Getty Images

Virginia Tech blanks Pitt, sets up showdown with rival Virginia for ACC Coastal title

By John TaylorNov 23, 2019, 6:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

And then there were two.

Entering Week 13, there were three teams still alive in the ACC Coastal.  Below is how the division looked with two weeks left in the regular season.

Virginia (5-2) currently holds the lead and can win the division with a Week 14 win over rival Virginia Tech. Two other teams sit at 4-2 with two league games remaining — Pitt and Virginia Tech. Each of those teams can claim the division by winning their last two games AND a Virginia loss. The field of contenders will be whittled down by one this weekend as Pitt and Tech will square off Saturday afternoon.

Leaving Week 13, there was little doubt as to who the better team was in Blacksburg was on the afternoon as Virginia Tech used a 21-point first half to come away with a convincing 28-0 win over Pitt.  The Hokies’ defense, appropriately enough in coordinator Bud Foster‘s Lane Stadium swan song, was stifling, limiting the Panthers to just 177 yards of offense.

On its 27 rush attempts, Pitt averaged 2.2 yards per carry; at the start of the fourth quarter, that number was .7 ypc.

With the win, the Hokies and Cavaliers are now tied at 5-2 atop the Coastal Division.  Tech will travel to Charlottesville next Saturday to take on UVa., which has lost 15 straight in the rivalry.  The Cavaliers’ last win in the series?  November of 2003.

The winner of that game will claim the Coastal and face Atlantic winner and third-ranked Clemson in the ACC championship game early next month.  The Hokies-Cavaliers winner could also find themselves in the Orange Bowl when it’s all said and done.

With win over rival UCLA, No. 23 USC keeps Pac-12 South hopes alive — and saved Clay Helton’s job?

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 23, 2019, 7:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

If the new athletic director is hellbent on making a coaching change, Clay Helton is doing his damnedest to make it mighty difficult on the ol’ boy.

Behind the play of Kedon Slovis, No. 23 USC scored 28 straight points from midway through the second quarter to midway through the third to secure a convincing 52-35 win over rival UCLA (4-7).  A true freshman quarterback, Slovis passed for a career-high — and school-record — 515 yards and four touchdowns.  It’s the fourth time in five games he’s gone over 400 yards and thrown four touchdown passes.

The win was USC’s fourth in five years in the rivalry.  More importantly, it keeps USC in the thick of the chase for the Pac-12 South title.

As this was its regular-season finale, USC finishes the year 7-2 in conference play.  Utah sits at 6-1 in the league and can claim the division by winning its last two games (Arizona in Week 13, Colorado in Week 14).  However, if the Utes stumble in either of those games, the Trojans would win the division and a spot in the conference championship game opposite Oregon by virtue of their head-to-head win over Utah in September.

So, if it plays out this way — Utah stumbles once, hands the division to USC — do you fire a head coach who makes it to the league title game?  What if USC makes the championship game AND wins it, what do you do then?

“Any time you’re a part of a significant enterprise in something that so many people are invested in, it’s something we don’t want to race into,” the new athletic director, Mike Bohn, said last week in his last public comments on a timeframe for a Helton decision. “We’re not on a specific timeline that would do anything to jeopardize momentum or opportunities that exist, regardless of what those are. Revealing any type of timeline or plan at this point would be premature and probably inappropriate.”

Helton is in his fourth full season with the Trojans after going 5-4 as the interim head coach in 2015.  In those first three seasons, the Trojans went 10-3, 11-3 and 5-7; they’re now 8-4 thus this season, giving Helton an overall record of 40-21, with a 31-12 mark in conference play.

Malcolm Perry lifts Navy to win over No. 25 SMU to keep AAC title hopes alive

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 23, 2019, 7:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Navy (8-2, 6-1 AAC) will see their hopes of winning a division championship on the line next week. A 35-28 victory over No. 25 SMU (9-2, 5-2 AAC) on Saturday afternoon in Annapolis means the Midshipmen still have a shot to play for the AAC championship and a spot in the New Years Six. It was only fitting that their best player played a key role in keeping those hopes alive.

The Midshipmen trailed SMU 21-10 at halftime but stormed back in the second half. Navy took a 35-28 lead in the fourth quarter on a 70-yard touchdown run by quarterback Malcolm Perry. Perry had a tremendous performance with 185 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns and 162 passing yards and a touchdown pass in the winning effort. After coming up with a big defensive stop after a long drive by SMU on the ensuing possession, Navy successfully ran out the clock for the final minutes of the game. Lining up to go for it on fourth down and with SMU having no timeouts to spare, SMU jumped offside and awarded Navy a free first down with 1:05 to play. Ballgame.

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele passed for 251 yards and two touchdowns, but the SMU defense just could not slow down the Navy offense. Navy racked up 543 yards, with 381 of those yards coming on the ground.

Navy has now won 17 consecutive Senior Day games. But more importantly, Navy now still has a chance at a conference championship, although they are going to need some help in addition to taking care of their own schedule next week.

