No. 7 Utah rolls on, crushes Arizona to move a step closer to Pac-12 South title

By Bryan FischerNov 24, 2019, 1:19 AM EST
You cannot stop this Utah team, you can only hope to contain them… and maybe if you’re lucky you can even score on them.

At least that’s what most of the Pac-12 has been looking to do this season as the buzzsaw that the No. 7 Utes have become continued again on Saturday night, thumping Arizona 35-7 in the process for plenty of style points they hope will impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

Leading the way were the usual suspects for Kyle Whittingham’s crew of the Florida natives in the backfield and that suffocating defense that is easily the best West of the Mississippi. QB Tyler Huntley had just four incompletions in a little over three quarters worth of work (one of which was his second INT of the season on an under thrown ball), throwing for 211 yards and a touchdown as the team didn’t punt until the closing minutes of the game.

Backfield-mate Zach Moss was the real star of the show though, running for 203 on the ground with a touchdown to officially clinch his third straight campaign of 1,000+ yards. It was also a breakout performance for tight end Brant Kuithe, who notched two rushing scores while also leading the team with 81 yards receiving.

As usual though, the other side of the ball is really where Utah twisted the knife in a win. They held the Wildcats to under 200 yards of total offense as the home team crossed the 50 just four times (to go with four 3-and-outs). It was nearly Utah’s third shutout of the year but still confirmed their status as the best defense in the league by a wide margin.

Speaking of the Pac-12, the earlier upset up the highway of No. 6 Oregon at the hands of Arizona State left UofU as the last remaining hopes for the conference to make the College Football Playoff. While their chances took a bit of a hit since the Ducks won’t be 11-1 when they roll into Santa Clara for the title game, they still will mark a quality win if the Utes can keep running the table. They still need one more win to clinch their own berth in the Bay Area tilt next week against Colorado but for now, it’s been more of the same for the team that nobody in the country really wants to play given the way they’re rolling right along.

No. 7 Utah mostly taking care of business against Arizona at halftime

By Bryan FischerNov 23, 2019, 11:39 PM EST
After watching No. 6 Oregon fall to Arizona State, No. 8 Penn State take their second loss and No. 9 Oklahoma struggle to hold on against unranked TCU, the opportunity for No. 7 Utah to make a statement was certainly there for the taking.

The Utes may not have won a ton of style points in the first half against Arizona but, unlike the others, they were at least taking care of business with a 14-0 lead at the break down in Tucson.

QB Tyler Huntley, the subject of a late Heisman push by the school and its fan base, was 13-of-15 for 137 yards and a score through the air. Most of the offense was run through his good friend in the backfield however as tailback Zach Moss rushed for 136 yards on 21 carries. That allowed him to move past the 1,000 yard mark on the season, furthering his impressive career numbers with the team — though they would have been better had he punched it in from the goal line with one second left in the second quarter following some questionable clock management down the stretch.

It probably won’t matter in the end due to the way the Utah defense was playing. They limited Arizona to just 56 total yards and only 19 plays. Just one drive went for longer than 15 yards as Kevin Sumlin once again rotated quarterbacks between Khalil Tate and Grant Gunnell to not much of an impact.

It is still only a two-score game but Utah sure seems like they’re intent on avoiding the pitfalls that others in the top 10 have succumbed to on Saturday night.

No. 9 OU wins another nail biter, clinches 11th Big 12 Championship trip for its troubles

By Zach BarnettNov 23, 2019, 11:23 PM EST
It all started so easy for No. 9 Oklahoma. The Sooners scored on their first three possessions, moving 52, 65 and 81 yards to do so. Jalen Hurts kept from seven yards out for OU’s first score, found Brayden Willis from 20 yards out for their second, and then hit CeeDee Lamb from five for the third. That last touchdown gave Oklahoma a 52-3 run dating back to the second quarter of last week’s Baylor comeback.

And then the Sooners did the best they could to give it away.

It started when Max Duggan, who’d led TCU to all of minus-3 yards of total offense to that point, darted through the Sooner defense for a 62-yard run, taking the ball from his own 32-yard line to OU’s 6. Sewo Olonilua plunged in from 1-yard out two plays later to put the Frogs on the board. Then, a team that has struggled to hold on to the ball saw those struggles continue for another week when Sooner receiver Jadon Haselwood coughed up a fumble at the TCU 45, sparking a 48-yard Frogs drive that resulted in a 24-yard Jonathan Song field goal.

The score remained 21-10 at the half when Lincoln Riley elected to go for a 4th-and-3 at the TCU 42 to open the second half, but Garrett Wallow blew that decision up by corralling Hurts for a loss of nine. Taking over at the OU 49, Duggan led another scoring drive, hitting Darius Anderson for 15 yards, running for seven and then running for an 11-yard score, pulling the Frogs within 21-17 at the 10:15 mark of the third quarter.

Having been shutout on four straight drives, Oklahoma turned to the ground game, running six straight plays for 66 yards, as Hurts’ 8-yard touchdown stopped the bleeding. Momentarily.

After at TCU punt, Oklahoma moved from its own 8 to the TCU 7 — 85 yards, almost exclusively on the ground — but gave that yardage up and then some when Hurts threw for Lamb on 3rd-and-5 but instead hit TCU’s Vernon Scott, who picked up a convoy of Frogs and raced the ball 98 yards for a touchdown, turning a potential 35-17 game to 28-24 with 12:43 to play.

Oklahoma then took the ball, re-committed to the run game and again moved to the TCU 7 as Hurts charged 32 yards, but TCU’s Nook Bradford simply ripped the ball from Hurts’ arm in a play that has to be seen to be believed.

Given the chance to take the lead, TCU did nothing with it — the Frogs went three-and-out and punted on 4th-and-10.

