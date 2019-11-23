Paul Finebaum apologizes, labels attack on CFP chair/Oregon AD Rob Mullens ‘wrong and inappropriate’

Given the World Wide Leader’s deep relationship with the CFP, you could sense this was coming.
On his show earlier this week, ESPN talking head/walking SEC shill Paul Finebaum directed some very unflattering words at Rob Mullens, the athletic director at Oregon who moonlights as the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee. With his Ducks in the thick of the playoff discussion, and with CFP rules calling for him to recuse himself from the room when UO is being discussed, there have been questions raised as to Mullens’ ability to effectively chair the committee and relay pertinent details/explanations of its discussions to the media and the public.
Enter Finebaum, who launched a wholly unnecessary, classless and over-the-top-even-for-him attack on Mullens, apparently because he believes there’s a very good chance that Oregon gets into the playoff ahead of one his beloved Southeastern Conference schools.
“I frankly don’t know if I trust this guy being in charge,” Finebaum said Thursday. “I don’t trust him because he’s not honest, and I just think he has an influence on that committee. Maybe I should save my powder if Oregon gets in, but then it’s going to be too late.”
A day later, and amidst a significant backlash — especially from within — Finebaum issued a public mea culpa on Friday’s show.
From The Oregonian:
I want to address something that occurred here last night; we were having a conversation about the College Football Playoff and about its chairman, Rob Mullens, who is the athletic director at the University of Oregon,” Finebaum said. “I have been critical of the process. I have been critical of the fact that Mr. Mullens is representing Oregon as the athletic director, although officially he’s not representing them as the chairman of the College Football Playoff. I said some things that quite frankly were wrong and inappropriate.
“This morning, on the way over to Athens, I called Rob Mullens out in Oregon and personally apologized to him, telling him that it doesn’t matter what I intended to say, I am responsible for what I said. He was magnanimous in accepting my apology. We both agreed to get together soon and hope to get to know each other better because he could not have been kinder in receiving my call, and I could not have been more incorrect in what I had to say about him last night.
One of the top high school football players in the state of Colorado has found himself in the midst of a very serious legal situation.
According to the Boulder Daily Camera, 18-year-old Aidan Atkinson was arrested Friday morning in connection to an incident, or series of incidents, that occurred last September. Atkinson is facing three counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, and five counts of unlawful sexual contact.
The charges against Atkinson, who was a juvenile at the time, stem from the incidents on a party bus last year; no further details have been made available. Atkinson was booked into jail shortly after his arrest and will remain there through the weekend as he awaits his first court appearance Monday.
Because of the off-field situation, Atkinson did not play in his high school football team’s playoff game Friday night.
Atkinson is listed as a four-star 2020 prospect on the 247Sports.com composite, rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Colorado and the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country. Last year, he was named the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year.
In November of last year, Atkinson, who holds offers from Boise State, Colorado, Kansas, Ole Miss and South Carolina among others, verbally committed to Northwestern.
In a very brief statement, an NU official wrote that “Northwestern is not permitted to comment on any prospective student-athlete until such time as they sign a National Letter of Intent.”
This likely won’t make one ESPN talking head/walking SEC shill very happy.
On his personal Twitter account Friday night, five-star 2020 linebacker Noah Sewell announced that he is verballing committing to playing his college football for the University of Oregon. Sewell, the brother of current UO All-American left tackle Penei Sewell, is one of the highest-rated commits for the Ducks over the last decade, and certainly sits as the crown jewel of Mario Cristobal‘s current class, which has the opportunity to be the highest-rated in the Pac-12 (they’re currently ninth in the country; Washington is next at No. 15).
What makes this commitment even more noteworthy, though, is who Oregon beat out as the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M were in play for the Utah high schooler.
Sewell is currently rated as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Utah; and the No. 20 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
Even as he won’t be able to take the field with the rest of his teammates, Tua Tagovailoa (pictured, left) will still be there for the seniors who will be playing their last home game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
After suffering a hip injury in Alabama’s blowout of Mississippi State last weekend, Tagovailoa underwent season-ending surgery this past Monday to repair the damage. Earlier in the week on social media, Tagovailoa hinted that he might be back in town for this weekend’s game; Friday afternoon, the junior quarterback confirmed on Twitter that he is back in Tuscaloosa and will be at the stadium for this afternoon’s in-season scrimmage against FCS Western Carolina.
One reason, other than the seniors, why Tagovailoa is making sure that he’s at the game? It’s expected that his younger brother, Taulia Tagovailoa (pictured, right), will see significant action. The younger Tagovailoa has been elevated to the No. 2 quarterback position, behind new starter Mac Jones, and will officially burn the redshirt on his true freshman season when he takes the field later today.
Still left unsaid by Tagovailoa, Tua or otherwise, is his football future. Expected to be a very high first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft prior to his injury, the player still hasn’t signaled for certain that he’ll be leaving his lone remaining season of eligibility on the table at Alabama and moving on to the pros.
That said, it would still be a major upset if Tagovailoa did anything other than leave early for the NFL.
I don’t know how many times I’ve said it both here and in “real life,” but I’ll say it again: One of these days, college football players specifically and individuals their age in general will take care of business like this and not allow it to escalate.
In June, Missouri’s Jonathan Nance was cited for not wearing a seatbelt following a traffic stop in the vicinity of the Tigers’ football home, Memorial Stadium. A court date for the citation was set for Aug. 14; as you have probably already figured out, Nance was a no-show for the court appearance and an arrest warrant was issued.
Friday morning, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, Nance was arrested for failure to appear (mo’ money). In addition to that issue, he was also cited for a stop sign violation (mo’ money) — the violation that got him pulled over in the first place but for which he wasn’t cited initially — and for driving on a suspended license (mo’ money).
The football program told the Post-Dispatch that they are aware of the situation and that, with the matter being handled internally, Nance will be available to play against Tennessee later on today.
Nance, a senior, leads the Tigers in receiving yards with 410 and is second in receptions with 27. He’s also tied for second on the team with three touchdown catches.