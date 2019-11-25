Industry expert: Tua could earn millions via social media under Olympic model

Tua Tagovailoa has likely played his last snap as an amateur football player, and that’s likely because of just how violent and damaging that last snap was. The smart money (pun intended) is that the junior quarterback will go pro and spend the 2020 season rehabbing his dislocated hip back to health on some NFL team’s payroll rather than doing so for free at Alabama.

And it’s a good thing that Tua’s injury appears to be better than it originally appeared on the Davis Wade Stadium turf, because we could have all witnessed the absolute costliest martyr to the NCAA’s outdated and unjust financial system to date.

Had that really been the end for Tua, he would have lost out on nine figures in potential salary and endorsements — all while the NCAA barred him from capitalizing on his immense popularity while it was at its zenith.

And, according to industry experts, Tua’s popularity as a college athlete may be more lucrative than those of us on the outside of the industry ever imagined.

Speaking to Forbes, here’s what Tyler Farnsworth, founder and chief growth officer of influencer marketing agency (yuck) August United, and Mathew Micheli, co-founder and managing partner of global influencer marketing agency (double yuck) Viral Nation, say Tua could earn, right now, on the open market:

“Tua boasts nearly half a million followers on Instagram and maintains a mind blowing 19% engagement rate on his posts,” says Farnsworth. “He doesn’t post very often but his fans absolutely love him. A guy like Tua could easily earn $25,000 or more per branded partnership.” Micheli has a similar opinion of Tagovailoa. “Some of these athletes could arguably be more popular than their pro counterparts. For example, Tua Tagovailoa in college football if given the opportunity, would probably out-earn 90% of starting NFL quarterbacks if given the opportunity. I could almost guarantee that,” he says.

According to Spotrac, the highest-earning NFL quarterbacks are Russell Wilson ($35 million), Ben Roethlisberger ($34 million), Jared Goff ($33.5 million) and Aaron Rodgers (ditto).

Now, it’s possible that Micheli was either: a) unaware how much NFL quarterbacks actually earn in salary, b) speaking of how much Wilson, Goff and company earn in social media endorsements specifically, c) speaking hyperbolically, perhaps in hope of landing Tua as a client in the near future, or d) all of the above. It’s also a large jump between $25,000 per partnership, per one estimate, and earning in the top 10 percent among NFL quarterbacks.

Either way, that’s a lucrative market that Tagovailoa and other players of his standing are shut out from while their earning capacity is potentially at its highest.

It could also turn the old joke about SEC players taking pay cuts to go to the NFL into reality.