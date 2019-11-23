Getty Images

Two Michigan State wins would mean all five FBS Michigan are bowl-eligible in same season for first time ever

Nov 23, 2019
C’mon, Michigan State, hold up your end of the Wolverine State’s bargain — unlike last time this kind of history was possible.

With a win over Northern Illinois this past Tuesday night, Eastern Michigan moved to 6-5 and became bowl-eligible for in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the football program’s history. Central Michigan (7-2), Michigan (8-2) and Western Michigan (7-4) had already reached the requisite six wins for bowl eligibility earlier this season.

At 4-6 and losers of five straight, Michigan State needs to win its last two games (at 2-8 Rutgers, vs. 3-7 Maryland) to become bowl-eligible. If they hit six wins — and if they don’t, it might be time to call it a day on the Mark Dantonio era in East Lansing — it would mark the first time ever that all five FBS schools from the state of Michigan are bowl-eligible in the same season.

Already, it’s just the second time that the three directional MAC schools are bowl-eligible in the same season, with the first coming in 2016.

As Michigan played in a bowl game that year, all five Michigan schools would’ve been in the postseason were it not for MSU’s 3-9 implosion that season.

AJ Dillon to play first game at Notre Dame, where his grandpa was Irish’s first African-American captain

Nov 23, 2019
You’ll have to pardon AJ Dillon if he’s a little more amped up than normal this afternoon.

In a couple of hours, Boston College’s game against Notre Dame in South Bend kicks off.  The junior Dillon, one of the top running backs in the country, will be playing in his first game ever at Notre Dame Stadium (his only other appearance against the Irish came in Chestnut Hill in 2017).

What will make this day special for Dillon is that his maternal grandfather, Thom Gatewood, was a star wide receiver for the Fighting Irish nearly a half-century ago.  When his collegiate playing days were over, Gatewood left as the football program’s all-time leader in receptions with 157.  In 1970, he set the school’s single-season record with 77 catches.

Most notably, Gatewood was the first-ever African-American captain at Notre Dame.

Dillon actually had the opportunity to follow in his grandfather’s football footsteps as he was heavily recruited by Notre Dame, but originally committed to Michigan in March of 2016 before flipping to BC.  Three years later, Dillon will finally get the opportunity to step onto the same field on which his grandfather starred.

“It’s going to be pretty cool,” Dillon told the South Bend Tribune. “I’ve been there a couple times before: once for camp and once for a visit. It’s going to be pretty cool — a great venue, a lot of history, big rivalry between BC and Notre Dame over the years. It’s an honor to be able to play there.”

Entering the game, Dillon is third nationally in rushing yards with 1,451.  As a true freshman, Dillon ran for 58 yards on 16 carries in his lone appearance against the Irish, a 49-20 loss at Alumni Stadium.

QB Tanner Morgan (concussion) cleared, under center for No. 10 Minnesota vs, Northwestern

Nov 23, 2019
At least one side of the Minnesota-Northwestern can breathe a little easier when it comes to the quarterback position.

Northwestern announced on its injury report this week that starter Aidan Smith is doubtful for today’s game with an unspecified injury; it has since been confirmed that Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson, who wasn’t even listed on the two-deep depth chart, will get another start.  On the other side, Tanner Morgan suffered a concussion after being sacked on back-to-back plays late in Minnesota’s Week 12 loss to Iowa, leaving his status for this week’s game up in the air throughout the week.

Late Saturday morning, however, it was confirmed that Morgan has cleared concussion protocol and will be under center for the Gophers as they take on the Wildcats.

Morgan has completed just over 68 percent of his passes this season and has thrown 23 touchdowns versus just four interceptions 229 attempts. His 186.9 passer rating is second among Big Ten quarterbacks and second in the Big Ten (Ohio State’s Justin Fields at 191.8).

Where each Power Five conference race stands heading into Week 13

Nov 23, 2019
Counting today, there are just two (two?!?) Saturdays left in the 2019 regular season, which means championship weekend is right around the corner. As Week 13 gets set to kick-off, here’s a look at where each of the races in the Power Five conferences stands at the moment:

ACC ATLANTIC
By virtue of its Week 12 win over NC State, No. 3 Clemson has already clinched the division.

ACC COASTAL
Unlike its Atlantic brethren, the Coastal is still very much undecided.

