Texas A&M set to make AP poll history on Saturday

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2019, 12:43 PM EST
5 Comments

Texas A&M is not part of this week’s AP Top 25, and they likely won’t be next week or in the year-end poll, as they more than likely polish off a season that will end at 8-5 at best. And yet this year’s Aggie bunch is bound to make AP poll history on Saturday.

Jimbo Fisher‘s team heads to Baton Rouge to face No. 1 LSU, which will be the third time Texas A&M has faced the AP No. 1. According to Ralph Russo, keeper of all things AP Top 25, they will not only be the first team to face three AP No. 1s in the regular season, but the first team to face three AP No. 1s, ever, postseason included.

Texas A&M lost to AP No. 1 Clemson, 24-10, on Sept. 7 and fell 47-28 to AP No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 12.

Of course, none of this counts A&M’s losses to current AP No. 4 Georgia and No. 16 Auburn.

The Aggies last beat the AP’s No. 1 team on Nov. 10, 2012 with a 29-24 win at Alabama.

The good news here is the road gets much less steep next season. The home-and-home with Clemson is over and A&M trades Georgia for Vanderbilt as their SEC East rotating opponent, leaving them with just Alabama, LSU and Auburn.

UNLV fires Tony Sanchez

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2019, 2:36 PM EST
2 Comments

Saturday’s game will be a farewell on two fronts for UNLV. It’s the Rebels’ last game at Sam Boyd Stadium, and the last game under head coach Tony Sanchez. The program announced Monday that Sanchez will be let go following Saturday’s curtain call against Nevada.

“I’m grateful for my time here and proud of the strides we made as a football program, on and off the field,” Sanchez said in a statement. “I’m proud of our student-athletes and our staff and how we have positioned the program for future success. I look forward to finishing the season strong with these young men. I would also like to thank our community, our alumni and our donors for their generous support in making the Fertitta Football Complex a reality.”

Hired directly from Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School, Sanchez went 85-5 with six state championships from 2009-14, then saw his fortunes flip at the next level, going 19-40 and 12-27 in conference play with the Rebels. UNLV failed to reach the postseason in five seasons leading the program, peaking at 5-7 in 2017. UNLV is 3-8 heading into Saturday.

“We appreciate everything that Tony has done for our university and football program,” AD Desiree Reed-Francois said. “He made us better. Because of his work and his vision, we have the best facilities in the Mountain West and rival some of the best in the country. What he has done for the football community in Las Vegas during his five years at UNLV and his six years at Bishop Gorman High School has been remarkable. Further, our football team has made great progress academically under Tony’s leadership. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Sanchez’s candidacy was backed by brothers Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta of UFC fame, and it’s telling that Sanchez’s main accomplishment was the building of the $34 million football complex bearing the Fertitta name.

That complex and the new stadium being built by the Las Vegas Raiders will allow the next UNLV head coach a greater chance at hitting the proverbial jackpot than Sanchez had.

Industry expert: Tua could earn millions via social media under Olympic model

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2019, 2:04 PM EST
1 Comment

Tua Tagovailoa has likely played his last snap as an amateur football player, and that’s likely because of just how violent and damaging that last snap was. The smart money (pun intended) is that the junior quarterback will go pro and spend the 2020 season rehabbing his dislocated hip back to health on some NFL team’s payroll rather than doing so for free at Alabama.

And it’s a good thing that Tua’s injury appears to be better than it originally appeared on the Davis Wade Stadium turf, because we could have all witnessed the absolute costliest martyr to the NCAA’s outdated and unjust financial system to date.

Had that really been the end for Tua, he would have lost out on nine figures in potential salary and endorsements — all while the NCAA barred him from capitalizing on his immense popularity while it was at its zenith.

And, according to industry experts, Tua’s popularity as a college athlete may be more lucrative than those of us on the outside of the industry ever imagined.

