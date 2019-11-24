Charlotte reaches bowl eligibility for the first time and HC Will Healy does not hold back celebration

There are some people who claim to be college football fans that complain about there being too many bowl games in the sport but those folks don’t often know just how much an appearance in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl, or something similar, can mean to certain programs.
Such is the case for Charlotte, who pulled of a big CUSA upset on Saturday night over Marshall to reach six wins and become bowl eligible for the first time in program history. While the result threw the conference title race up in the air, of more important concern was that the 49ers will now be postseason-bound just five years after joining the FBS ranks.
And let’s just say that the team didn’t hold back in celebrating the accomplishment. Especially not head coach Will Healy, who as you can see below was extra enthusiastic in the locker room after the win:
Interestingly enough, the defensive coordinator the team beat on the other side for the Thundering Herd was none other than Brad Lambert, the program’s former head coach after football was brought back at the school.
Either way, don’t go disrespecting the amount of bowl games out there because as programs like Charlotte illustrate, the taste of postseason success is worth plenty to those who work very hard to reach that elusive six win plateau.
The Bob Davie era of New Mexico football is officially over. Or, it will be after this upcoming weekend.
New Mexico announced on Monday Davie will not return to coach the football program in 2020. The school also confirmed Davie will coach the team for the regular-season finale against Utah State this Saturday.
“After meeting with Coach Davie this morning, we both agree that the time has come for a new direction for our football program,” New Mexico Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez said in a released statement. “I’m appreciative of the work that coach Davie has done at UNM.”
Davie was hired by New Mexico in 2011. Since then, New Mexico accumulated a record of just 35-63 over the past eight seasons. Despite the losing record, the 35 wins are the third-most in program history, which is perhaps more a testament to the longevity Davie managed to have with New Mexico more than anything else. New Mexico did go to back-to-back bowl games in 2015 and 2016, with one loss in the New Mexico Bowl in 2015 and a victory in the same bowl game the following season. Those were the only two winning seasons for the Lobos under Davie.
Davie took over the job at New Mexico a little more than a decade after his five-year run as head coach at Notre Dame came to an end. He spent time as a TV broadcaster between coaching gigs. Davie currently has an all-time coaching record of 70-88 including his time with the Fighting Irish. Time will tell if we see Davie on a sideline again. Davie took a brief absence from the program earlier this season due to a health scare.
The Davie news comes on the same day UNLV announced its own coaching change. It’s that time of the year.
Another Ole Miss player is hitting the transfer portal. On Monday, offensive lineman Carter Colquitt opted to throw his name into the transfer portal, as reported by Ole Miss Spirit.
According to the report, Colquitt let head coach Matt Luke and the coaching staff his decision last week. It is unknown at this time what his options may be or where he would like to continue his college football career next. He did hold a number of offers from power conference programs, so he could still have a number of worthy options to evaluate.
By entering the transfer portal, Colquitt is eligible to have contact with any other program interested in recruiting him. Colquitt may also withdraw his name from the portal at any time if he chooses to remain at Ole Miss.
Colquitt did not appear in any games for the Rebels this season. He can use the 2019 season as his redshirt season, leaving him four years of eligibility remaining. However, Colquitt would still be required to sit out the 2020 season with a new FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules, barring any potential waiver approval for immediate eligibility.
On Monday, TCU backup quarterback Mike Collins announced his decision to throw his name into the transfer portal. Collins announced his decision with a statement shared on his Twitter profile.
“I was given the opportunity to chase my dream and earn a great degree,” Collins said. “However, with one year of eligibility remaining, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and play out my last year at a new school as a grad transfer.”
Entering the transfer portal now allows Collins to have contact with any other FBS program looking to recruit him to their program. Although Collins stated in his statement he will look forward to playing with a new program in 2020, Collins is still allowed to pull his name from the portal and remain at TCU. With Max Duggan likely settled in as the starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs in 2020 though, that option seems to be unlikely for Collins.
Collins appeared in two games for TCU this season, in which he completed three of five pass attempts for 49 yards. Collins played in nine games for TCU in 2018, with 79-of-140 for 1,059 yards and six touchdowns to just two interceptions.
As a grad transfer, Collins will be available to play right away in 2020 without having to sit out a season.
It is not uncommon for a college football program to see a significant number of players opt to transfer when there is a head coaching change in the air. This continues to be the case as Rutgers continues to try and nail down a new head coach to attempt to turn the program around. On Monday, quarterback Artur Sitkowski reportedly became the latest player to decide to evaluate his transfer options.
According to a report from Scarlet Nation, Sitkowski has opted to sign his paperwork to enter the NCAA’s transfer database. By adding his name to the transfer database, Sitkowski is eligible to have contact with any other DBS program interested in recruiting him to its program. Sitkowski can also remove his name from the database if he ends up deciding to stick at Rutgers. The chances of that happening are unknown, although a solid coaching hire can always lead to a change of heart for players looking to put themselves in their best position moving forward.
Sitkowski has played two years of college football but has been using the 2019 season as a redshirt season after appearing in four games this season. Sitkowski has two more years of eligibility at his disposal, although he will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program.
Running back Elijah Barnwel (HERE) and wide receiver Jalen Jordan (HERE) are other Rutgers players who have chosen to enter the transfer portal this year.
Rutgers apparently has moved on from a reunion with former head coach Greg Schiano, as of Sunday’s latest reports. The Scarlet Knights will wrap up the 2019 season on the road at Penn State this weekend.