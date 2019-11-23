Ryan Day says Justin Fields ‘good’ after late-game injury

It appears the whole of Buckeye Nation can breathe a huge sigh of relief. Probably. Maybe.
Very late in No. 2 Ohio State’s win over No. 8 Penn State, and needing a first down on fourth down to completely ice the game, Justin Fields went down with an apparent ankle injury when a Nittany Lions defender landed awkwardly on his lower body. After initially laying prone on the field and then being tended to by the OSU medical staff, the star quarterback jumped up, very vocally waved off any further help and, with a slight limp, headed back to the sidelines.
Following the game, Fields was seen celebrating with the rest of his teammates with no apparent issues. In his post-game press conference, Ryan Day indicated that the sophomore is good to go.
“He’s good,” the head coach said. “He’s a warrior. He’s tough. He ran the ball today. He extended plays on third down.
“He’s got [the] heart of a lion. I love that kid.”
With the attention now shifted to next weekend’s renewal of the annual rivalry with No. 13 Michigan, and with OSU potentially taking a giant step closer to securing a playoff berth with a win to cap off a perfect 12-0 regular season, at least one eye will be trained on Fields’ left ankle and how it responds in the coming days.
With a chance to stay in the running for the AAC West Division, and a spot in the New Years Six, No. 25 SMU is taking care of Navy at halftime in Annapolis. The Mustangs lead the Midshipmen 21-10 after one half of play, with the winner getting to stay alive in the division race going into the final week of the season.
The game certainly didn’t get off to a great start for either team. After Xavier Jones fumbled the football away on SMU’s game-opening possession in Navy territory, the Midshipmen failed to capitalize on the turnover when a 41-yard field goal attempt by Bijan Nichols was no good.
Navy opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run by Chance Warren on Navy’s next possession, but the lead was as short-lived as they come. CJ Sanders returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for an SMU touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. Sanders gave the Mustangs a 14-7 lead in the second quarter with a 33-yard catch on a pass from Shane Buechele. Jones padded the lead with a touchdown run later in the second quarter to build SMU’s lead to 21-10.
Jim Harbaugh was a rookie quarterback in the NFL the last time Indiana beat Michigan but the Hoosiers are keeping things within striking distance during this year’s meeting on dreary Bloomington afternoon as the No. 13 Wolverines took a 21-14 lead into halftime of the pair’s Big Ten battle.
QB Shea Patterson led the way for the visitors, who are trying not to look ahead to next week’s rivalry game against No. 2 Ohio State. The senior signal-caller was already up to 176 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the offense continues to look like they’ve found a rhythm the last few weeks. If there was one thing to nitpick though, it might have been a ground game that was limited to 3.5 yards per carry and didn’t really break through outside of a Zach Charbonnet run for 22.
IU also found success through the air, with Peyton Ramsey shaking off a hard hit early on to wind up throwing for 98 yards on 10-of-15 passing. He did throw an interception on the aforementioned hit but bounced back and wound up rushing for a touchdown to briefly give his team the lead in the second quarter. Tailback Stevie Scott finished with 50 yards on the ground and a score of his own as well.
Michigan does receive the second half kickoff but otherwise this one has been fairly evenly matched between two teams who are looking to close out the season on a high note.
A game pitting teams still licking their wounds after heartbreaking, season-altering losses have played like it so far in Waco. No. 14 Baylor leads Texas 7-3 at the break.
Baylor appeared primed to take an early 7-0 lead when Charlie Brewer found Chris Platt for a 44-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage, but D'Shawn Jamison pried the ball from Platt’s hands and Chris Brown hopped on it for Texas. Starting at its own 18, Texas pushed past the Baylor 40 but eventually punted. It would be the only time in the half Texas punctured Baylor territory until the final play of the half.
After both teams punted once more to close a scoreless first quarter, Jon Lovett opened the second quarter and the scoring by breaking free for a 28-yard touchdown run.
Baylor threatened to make it 14-0 when crossing into Texas territory in the final minute of the half, but three straight Brewer incompletions forced a punt. With UT taking over at its own 2-yard line with 18 seconds left in the half, it seemed the Longhorns would concede a 7-0 halftime deficit.
Instead, Keontay Ingram ripped off a career-long 68-yard run, allowing Cameron Dicker to boot a 48-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
Sam Ehlinger closed the half 9-of-13 but for just 70 yards, while Brewer was 10-of-17 for 119 yards.
Texas will receive to open the second half.
That’s quite the financial haul that anyone would gladly accept — unless you’re a college football player, of course.
Entering its Week 13 matchup with 6-4 Illinois, and coming off handing Minnesota its first loss of the season, No. 17 Iowa was listed as a 16-point favorite at home. While the Hawkeyes didn’t cover, they did more than enough to come away with a 19-10 win.
Nate Stanley passed for 308 yards, the fifth 300-yard passing day of his career and first this season, in the win, the eighth of the season for the Hawkeyes. Interestingly, it’s that eighth win that’s arguably the most interesting aspect of the game, at least when it comes to Kirk Ferentz‘s contract.
From USA Today:
Ferentz’s contract, rewritten in 2016 after the Hawkeyes advanced to the College Football Playoff, states that the team’s eighth regular season win triggers a $500,000 bonus for the 64-year-old.
It is one of the largest lump-sum bonuses for a single on-field achievement that can be attained during the regular season.
(Writer’s note: Yes, I know Iowa didn’t play in the College Football Playoff in 2016. I’m assuming the writer was referring to the Hawkeyes playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl game after the 2015 season, the Rose Bowl specifically.)
This marks the fourth straight year that Ferentz has collected on the eight-win bonus. As Iowa has already reached bowl eligibility, that milestone triggered another $100,000 bonus for Ferentz.
This year, Ferentz is scheduled to make another $4.8 million in guaranteed compensation.