Chase Young, Ohio State headline list of national award finalists

A slew of national awards released their finalists on Monday, and, shockingly, Ohio State led the way. Chase Young is a finalist for two separate awards, including the Maxwell Award as the national player of the year.
The Maxwell is typically the Golden Globe to the Heisman’s Oscars, as five times in the past 10 years Maxwell voters have picked a different player of the year than the Heisman electorate. However, it is a good sign that Young will be Ohio State’s representative in New York.
Joining Young was Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as a Davey O’Brien finalist, running back JK Dobbins as a Doak Walker finalist and defensive back Jeff Okudah as a Jim Thorpe finalist. Former Buckeye Joe Burrow was also a Maxwell and O’Brien finalist.
Maxwell (best player)
Joe Burrow, LSU
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
Chase Young, Ohio State
Chuck Bednarik (best defender)
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Chase Young, Ohio State
Davey O’Brien (best quarterback)
Joe Burrow, LSU
Justin Fields, Ohio State
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
Doak Walker (best running back)
Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
JK Dobbins, Ohio State
Biletnikoff (best receiver)
Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
Michael Pittman, Jr., USC
Outland (best interior lineman)
Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Penei Sewell, Oregon
Jim Thorpe (best defensive back)
Grant Delpit, LSU
Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
JR Reed, Georgia
Lou Groza (best kicker)
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
Keith Duncan, Iowa
Blake Mazza, Washington State
Ray Guy (best punter)
Dane Roy, Houston
Max Duffy, Kentucky
Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse
Each award will be given at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 12 from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.