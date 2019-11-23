Shaquille O’Neal lifting LSU cheerleader over his head? Yep, I’m in…

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Go ahead and add yet another footnote or two to the larger-than-life legend that is Shaquille O’Neill.

As 42-point home favorites, top-ranked LSU is playing host this weekend to 2-8 Arkansas in what should walk, talk, smell and act like your prototypical woodshedding (as of this posting, the Tigers are up 28-6 at halftime). In addition to the Razorbacks, Shaquille O’Neal, an All-American and College Basketball Hall of Famer at LSU before embarking on a pro career that led to yet another Hall of Fame induction, was in Baton Rouge for the on-field festivities.

Prior to those on-field festivities, though, Shaq had a little fun off the field as he utilized an LSU cheerleader for an impromptu weightlifting session.

SHAQ IS IN DEATH VALLEY 😎 pic.twitter.com/nCyaYWkpGO — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2019

That may not have even been the best visual from Shaq’s return to The Bayou, though.

On his Twitter page Friday evening, Tigers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko posted a photo of himself standing next to O’Neal in LSU’s football facility.

Man @SHAQ made me feel like a little boy bruh! pic.twitter.com/KAZfNbCtT1 — Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) November 23, 2019

Let it be noted that Fehoko is officially listed on his LSU bio page as 6-2, 291 pounds.

In case you weren’t aware before, Shaq is still a very, very, VERY large human being.