Charlotte reaches bowl eligibility for the first time and HC Will Healy does not hold back celebration

There are some people who claim to be college football fans that complain about there being too many bowl games in the sport but those folks don’t often know just how much an appearance in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl, or something similar, can mean to certain programs.

Such is the case for Charlotte, who pulled of a big CUSA upset on Saturday night over Marshall to reach six wins and become bowl eligible for the first time in program history. While the result threw the conference title race up in the air, of more important concern was that the 49ers will now be postseason-bound just five years after joining the FBS ranks.

And let’s just say that the team didn’t hold back in celebrating the accomplishment. Especially not head coach Will Healy, who as you can see below was extra enthusiastic in the locker room after the win:

Interestingly enough, the defensive coordinator the team beat on the other side for the Thundering Herd was none other than Brad Lambert, the program’s former head coach after football was brought back at the school.

Either way, don’t go disrespecting the amount of bowl games out there because as programs like Charlotte illustrate, the taste of postseason success is worth plenty to those who work very hard to reach that elusive six win plateau.