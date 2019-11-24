Rutgers RB Elijah Barnwell joins exodus out of Piscataway by announcing he’s entering transfer portal

It just means more in the SEC, they say. It also apparently means more death threats for starting quarterbacks too.

Following Tennessee’s 24-20 win over Missouri on Saturday night in Columbia, Vols signal-caller Jarrett Guarantano told reporters that he had received death threats earlier in the season and that his sister, also a student at the school, did as well.

“There were so many guys that were there for me throughout the death threats, the mean messages to the sister,” Guarantano said, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “They were all there for me and it really meant a lot. There were some hectic times for me and they were there for me every step on the way.”

UT entered 2019 with high hopes for Guarantano, but his sub-par play early in the season led to his benching in favor of freshmen Brian Maurer andJ.T. Shrout. Both the junior and the team bounced back however and have closed the season strongly, reaching bowl eligibility with the win over the Tigers and improbably rallied for a third place SEC East finish despite their early non-conference losses to Georgia State and BYU.

Those setbacks led to plenty of angst in the fan base and not surprisingly some of that was directed at the team’s starting quarterback. While it’s nice to see Guarantano brush off the death threats, no kid in his position should have to deal with that kind of negativity regardless of his play on the field.