neal in LSU’s football facility.
Let it be noted that Fehoko is officially listed on his LSU bio page as 6-2, 291 pounds.
In case you weren’t aware before, Shaq is still a very, very, VERY large human being.