Rutgers QB Artur Sitkowski the latest Scarlet Knight to enter transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireNov 25, 2019, 6:05 PM EST
It is not uncommon for a college football program to see a significant number of players opt to transfer when there is a head coaching change in the air. This continues to be the case as Rutgers continues to try and nail down a new head coach to attempt to turn the program around. On Monday, quarterback Artur Sitkowski reportedly became the latest player to decide to evaluate his transfer options.

According to a report from Scarlet Nation, Sitkowski has opted to sign his paperwork to enter the NCAA’s transfer database. By adding his name to the transfer database, Sitkowski is eligible to have contact with any other DBS program interested in recruiting him to its program. Sitkowski can also remove his name from the database if he ends up deciding to stick at Rutgers. The chances of that happening are unknown, although a solid coaching hire can always lead to a change of heart for players looking to put themselves in their best position moving forward.

Sitkowski has played two years of college football but has been using the 2019 season as a redshirt season after appearing in four games this season. Sitkowski has two more years of eligibility at his disposal, although he will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program.

Running back Elijah Barnwel (HERE) and wide receiver Jalen Jordan (HERE) are other Rutgers players who have chosen to enter the transfer portal this year.

Rutgers apparently has moved on from a reunion with former head coach Greg Schiano, as of Sunday’s latest reports. The Scarlet Knights will wrap up the 2019 season on the road at Penn State this weekend.

Nick Saban on Auburn: Probably the best team we’ve played this year

By Kevin McGuireNov 25, 2019, 5:42 PM EST
Alabama may have plenty of concerns with its strength of schedule argument, but the Crimson Tide did play arguably the nation’s best team in the country just earlier this month. But according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, the best is still to come for the Crimson Tide this weekend when Alabama faces rival Auburn in the latest iteration of the Iron Bowl. As coaches tend to do, Saban was hyping up the strength and quality of his upcoming opponent, although he may have gone just a tad too far with his praise of his upcoming opponent.

Sure, a throwaway line form a coach leading up to the next game may be just that, a throwaway line. It doesn’t really require any real in-depth analysis to prove or disprove the meaning behind the words. Saban is simply just keeping the focus for his team on the task at hand. Alabama needs to beat Auburn to remain in contention for the College Football Playoff, as an 11-1 Alabama will most certainly remain in the mix even if it may need just a little bit of help from outside the SEC (and maybe some help within the SEC in the SEC Championship Game) to keep its perfect streak of playoff appearances going.

BUT…

… Auburn is clearly not the best team Alabama has faced this season. Second best, sure. But best? Nope. That would be the other Tigers residing in the SEC West, the ones from Baton Rouge.

LSU is the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff (although we will see Tuesday night if they remain No. 1 in the next-to-last batch of playoff rankings for the season before the ultimate decisions are made). LSU not only dispatched of Auburn in late October, 23-20, but traveled to Tuscaloosa and left town with a 46-41 victory to take a firm grip on the SEC West race before officially clinching the division crown this past weekend.

UConn releases 2020 schedule as Huskies begin life as an independent

By Kevin McGuireNov 25, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
The UConn Huskies are about to play their final game as a member of the American Athletic Conference this weekend. After that, the program will begin a new era as an FBS independent after deciding to leave the conference months ago and allow its basketball programs to fly under the Big East banner once again. Now that the final pieces of the 2020 schedule have been finalized with games against North Carolina, Old Dominion and Middle Tennessee, the Huskies now have their 2020 schedule locked in.

UConn will play five opponents from power conferences, including one game at home. The Huskies will host Indiana of the Big Ten on Sept. 26, 2020, after visiting Illinois and Virginia (ACC) the previous two weeks. UConn will also make a visit to Ole Miss (SEC) on Oct. 24, 2020 and North Carolina (ACC) on Nov. 7, 2020. Other opponents will hail from Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference, with a handful of other independents mixed in.