Speaking to Forbes, here’s what Tyler Farnsworth, founder and chief growth officer of influencer marketing agency (yuck) August United, and Mathew Micheli, co-founder and managing partner of global influencer marketing agency (double yuck) Viral Nation, say Tua could earn, right now, on the open market:

“Tua boasts nearly half a million followers on Instagram and maintains a mind blowing 19% engagement rate on his posts,” says Farnsworth. “He doesn’t post very often but his fans absolutely love him. A guy like Tua could easily earn $25,000 or more per branded partnership.”

Micheli has a similar opinion of Tagovailoa. “Some of these athletes could arguably be more popular than their pro counterparts. For example, Tua Tagovailoa in college football if given the opportunity, would probably out-earn 90% of starting NFL quarterbacks if given the opportunity. I could almost guarantee that,” he says.

According to Spotrac, the highest-earning NFL quarterbacks are Russell Wilson ($35 million), Ben Roethlisberger ($34 million), Jared Goff ($33.5 million) and Aaron Rodgers (ditto).

Now, it’s possible that Micheli was either: a) unaware how much NFL quarterbacks actually earn in salary, b) speaking of how much Wilson, Goff and company earn in social media endorsements specifically, c) speaking hyperbolically, perhaps in hope of landing Tua as a client in the near future, or d) all of the above. It’s also a large jump between $25,000 per partnership, per one estimate, and earning in the top 10 percent among NFL quarterbacks.

Either way, that’s a lucrative market that Tagovailoa and other players of his standing are shut out from while their earning capacity is potentially at its highest.

It could also turn the old joke about SEC players taking pay cuts to go to the NFL into reality.

An 8-year contract and unlimited jet use among Greg Schiano’s reported demands from Rutgers

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2019, 11:29 AM EST
19 Comments

As with any breakup, Rutgers and Greg Schiano are now down to the all-important business of telling everyone they know it was the other side’s fault. But a leak Monday to NJ.com shows that, as with any breakup, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

Schiano’s camp was quick to get the word out Sunday that the breakdown of negotiations between the Knights and their former coach was not about money, and a term sheet circulated among the Rutgers board of governors and obtained by NJ.com shows that was partially true.

The highlights of what Schiano wanted, according to the site:

— An 8-year contract worth $4 million per year, with $400,000 retention bonuses after Years 4 and 6.

— A buyout starting at $25.2 million.

— The freedom to walk without penalty if the school did not improve its football facilities by 2023.

— Unlimited private jet use.

— A staff salary pool starting at $7.7 million, increasing by at least 3 percent per year.

— Other standard bonuses and perks common to coaching contracts at the Power 5 level.

Rutgers offered Schiano a 6-year contract averaging $4 million per year, which shows that the sides agreed on the annual salary, but Schiano sought a buyout that was worth more than the entire contract the school offered.

So, yeah, it wasn’t about the money, but it was about the money.

In reality, the leak is useful for both sides. Schiano doesn’t need the job, and he certainly doesn’t need to go 0-9 or 1-8 in Big Ten play every year. His demands were a lot for Rutgers — a school that still isn’t receiving a full slice of the Big Ten pie and won’t until 2021 — but they were entirely reasonable for a coach with his leverage and his résumé.

Rutgers, meanwhile, can re-start its search by signaling to candidates that it’s willing to pay its new coach far more than it paid the ousted Chris Ash.

Rutgers RB Elijah Barnwell joins exodus out of Piscataway by announcing he’s entering transfer portal

By Bryan FischerNov 24, 2019, 6:37 PM EST
5 Comments

Rutgers lost a game this weekend and lost yet another player as well. .

Following a 27-0 shutout at the hands of Michigan State on Saturday, Scarlet Knights tailback Elijah Barnwell took to Twitter to announce that he is leaving Piscataway and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Barnwell has played the last two years at Rutgers after redshirting upon arriving on campus in 2017. He has appeared in every game this season and recorded 10 carries for 81 yards.

As a recruit, Barnwell was considered a three-star player who held offers from a number of local FCS powers before sticking with the FBS program in his Piscataway backyard.