New Mexico announces Bob Davie will not return to coach program in 2020

The Bob Davie era of New Mexico football is officially over. Or, it will be after this upcoming weekend.
New Mexico announced on Monday Davie will not return to coach the football program in 2020. The school also confirmed Davie will coach the team for the regular-season finale against Utah State this Saturday.
“After meeting with Coach Davie this morning, we both agree that the time has come for a new direction for our football program,” New Mexico Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez said in a released statement. “I’m appreciative of the work that coach Davie has done at UNM.”
Davie was hired by New Mexico in 2011. Since then, New Mexico accumulated a record of just 35-63 over the past eight seasons. Despite the losing record, the 35 wins are the third-most in program history, which is perhaps more a testament to the longevity Davie managed to have with New Mexico more than anything else. New Mexico did go to back-to-back bowl games in 2015 and 2016, with one loss in the New Mexico Bowl in 2015 and a victory in the same bowl game the following season. Those were the only two winning seasons for the Lobos under Davie.
Davie took over the job at New Mexico a little more than a decade after his five-year run as head coach at Notre Dame came to an end. He spent time as a TV broadcaster between coaching gigs. Davie currently has an all-time coaching record of 70-88 including his time with the Fighting Irish. Time will tell if we see Davie on a sideline again. Davie took a brief absence from the program earlier this season due to a health scare.
The Davie news comes on the same day UNLV announced its own coaching change. It’s that time of the year.
Another Ole Miss player is hitting the transfer portal. On Monday, offensive lineman Carter Colquitt opted to throw his name into the transfer portal, as reported by Ole Miss Spirit.
According to the report, Colquitt let head coach Matt Luke and the coaching staff his decision last week. It is unknown at this time what his options may be or where he would like to continue his college football career next. He did hold a number of offers from power conference programs, so he could still have a number of worthy options to evaluate.
By entering the transfer portal, Colquitt is eligible to have contact with any other program interested in recruiting him. Colquitt may also withdraw his name from the portal at any time if he chooses to remain at Ole Miss.
Colquitt did not appear in any games for the Rebels this season. He can use the 2019 season as his redshirt season, leaving him four years of eligibility remaining. However, Colquitt would still be required to sit out the 2020 season with a new FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules, barring any potential waiver approval for immediate eligibility.
On Monday, TCU backup quarterback Mike Collins announced his decision to throw his name into the transfer portal. Collins announced his decision with a statement shared on his Twitter profile.
“I was given the opportunity to chase my dream and earn a great degree,” Collins said. “However, with one year of eligibility remaining, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and play out my last year at a new school as a grad transfer.”
Entering the transfer portal now allows Collins to have contact with any other FBS program looking to recruit him to their program. Although Collins stated in his statement he will look forward to playing with a new program in 2020, Collins is still allowed to pull his name from the portal and remain at TCU. With Max Duggan likely settled in as the starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs in 2020 though, that option seems to be unlikely for Collins.
Collins appeared in two games for TCU this season, in which he completed three of five pass attempts for 49 yards. Collins played in nine games for TCU in 2018, with 79-of-140 for 1,059 yards and six touchdowns to just two interceptions.
As a grad transfer, Collins will be available to play right away in 2020 without having to sit out a season.
It is not uncommon for a college football program to see a significant number of players opt to transfer when there is a head coaching change in the air. This continues to be the case as Rutgers continues to try and nail down a new head coach to attempt to turn the program around. On Monday, quarterback Artur Sitkowski reportedly became the latest player to decide to evaluate his transfer options.
According to a report from Scarlet Nation, Sitkowski has opted to sign his paperwork to enter the NCAA’s transfer database. By adding his name to the transfer database, Sitkowski is eligible to have contact with any other DBS program interested in recruiting him to its program. Sitkowski can also remove his name from the database if he ends up deciding to stick at Rutgers. The chances of that happening are unknown, although a solid coaching hire can always lead to a change of heart for players looking to put themselves in their best position moving forward.
Sitkowski has played two years of college football but has been using the 2019 season as a redshirt season after appearing in four games this season. Sitkowski has two more years of eligibility at his disposal, although he will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program.
Running back Elijah Barnwel (HERE) and wide receiver Jalen Jordan (HERE) are other Rutgers players who have chosen to enter the transfer portal this year.
Rutgers apparently has moved on from a reunion with former head coach Greg Schiano, as of Sunday’s latest reports. The Scarlet Knights will wrap up the 2019 season on the road at Penn State this weekend.
Alabama may have plenty of concerns with its strength of schedule argument, but the Crimson Tide did play arguably the nation’s best team in the country just earlier this month. But according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, the best is still to come for the Crimson Tide this weekend when Alabama faces rival Auburn in the latest iteration of the Iron Bowl. As coaches tend to do, Saban was hyping up the strength and quality of his upcoming opponent, although he may have gone just a tad too far with his praise of his upcoming opponent.
Sure, a throwaway line form a coach leading up to the next game may be just that, a throwaway line. It doesn’t really require any real in-depth analysis to prove or disprove the meaning behind the words. Saban is simply just keeping the focus for his team on the task at hand. Alabama needs to beat Auburn to remain in contention for the College Football Playoff, as an 11-1 Alabama will most certainly remain in the mix even if it may need just a little bit of help from outside the SEC (and maybe some help within the SEC in the SEC Championship Game) to keep its perfect streak of playoff appearances going.
BUT…
… Auburn is clearly not the best team Alabama has faced this season. Second best, sure. But best? Nope. That would be the other Tigers residing in the SEC West, the ones from Baton Rouge.
LSU is the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff (although we will see Tuesday night if they remain No. 1 in the next-to-last batch of playoff rankings for the season before the ultimate decisions are made). LSU not only dispatched of Auburn in late October, 23-20, but traveled to Tuscaloosa and left town with a 46-41 victory to take a firm grip on the SEC West race before officially clinching the division crown this past weekend.