But that just led to another Oklahoma turnover, this one on downs. On a 4th-and-1 from TCU’s 41, Rhamondre Stevenson charged forward but was stuffed for no gain, and TCU took over with a chance to take the lead and 3:16 to do it.

Duggan overshot Jalen Reagor on 1st-and-10, but the Frogs drew a pass interference flag for their trouble, moving them into Sooner territory. They went no further. Duggan threw incomplete on 3rd-and-6 from the OU 40, then threw late and was intercepted by Brendan Radley-Hiles with 1:41 to play.

The offense expired the remaining 101 seconds — though not without a controversial review that gave Hurts a first down on a 3rd-and-1 carry — and a Sooner team that, as the past four weeks have shown us, can not be put away or put anyone else away escaped with a 28-24 win.

Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) has now clinched a rematch with No. 14 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship, the program’s 11th trip all time and third straight since the game was revived in 2017. The Sooners have actually reached the last four title games, dating back to 2010. While Baylor will make its maiden voyage to the title game, OU is 9-1 in such games.

TCU, meanwhile, will need to beat West Virginia on Friday to avoid missing a bowl game for just the third time in 19 seasons under Gary Patterson. Duggan completed only 7-of-21 passes for 65 yards and an interception, but he led the Frogs on the ground with 92 yards on 12 carries.

Though their national-best 20-game streak of at least 30 points came to an end, the Sooners still rolled up OU-type numbers, as Hurts threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 173 and two, though he committed one turnover in the air and on the ground. Kennedy Brooks also rushed 25 times for 149 yards.

Butch Davis’ current team (FIU) stuns Butch Davis’ former team (Miami)

By John TaylorNov 23, 2019, 11:13 PM EST
This isn’t what The U expected.  At all.

Entering Week 13, there was talk that, given the dearth of viable candidates in the conference, there was a chance, however, slim, that 6-4 Miami could be the ACC’s representative in the Orange Bowl.  Given the fact that 5-5 Florida International was next on the scheduling docket, it was only a matter of time until the three-touchdown favorites pushed that record to 7-4, with a date vs. 4-7 Duke the only thing standing between the ‘Canes and an eight-win regular season.

The only problem?  Somebody forgot to tell FIU about said postseason gameplan.

Through the first 40 or so minutes of the game, the Panthers, now coached by Butch Davis, inexplicably built up a 16-0 lead on the Hurricanes, once coached by Butch Davis. For the next 20 minutes or so, as you’ll see in CFT Twitter meme form, FIU extended and/or held on to that lead…

Miami actually scored a touchdown with 31 seconds remaining in the game to cut the lead to six at 30-24, but an onside kick was recovered by FIU and made that score the final.

For FIU, on the site of the original Orange Bowl, it was a historic win as they beat Miami for the first time ever (OK, just three prior meetings, but still).  At 6-5, they are also bowl-eligible for the third straight season for the first time ever.

For Miami? It’s yet another disappointing season stacked on a series of disappointing seasons since the football program joined the ACC back in 2004.

No. 6 Oregon exits College Football Playoff debate after Arizona State pulls off upset

By Bryan FischerNov 23, 2019, 11:08 PM EST
“You play to win the game,” Arizona State’s head coach famously once said.

On Saturday night, Herm Edwards’ team did just that, upending No. 6 Oregon 31-28 and throwing the Pac-12’s College Football Playoff hopes back on thin ice in the process.

The Sun Devils simply came up with the big play whenever they needed to in front of their fired up crowd in Tempe, nearly doubling the Ducks’ in total yards, time of possession and red zone appearances. The final score would have looked even more impressive had they been able to covert a few more drives into touchdowns instead of field goals but nobody at ASU will think much of those drives as the fan base parties hard on Mill Avenue well into Sunday morning to celebrate the end result.

Freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels came up big once again on the grand stage of a primetime game against a ranked opponent, waiting until the final minutes of the first half to throw his first incompletion and ending the night with 408 yards and a trio of beautiful touchdown throws.

Eno Benjamin paced the effort on the ground with 114 yards but it was the stud wide receivers who really made life difficult against a defense that had been one of the better units in the conference. Brandon Aiyuk was the big threat with 161 yards and the dagger of a touchdown from 81 out with just under four minutes left in the game. Frank Darby wasn’t too shabby either, needing just four receptions to net 125 yards and two scores.

Oregon’s offense, meanwhile, spent most of the evening stuck in neutral before a 21-point fourth quarter nearly salvaged the trip to warmer climates. QB Justin Herbert threw two awful interceptions to keep his team behind the eight ball but finished with a respectable 304 yards and two touchdown passes. Tailback Cyrus Habibi-Likio did punch it into the end zone twice from short yardage but otherwise it was CJ Verdell who led the team in rushing with 99 yards on 13 carries before the team was forced to go over the top with the passing game to rally.

Either way, the game was yet another reminder for the program that such trips to the desert of Arizona have been painful in recent years. The team was blown out in Tucson last season and lost by two in 2017’s visit to Tempe. They did notch a win back in 2015 over ASU but needed triple overtime to do so and came on the heels of another blowout loss to the Wildcats in 2013. Add in being on the wrong side in the BCS title game back in 2011 and the house of horrors the state has been continues unabated this past decade.

The most recent loss snaps Oregon’s nine game win streak in the process and assuredly knocks them from the ranks of the College Football Playoff chase. While they have clinched the Pac-12 North title even with the result, a trip to the Rose Bowl is the best that Mario Cristobal’s program can hope for in 2019.

That’s not at all a bad consolation prize of course but it’s also not quite where fans and players were hoping to end up at either as dreams of the final four went poof in the Phoenix area once again. You play to win the game after all and the Ducks didn’t do that at all against the one guy who has made it a habit to remind folks that is what football is about in the end.