No. 9 Oklahoma builds halftime cushion over TCU

It’s shaping up to be quite the night in Norman. Texas face-planted in Waco, Oregon is struggling to beat Arizona State, and the home team is his winning, but the visitors are lurking. At the break, No. 9 Oklahoma leads TCU 21-10.

The Sooners scored on their first three possessions, moving 52, 65 and 81 yards to do so. Jalen Hurts kept from seven yards out for OU’s first score, found Brayden Willis from 20 yards out for their second, and then hit CeeDee Lamb from five for the third.

After a three-and-out at the 10:05 mark of the second quarter, breaking a streak of six straight scoring drives dating back to last week’s comeback over Baylor, OU gave TCU a window back into the game and the Frogs climbed through it.

Having moved backward three yards on their first three possessions, TCU finally found an opening through quarterback Max Duggan‘s legs, darting 62 yards from his own 32-yard line to the OU 6. Sewo Olonilua plunged in two plays later to pull TCU within 21-7 and then, after Jadon Haselwood fumbled, TCU moved 48 yards in eight plays to pull within 21-10 on a 24-yard Jonathan Song boot.

Oklahoma punted on its final chance of the half, following three straight touchdowns with three straight empty possessions. Hurts went 8-of-14 for 99 yards with two touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 64 yards and a score, while Kennedy Brooks carried 10 times for 68 yards.

Duggan was just 4-of-10 for 36 yards through the air, but his 62-yard burst gave him a game-high 71 yards on seven carries.

Oklahoma will receive to open the second half.