Virginia (5-2) currently holds the lead and can win the division with a Week 14 win over rival Virginia Tech. Two other teams sit at 4-2 with two league games remaining — Pitt and Virginia Tech. Each of those teams can claim the division by winning their last two games AND a Virginia loss. The field of contenders will be whittled down by one this weekend as Pitt and Tech will square off Saturday afternoon.

BIG 12
As they are both 6-1, and the next closest teams are at 4-3, wins in just one of their last two league games would put both No. 14 Baylor and No. 9 Oklahoma into the conference championship game in a rematch of the Sooners’ wild come-from-behind Week 12 win.

Two losses by Baylor (vs. Texas, at Kansas) and/or Oklahoma (vs. TCU, at No. 22 Oklahoma State) would bring a trio of 4-3 teams, No. 22 Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas, back into the title-game picture — provided those teams win their last two games, of course.

BIG TEN EAST
This division is simple: if No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) beats No. 8 Penn State (6-1) this afternoon, the Buckeyes are headed to the conference championship game for the third straight season and fifth since the game was first played in 2011. Conversely, if Penn State upsets OSU (Buckeyes are 18-point home favorites) and then takes care of 2-8 Rutgers in the regular-season finale, the Nittany Lions would be headed to Indianapolis for just the second time (2016).

In the unlikely event of a three-way tie between Ohio State, Penn State and No. 13 Michigan (5-2), the Nittany Lions would get the nod based on the Big Ten’s three-way tiebreaker system and what would be head-to-head wins over both the Buckeyes and Wolverines in such a scenario.

BIG TEN WEST
The West is one of two things: either very straightforward or extremely convoluted.

If No. 10 Minnesota (6-1) beats Northwestern on the road today and No. 12 Wisconsin (5-2) at home next week, the Golden Gophers will make their first-ever appearance in the Big Ten championship game; a Minnesota win and Wisconsin loss today would also do the trick for the Gophers.  A Minnesota loss to Wisconsin, coupled with a UW win over Purdue this weekend, would send the Badgers to represent the West vs, the East.

At 4-3, both No. 17 Iowa, which beat Minnesota last weekend, and Illinois are lurking and remain in the divisional hunt with two weeks left to play. A Minnesota win today — or losses by either, for that matter — would eliminate them both from consideration.

PAC-12 NORTH
At 7-0 with two games remaining, and with second-place Oregon State at a distant 4-3, Oregon has already wrapped up the North.

PAC-12 SOUTH
No. 7 Utah (6-1) can clinch the South today with a win over Arizona AND a No. 23 USC (5-2) loss to cross-town rival UCLA. By virtue of its head-to-head win over Utah in September, USC can win the division if it beats UCLA and Utah loses to either Arizona or Colorado.

Unbelievably, given how they started, there is the possibility that UCLA (4-3) could end the season in a three-way tie with USC and Utah if the Bruins win their last two (at USC, vs. Cal) and the Utes lose their last two. In such a scenario, USC would still win the division based on the Pac-12’s method of breaking multi-team ties.

SEC EAST
By virtue of its Week 12 win over Auburn, No. 4 Georgia has already clinched the division.

SEC WEST
No. 1 LSU can wrap up the West by with a win over 44-point underdog Arkansas OR a win the following weekend against Texas A&M. Alabama can still win the division if it beats rival and 15th-ranked Auburn in Week 14 AND LSU loses both of its last two games.

Four-star 2020 Northwestern QB commit arrested on multiple sexual assault charges

Nov 23, 2019
One of the top high school football players in the state of Colorado has found himself in the midst of a very serious legal situation.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, 18-year-old Aidan Atkinson was arrested Friday morning in connection to an incident, or series of incidents, that occurred last September. Atkinson is facing three counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, and five counts of unlawful sexual contact.

The charges against Atkinson, who was a juvenile at the time, stem from the incidents on a party bus last year; no further details have been made available.  Atkinson was booked into jail shortly after his arrest and will remain there through the weekend as he awaits his first court appearance Monday.

Because of the off-field situation, Atkinson did not play in his high school football team’s playoff game Friday night.

Atkinson is listed as a four-star 2020 prospect on the 247Sports.com composite, rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Colorado and the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country. Last year, he was named the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year.

In November of last year, Atkinson, who holds offers from Boise State, Colorado, Kansas, Ole Miss and South Carolina among others, verbally committed to Northwestern.

In a very brief statement, an NU official wrote that “Northwestern is not permitted to comment on any prospective student-athlete until such time as they sign a National Letter of Intent.”