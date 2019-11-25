New Mexico announces Bob Davie will not return to coach program in 2020

The Bob Davie era of New Mexico football is officially over. Or, it will be after this upcoming weekend.

New Mexico announced on Monday Davie will not return to coach the football program in 2020. The school also confirmed Davie will coach the team for the regular-season finale against Utah State this Saturday.

“After meeting with Coach Davie this morning, we both agree that the time has come for a new direction for our football program,” New Mexico Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez said in a released statement. “I’m appreciative of the work that coach Davie has done at UNM.”

Davie was hired by New Mexico in 2011. Since then, New Mexico accumulated a record of just 35-63 over the past eight seasons. Despite the losing record, the 35 wins are the third-most in program history, which is perhaps more a testament to the longevity Davie managed to have with New Mexico more than anything else. New Mexico did go to back-to-back bowl games in 2015 and 2016, with one loss in the New Mexico Bowl in 2015 and a victory in the same bowl game the following season. Those were the only two winning seasons for the Lobos under Davie.

Davie took over the job at New Mexico a little more than a decade after his five-year run as head coach at Notre Dame came to an end. He spent time as a TV broadcaster between coaching gigs. Davie currently has an all-time coaching record of 70-88 including his time with the Fighting Irish. Time will tell if we see Davie on a sideline again. Davie took a brief absence from the program earlier this season due to a health scare.

The Davie news comes on the same day UNLV announced its own coaching change. It’s that time of the year.

