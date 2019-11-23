Ryan Day says Justin Fields ‘good’ after late-game injury

It appears the whole of Buckeye Nation can breathe a huge sigh of relief. Probably. Maybe.

Very late in No. 2 Ohio State’s win over No. 8 Penn State, and needing a first down on fourth down to completely ice the game, Justin Fields went down with an apparent ankle injury when a Nittany Lions defender landed awkwardly on his lower body. After initially laying prone on the field and then being tended to by the OSU medical staff, the star quarterback jumped up, very vocally waved off any further help and, with a slight limp, headed back to the sidelines.

Following the game, Fields was seen celebrating with the rest of his teammates with no apparent issues. In his post-game press conference, Ryan Day indicated that the sophomore is good to go.

“He’s good,” the head coach said. “He’s a warrior. He’s tough. He ran the ball today. He extended plays on third down.

“He’s got [the] heart of a lion. I love that kid.”

With the attention now shifted to next weekend’s renewal of the annual rivalry with No. 13 Michigan, and with OSU potentially taking a giant step closer to securing a playoff berth with a win to cap off a perfect 12-0 regular season, at least one eye will be trained on Fields’ left ankle and how it responds in the coming days.