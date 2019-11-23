Paul Finebaum apologizes, labels attack on CFP chair/Oregon AD Rob Mullens ‘wrong and inappropriate’

Given the World Wide Leader’s deep relationship with the CFP, you could sense this was coming.

On his show earlier this week, ESPN talking head/walking SEC shill Paul Finebaum directed some very unflattering words at Rob Mullens, the athletic director at Oregon who moonlights as the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee. With his Ducks in the thick of the playoff discussion, and with CFP rules calling for him to recuse himself from the room when UO is being discussed, there have been questions raised as to Mullens’ ability to effectively chair the committee and relay pertinent details/explanations of its discussions to the media and the public.

Enter Finebaum, who launched a wholly unnecessary, classless and over-the-top-even-for-him attack on Mullens, apparently because he believes there’s a very good chance that Oregon gets into the playoff ahead of one his beloved Southeastern Conference schools.

“I frankly don’t know if I trust this guy being in charge,” Finebaum said Thursday. “I don’t trust him because he’s not honest, and I just think he has an influence on that committee. Maybe I should save my powder if Oregon gets in, but then it’s going to be too late.”

A day later, and amidst a significant backlash — especially from within — Finebaum issued a public mea culpa on Friday’s show.

From The Oregonian:

I want to address something that occurred here last night; we were having a conversation about the College Football Playoff and about its chairman, Rob Mullens, who is the athletic director at the University of Oregon,” Finebaum said. “I have been critical of the process. I have been critical of the fact that Mr. Mullens is representing Oregon as the athletic director, although officially he’s not representing them as the chairman of the College Football Playoff. I said some things that quite frankly were wrong and inappropriate. “This morning, on the way over to Athens, I called Rob Mullens out in Oregon and personally apologized to him, telling him that it doesn’t matter what I intended to say, I am responsible for what I said. He was magnanimous in accepting my apology. We both agreed to get together soon and hope to get to know each other better because he could not have been kinder in receiving my call, and I could not have been more incorrect in what I had to say about him last night.