UConn managed to fill its first schedule as an independent without having to resort to multiple games against an FCS opponent or a unique in-game home-and-home deal similar to the one arranged by New Mexico State and Liberty this season (the second of which will be played this week as Liberty attempts to clinch bowl eligibility). The season will open at home against regional rival UMass and conclude at home against Army. UConn’s first schedule after leaving the AAC includes no opponents form the conference the Huskies are departing. UConn will renew its so-called rivalry with UCF in 2021 when UConn makes the trip to Orlando.

2020 UConn Football Schedule

  • Sept. 3, 2020 (Thur.) – UMASS
  • Sept. 12, 2020 – at Illinois
  • Sept. 19, 2020 – at Virginia
  • Sept. 26, 2020 – INDIANA
  • Oct. 3, 2020 – OLD DOMINION
  • Oct. 10, 2020 – MAINE
  • Oct. 17, 2020 – Bye Week
  • Oct. 24, 2020 – at Ole Miss
  • Oct. 31, 2020 – LIBERTY
  • Nov. 7, 2020 – at North Carolina
  • Nov. 14, 2020 – at San Jose State
  • Nov. 21, 2020 – MIDDLE TENNESSEE
  • Nov. 28, 2020 – ARMY

UConn’s game at Ole Miss resulted in Ole Miss paying Middle Tennessee $1.5 million to buy out of a previously scheduled game between those two programs. UConn also has a future home-and-home arrangement with Maryland (2024, 2026) and Boston College (2022, 2023).

The American Athletic Conference will move ahead with an 11-team league and play a conference championship game next season. The conference released its 8-game conference schedules for 2020 and 2021 last week.

Chase Young, Ohio State headline list of national award finalists

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2019, 3:29 PM EST
A slew of national awards released their finalists on Monday, and, shockingly, Ohio State led the way. Chase Young is a finalist for two separate awards, including the Maxwell Award as the national player of the year.

The Maxwell is typically the Golden Globe to the Heisman’s Oscars, as five times in the past 10 years Maxwell voters have picked a different player of the year than the Heisman electorate. However, it is a good sign that Young will be Ohio State’s representative in New York.

Joining Young was Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as a Davey O’Brien finalist, running back JK Dobbins as a Doak Walker finalist and defensive back Jeff Okudah as a Jim Thorpe finalist. Former Buckeye Joe Burrow was also a Maxwell and O’Brien finalist.

Maxwell (best player)
Joe Burrow, LSU
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
Chase Young, Ohio State

Chuck Bednarik (best defender) 
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Chase Young, Ohio State

Davey O’Brien (best quarterback)
Joe Burrow, LSU
Justin Fields, Ohio State
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Doak Walker (best running back)
Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
JK Dobbins, Ohio State

Biletnikoff (best receiver)
Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
Michael Pittman, Jr., USC

Outland (best interior lineman) 
Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Penei Sewell, Oregon

Jim Thorpe (best defensive back) 
Grant Delpit, LSU
Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
JR Reed, Georgia

Lou Groza (best kicker)
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
Keith Duncan, Iowa
Blake Mazza, Washington State

Ray Guy (best punter)
Dane Roy, Houston
Max Duffy, Kentucky
Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse

Each award will be given at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 12 from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

 

Former Michigan TE Mustapha Muhammad returning home to Houston

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2019, 3:26 PM EST
A key strategy to Dana Holgorsen‘s rebuild at Houston (that nobody knew was a rebuild until Holgorsen started coaching) is landing boomerang recruits — Houston-area natives that sign with Power 5 schools and then transfer when the depth chart doesn’t shake out to their liking.

The rebuild got a boost on Sunday, when Mustapha Muhammad announced his arrival in Space City.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end played his high school ball at Ridge Point High School in the Houston suburb of Missouri City before signing with Michigan as a 4-star member of Jim Harbaugh‘s 2018 class. He left Ann Arbor before completing two full seasons as a Wolverine, having caught a grand total of zero passes in maize and blue.

Barring a waiver, Muhammad will have to sit out the 2020 season and compete for the Coogs in 2021.