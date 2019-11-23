No. 25 SMU takes 21-10 lead into halftime at Navy with AAC West division hopes on the line

With a chance to stay in the running for the AAC West Division, and a spot in the New Years Six, No. 25 SMU is taking care of Navy at halftime in Annapolis. The Mustangs lead the Midshipmen 21-10 after one half of play, with the winner getting to stay alive in the division race going into the final week of the season.

The game certainly didn’t get off to a great start for either team. After Xavier Jones fumbled the football away on SMU’s game-opening possession in Navy territory, the Midshipmen failed to capitalize on the turnover when a 41-yard field goal attempt by Bijan Nichols was no good.

Navy opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run by Chance Warren on Navy’s next possession, but the lead was as short-lived as they come. CJ Sanders returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for an SMU touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. Sanders gave the Mustangs a 14-7 lead in the second quarter with a 33-yard catch on a pass from Shane Buechele. Jones padded the lead with a touchdown run later in the second quarter to build SMU’s lead to 21-10.

