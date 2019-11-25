UConn releases 2020 schedule as Huskies begin life as an independent

The UConn Huskies are about to play their final game as a member of the American Athletic Conference this weekend. After that, the program will begin a new era as an FBS independent after deciding to leave the conference months ago and allow its basketball programs to fly under the Big East banner once again. Now that the final pieces of the 2020 schedule have been finalized with games against North Carolina, Old Dominion and Middle Tennessee, the Huskies now have their 2020 schedule locked in.

UConn will play five opponents from power conferences, including one game at home. The Huskies will host Indiana of the Big Ten on Sept. 26, 2020, after visiting Illinois and Virginia (ACC) the previous two weeks. UConn will also make a visit to Ole Miss (SEC) on Oct. 24, 2020 and North Carolina (ACC) on Nov. 7, 2020. Other opponents will hail from Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference, with a handful of other independents mixed in.

UConn managed to fill its first schedule as an independent without having to resort to multiple games against an FCS opponent or a unique in-game home-and-home deal similar to the one arranged by New Mexico State and Liberty this season (the second of which will be played this week as Liberty attempts to clinch bowl eligibility). The season will open at home against regional rival UMass and conclude at home against Army. UConn’s first schedule after leaving the AAC includes no opponents form the conference the Huskies are departing. UConn will renew its so-called rivalry with UCF in 2021 when UConn makes the trip to Orlando.

2020 UConn Football Schedule

Sept. 3, 2020 (Thur.) – UMASS

Sept. 12, 2020 – at Illinois

Sept. 19, 2020 – at Virginia

Sept. 26, 2020 – INDIANA

Oct. 3, 2020 – OLD DOMINION

Oct. 10, 2020 – MAINE

Oct. 17, 2020 – Bye Week

Oct. 24, 2020 – at Ole Miss

Oct. 31, 2020 – LIBERTY

Nov. 7, 2020 – at North Carolina

Nov. 14, 2020 – at San Jose State

Nov. 21, 2020 – MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Nov. 28, 2020 – ARMY

UConn’s game at Ole Miss resulted in Ole Miss paying Middle Tennessee $1.5 million to buy out of a previously scheduled game between those two programs. UConn also has a future home-and-home arrangement with Maryland (2024, 2026) and Boston College (2022, 2023).

The American Athletic Conference will move ahead with an 11-team league and play a conference championship game next season. The conference released its 8-game conference schedules for 2020 and 2021 last week.

