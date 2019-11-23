Point spread for LSU-Arkansas one of the largest in SEC game in 40 years

Based on the fact that Arkansas fired its head coach midway through his second season, we had a very tangible indication that the Razorbacks aren’t very good at this football thing in the here and now. Based on one set of numbers heading into this week’s game, we can undeniably confirm that the Hogs are epically and unprecedentedly bad.

Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge tonight to face top-ranked LSU in Tiger Stadium, better known colloquially as Death Valley. The Tigers have won all 10 games they’ve played this season while the Razorbacks have lost eight of 10 and seven in a row, with the last four losses coming by a combined 138 points.

Suffice to say, Arkansas goes into the game as underdogs. The point spread, though, is something not seen in the SEC in more than two decades.

LSU is currently a 44-point favorite over Arkansas at Caesars Sportsbook. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, over the last 40 seasons the largest closing spread between SEC opponents was 43 (1996, No. 1 Florida vs. Vanderbilt). — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) November 19, 2019

This morning, the spread was sitting at a robust 44 points. At the time of this post, and with the gameday money coming in, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook listed LSU as a 42½-point favorite, so the Razorbacks have officially avoided becoming the biggest SEC underdog in at least 40 years.

So, uh, congrats Hogs? Woo pig sooie?