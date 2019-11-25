Rutgers QB Artur Sitkowski the latest Scarlet Knight to enter transfer portal

It is not uncommon for a college football program to see a significant number of players opt to transfer when there is a head coaching change in the air. This continues to be the case as Rutgers continues to try and nail down a new head coach to attempt to turn the program around. On Monday, quarterback Artur Sitkowski reportedly became the latest player to decide to evaluate his transfer options.

According to a report from Scarlet Nation, Sitkowski has opted to sign his paperwork to enter the NCAA’s transfer database. By adding his name to the transfer database, Sitkowski is eligible to have contact with any other DBS program interested in recruiting him to its program. Sitkowski can also remove his name from the database if he ends up deciding to stick at Rutgers. The chances of that happening are unknown, although a solid coaching hire can always lead to a change of heart for players looking to put themselves in their best position moving forward.

Sitkowski has played two years of college football but has been using the 2019 season as a redshirt season after appearing in four games this season. Sitkowski has two more years of eligibility at his disposal, although he will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program.

Running back Elijah Barnwel (HERE) and wide receiver Jalen Jordan (HERE) are other Rutgers players who have chosen to enter the transfer portal this year.

Rutgers apparently has moved on from a reunion with former head coach Greg Schiano, as of Sunday’s latest reports. The Scarlet Knights will wrap up the 2019 season on the road at Penn State this weekend.

