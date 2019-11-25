TCU QB Mike Collins announces entry to transfer portal

On Monday, TCU backup quarterback Mike Collins announced his decision to throw his name into the transfer portal. Collins announced his decision with a statement shared on his Twitter profile.

“I was given the opportunity to chase my dream and earn a great degree,” Collins said. “However, with one year of eligibility remaining, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and play out my last year at a new school as a grad transfer.”

Entering the transfer portal now allows Collins to have contact with any other FBS program looking to recruit him to their program. Although Collins stated in his statement he will look forward to playing with a new program in 2020, Collins is still allowed to pull his name from the portal and remain at TCU. With Max Duggan likely settled in as the starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs in 2020 though, that option seems to be unlikely for Collins.

Collins appeared in two games for TCU this season, in which he completed three of five pass attempts for 49 yards. Collins played in nine games for TCU in 2018, with 79-of-140 for 1,059 yards and six touchdowns to just two interceptions.

As a grad transfer, Collins will be available to play right away in 2020 without having to sit out a season.

I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. Thank you to everyone at TCU for a great 3 years! pic.twitter.com/1VSe3ypGct — Michael Collins (@mike_collins10) November 25, 2019

