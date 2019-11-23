No. 19 Cincinnati clinches AAC East, plays for home-field advantage next week at Memphis

For the first time in program history, No. 19 Cincinnati (10-1, 7-0 AAC) will play for the American Athletic Conference championship. The Bearcats clinched the AAC East Division Saturday night with a 15-13 victory over Temple (7-4, 4-3 AAC).

Up 13-0 in the fourth quarter, Temple worked hard to cut into the lead with its first score of the night. But a touchdown run by Re’Mahn Davis was followed by a second special teams blunder by the Owls. The extra point attempt was blocked by Cincinnati and returned by Coby Bryant for two points. What could have been a 13-7 game turned back into a two-possession game. Temple’s first special teams error was in the second quarter when punter Adam Barry fielded the snap with his knee down at the six-yard line. Cincinnati turned that 1st-and-Goal situation into a field goal after the Temple defense bailed the team out with a defensive stand. Those points off special teams miscues certainly haunted Temple.

Cincinnati’s offense had a rough outing against a stingy Temple defense. Cincinnati had just 210 yards of offense. Desmond Ridder completed just nine of his 25 pass attempts for 62 yards too. Cincinnati did have a solid run game though with Michael Warren II taking the football 24 times for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati may have the division locked up, but they will still be faced with a stiff test next week. Cincinnati travels to Memphis for the regular-season finale, and there is a chance it will be the first of two consecutive meetings in as many weeks. Memphis will need to win next Friday’s game against Cincinnati to clinch the AAC West Division. A win by Cincinnati would leave the door open for Navy to capture the division crown with a victory at Houston next Saturday. A win by Cincinnati would also secure home-field advantage in the AAC Championship Game regardless of the AAC West Divison winner. The AAC Championship Game is played at the school with the better record or higher College Football Playoff ranking.

The win also keeps Cincinnati squarely in the running for the Group of 5 spot in the New Years Six. They are already the second highest-ranked team from the Group of Five and should remain that way in the next batch of rankings. The only team ranked ahead of Cincinnati in the Group of Five is Memphis.

Temple will close out its regular season at home against UConn next Saturday.

Follow @KevinOnCFB