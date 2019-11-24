No. 7 Utah rolls on, crushes Arizona to move a step closer to Pac-12 South title

You cannot stop this Utah team, you can only hope to contain them… and maybe if you’re lucky you can even score on them.
At least that’s what most of the Pac-12 has been looking to do this season as the buzzsaw that the No. 7 Utes have become continued again on Saturday night, thumping Arizona 35-7 in the process for plenty of style points they hope will impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
Leading the way were the usual suspects for Kyle Whittingham’s crew of the Florida natives in the backfield and that suffocating defense that is easily the best West of the Mississippi. QB Tyler Huntley had just four incompletions in a little over three quarters worth of work (one of which was his second INT of the season on an under thrown ball), throwing for 211 yards and a touchdown as the team didn’t punt until the closing minutes of the game.
Backfield-mate Zach Moss was the real star of the show though, running for 203 on the ground with a touchdown to officially clinch his third straight campaign of 1,000+ yards. It was also a breakout performance for tight end Brant Kuithe, who notched two rushing scores while also leading the team with 81 yards receiving.
As usual though, the other side of the ball is really where Utah twisted the knife in a win. They held the Wildcats to under 200 yards of total offense as the home team crossed the 50 just four times (to go with four 3-and-outs). It was nearly Utah’s third shutout of the year but still confirmed their status as the best defense in the league by a wide margin.
Speaking of the Pac-12, the earlier upset up the highway of No. 6 Oregon at the hands of Arizona State left UofU as the last remaining hopes for the conference to make the College Football Playoff. While their chances took a bit of a hit since the Ducks won’t be 11-1 when they roll into Santa Clara for the title game, they still will mark a quality win if the Utes can keep running the table. They still need one more win to clinch their own berth in the Bay Area tilt next week against Colorado but for now, it’s been more of the same for the team that nobody in the country really wants to play given the way they’re rolling right along.