The AAC West will now be decided in the final week of the regular season next weekend. Memphis will take the division crown for a third straight year with a win against Cincinnati or a loss by Navy against Houston. A loss by Memphis allows Navy to take the division with a win. Memphis owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. SMU cannot win the division after losing head-to-head matchups with both Memphis and Navy.

SMU’s regular season will conclude with next week’s game at home against Tulane. Navy will still have the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia to play in three weeks. The only question for Navy now is whether or not they will get a bye week before trying to snap a losing streak to their rivals from West Point. Navy would certainly be happy not to be taking that week off.

No. 14 Baylor clinches first trip to Big 12 Championship by flattening Texas

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 23, 2019, 6:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

Baylor saw its hopes of making its first College Football Playoff trip — such that they ever existed in the first place, seeing as the Bears were 9-0 and ranked 13th — dashed in a 31-3 crimson and cream avalanche last week. That was obviously disappointing, but the Bears woke up Sunday morning with this reality: they, a team that went 7-6 last year and 1-11 a year ago, could clinch a trip to their first Big 12 title game by beating hated Texas at home this Saturday. That reality was still pretty good.

No. 14 Baylor’s ferocious defense — last week’s second half notwithstanding — flattened an obviously broken Texas offense, and the Bears booked a trip to Arlington with a convincing 24-10 win on Saturday.

In fact, Baylor was a single play away from shutting out Texas for the first time since 1980. After Baylor punted the ball to Texas’ 2-yard line with 18 seconds left in the first half, the Bears’ defenders clearly expected their counterparts to concede a 7-0 halftime deficit. Instead, Keontay Ingram ripped off a 68-yard run, allowing Cameron Dicker to kick a 48-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

That proved to be a solitary highlight for Texas’ offense. The Longhorns punted seven times, turned it over on downs once and threw one interception, as Sam Ehlinger went just 22-of-37 for 200 yards and the pick, all while taking numerous hits both inside and outside the pocket. Even Ingram did next to nothing after the 68-yard run; outside of that play, he went for just 18 yards on six carries. Daniel Young added a 4-yard touchdown run with one second left in the game.

On offense, Denzel Mims proved to be the difference, catching seven passes for 125 yards and the clinching touchdown, putting Baylor up 21-3 with 1:20 to go in the third quarter. Jon Lovett put Baylor up early with a 28-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, and Charlie Brewer called his own number, leaping in for a 1-yard score to give the Bears a 14-3 lead with 7:36 to go in the third quarter.

The one concerning takeaway from the game is that Brewer (16-of-25 for 221 yards; 18 carries for 75 yards) left the game after taking a blow to the head with 13:22 to go in the fourth quarter. He was taken to the injury tent and then to Baylor’s locker room and did not return. Whether that was an injury precaution or a legitimate injury remains to be seen. Either way, Baylor can now officially rest its junior quarterback next week at Kansas to prepare for its first trip to the conference championship.

Baylor won Big 12 championships in 2013 and ’14, but the Big 12 did not stage a title game in those years. So while the Bears will make their first Big 12 Championship appearance at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 7, their (overwhelmingly likely) opponent, Oklahoma, will be there for the 11th time, including all three since the game was revived in 2017.

The win snaps a 4-game losing streak in the series for Baylor and hands the Bears their 27th victory over the Longhorns 109 tries.

Shea Patterson-Nico Collins connection powers No. 13 Michigan to big win over Indiana

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 23, 2019, 6:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

This season may not quite have gone as expected in Ann Arbor but No. 13 Michigan continues to roll right along ever since halftime of their loss to Penn State. While an elusive Big Ten title is out of the question for the Wolverines, they have a chance to really turn some heads down the stretch after winning their fourth straight in convincing fashion by thrashing an Indiana team 39-14 that was in the top 25 not too long ago.

As has been the case during this run, the offense continues to click in impressive fashion under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. QB Shea Patterson was sharp and efficient in throwing for 366 yards and a whopping five touchdowns (one interception), with most of the damage coming when he hooked up with wideout Nico Collins. The latter was nearly unstoppable, hauling in just six passes but going for 165 yards in total with three scores.

On the ground, Zack Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins formed a decent one-two punch with a combined 90 yards but most of the offensive attack in the game went through the air.

The Hoosiers weren’t bad passing either, with Peyton Ramsey throwing for 217 yards and a touchdown despite getting shaken up early. The signal-caller also ran one in and had most of the pressure on the game on his shoulders with Stevie Scott limited to 54 yards and a TD rushing.

In the end though, the buzzsaw that UM has become couldn’t be slowed down as the dominance of the Wolverines continues in the series that has been competitive despite the lopsided nature of results. The last time IU prevailed against the maize and blue,  Jim Harbaugh was a rookie in the NFL and just a year removed from his own collegiate career wrapping up.

Now it’s time for the Michigan head coach to turn his attention to another long losing streak: namely snapping the team’s futility against rival Ohio State. The No. 2 Buckeyes have already clinched the Big Ten East title but will roll into the Big House next week firmly in the hunt for the top seed in the College Football Playoff and have looked as complete a team as anybody in the country this season after dispatching Penn State earlier in the day.

Such rivalry games can prove tricky however and the clash between the two conference superpowers sure looks a lot different after this weekend than it did even just a month ago.