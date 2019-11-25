Getty Images

An 8-year contract and unlimited jet use among Greg Schiano’s reported demands from Rutgers

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2019, 11:29 AM EST
As with any breakup, Rutgers and Greg Schiano are now down to the all-important business of telling everyone they know it was the other side’s fault. But a leak Monday to NJ.com shows that, as with any breakup, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

Schiano’s camp was quick to get the word out Sunday that the breakdown of negotiations between the Knights and their former coach was not about money, and a term sheet circulated among the Rutgers board of governors and obtained by NJ.com shows that was partially true.

The highlights of what Schiano wanted, according to the site:

— An 8-year contract worth $4 million per year, with $400,000 retention bonuses after Years 4 and 6.

— A buyout starting at $25.2 million.

— The freedom to walk without penalty if the school did not improve its football facilities by 2023.

— Unlimited private jet use.

— A staff salary pool starting at $7.7 million, increasing by at least 3 percent per year.

— Other standard bonuses and perks common to coaching contracts at the Power 5 level.

Rutgers offered Schiano a 6-year contract averaging $4 million per year, which shows that the sides agreed on the annual salary, but Schiano sought a buyout that was worth more than the entire contract the school offered.

So, yeah, it wasn’t about the money, but it was about the money.

In reality, the leak is useful for both sides. Schiano doesn’t need the job, and he certainly doesn’t need to go 0-9 or 1-8 in Big Ten play every year. His demands were a lot for Rutgers — a school that still isn’t receiving a full slice of the Big Ten pie and won’t until 2021 — but they were entirely reasonable for a coach with his leverage and his résumé.

Rutgers, meanwhile, can re-start its search by signaling to candidates that it’s willing to pay its new coach far more than it paid the ousted Chris Ash.

Rutgers RB Elijah Barnwell joins exodus out of Piscataway by announcing he’s entering transfer portal

By Bryan FischerNov 24, 2019, 6:37 PM EST
Rutgers lost a game this weekend and lost yet another player as well. .

Following a 27-0 shutout at the hands of Michigan State on Saturday, Scarlet Knights tailback Elijah Barnwell took to Twitter to announce that he is leaving Piscataway and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Barnwell has played the last two years at Rutgers after redshirting upon arriving on campus in 2017. He has appeared in every game this season and recorded 10 carries for 81 yards.

As a recruit, Barnwell was considered a three-star player who held offers from a number of local FCS powers before sticking with the FBS program in his Piscataway backyard.

Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano says he and his family received death threats

By Bryan FischerNov 24, 2019, 5:22 PM EST
It just means more in the SEC, they say. It also apparently means more death threats for starting quarterbacks too.

Following Tennessee’s 24-20 win over Missouri on Saturday night in Columbia, Vols signal-caller Jarrett Guarantano told reporters that he had received death threats earlier in the season and that his sister, also a student at the school, did as well.

“There were so many guys that were there for me throughout the death threats, the mean messages to the sister,” Guarantano said, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “They were all there for me and it really meant a lot. There were some hectic times for me and they were there for me every step on the way.”

UT entered 2019 with high hopes for Guarantano, but his sub-par play early in the season led to his benching in favor of freshmen Brian Maurer andJ.T. Shrout. Both the junior and the team bounced back however and have closed the season strongly, reaching bowl eligibility with the win over the Tigers and improbably rallied for a third place SEC East finish despite their early non-conference losses to Georgia State and BYU.

Those setbacks led to plenty of angst in the fan base and not surprisingly some of that was directed at the team’s starting quarterback. While it’s nice to see Guarantano brush off the death threats, no kid in his position should have to deal with that kind of negativity regardless of his play on the field.

North Dakota State once again earns top seed as 2019 FCS Playoff bracket unveiled

By Bryan FischerNov 24, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
The playoff is here. No, not the College Football Playoff final four, but the actual NCAA Division I FCS Football Playoff.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody who follows the sport, defending champion North Dakota State once again earned the No. 1 seed in the bracket, which was announced on Sunday morning following the conclusion of play over the weekend. The Bison, on a 33-game win streak, will have a first round bye before hosting the winner of Nicholls State and North Dakota as they seek their eighth title in the past nine years.

James Madison earned the No. 2 seed and will also be playing in their first tournament under a new head coach, with Mike Houston moving on to East Carolina last offseason and Curt Cignetti taking over the Dukes. They’ll play the winner of Monmouth and Holy Cross after their own first round bye.

No. 3 Weber State, No. 4 Sacramento State, No. 5 Montana State, No. 6 Montana, No. 7 South Dakota State and No. 8 Central Arkansas will also take a week off before hosting the winners of the first round matchups. Those include games between Illinois State-Southeast Missouri, Furman-Austin Peay, Central Connecticut State-Albany, Kennesaw State-Wofford, Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana and San Diego-Northern Iowa.

New Hampshire, South Carolina State, Southern Illinois and Towson were the first four teams out of the bracket. After the four rounds are completed in the tournament, the FCS title game will be held in Frisco, Texas on January 11 and be broadcasted on ABC.

Reports: Rutgers breaks off talks with Greg Schiano to become Scarlet Knights next head coach

By Bryan FischerNov 24, 2019, 3:15 PM EST
The Greg Schiano reunion tour is off.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel, the ex-Rutgers head coach will not have a second stint at the school after negotiations broke down in the 11th hour over the weekend.

A second report from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy added that the Scarlet Knights had offered an eight-year, $32 million deal to Schiano but that a gap between the two parties remained in terms of support. The state’s governor even was reported to have gotten involved in the talks but apparently to no end with this latest bit of news.

It’s unknown where Rutgers will go from here in replacing Chris Ash but Alabama analyst and former Tennessee/Cincinnati head coach Butch Jones was often mentioned as a finalist before the program centered on a reunion with Schiano. Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, Eastern Michigan’s Chris Creighton and ex-player/current Michigan assistant Anthony Campanile have also been floated as possible candidates.