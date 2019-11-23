Shea Patterson-Nico Collins connection powers No. 13 Michigan to big win over Indiana

This season may not quite have gone as expected in Ann Arbor but No. 13 Michigan continues to roll right along ever since halftime of their loss to Penn State. While an elusive Big Ten title is out of the question for the Wolverines, they have a chance to really turn some heads down the stretch after winning their fourth straight in convincing fashion by thrashing an Indiana team 39-14 that was in the top 25 not too long ago.

As has been the case during this run, the offense continues to click in impressive fashion under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. QB Shea Patterson was sharp and efficient in throwing for 366 yards and a whopping five touchdowns (one interception), with most of the damage coming when he hooked up with wideout Nico Collins. The latter was nearly unstoppable, hauling in just six passes but going for 165 yards in total with three scores.

On the ground, Zack Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins formed a decent one-two punch with a combined 90 yards but most of the offensive attack in the game went through the air.

The Hoosiers weren’t bad passing either, with Peyton Ramsey throwing for 217 yards and a touchdown despite getting shaken up early. The signal-caller also ran one in and had most of the pressure on the game on his shoulders with Stevie Scott limited to 54 yards and a TD rushing.

In the end though, the buzzsaw that UM has become couldn’t be slowed down as the dominance of the Wolverines continues in the series that has been competitive despite the lopsided nature of results. The last time IU prevailed against the maize and blue, Jim Harbaugh was a rookie in the NFL and just a year removed from his own collegiate career wrapping up.

Now it’s time for the Michigan head coach to turn his attention to another long losing streak: namely snapping the team’s futility against rival Ohio State. The No. 2 Buckeyes have already clinched the Big Ten East title but will roll into the Big House next week firmly in the hunt for the top seed in the College Football Playoff and have looked as complete a team as anybody in the country this season after dispatching Penn State earlier in the day.

Such rivalry games can prove tricky however and the clash between the two conference superpowers sure looks a lot different after this weekend than it did even just a month ago.