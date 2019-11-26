App State WR Corey Sutton suffers torn ACL

The roller coaster that’s been Corey Sutton‘s 2019 campaign has taken another tick downward.
On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Sutton announced that he has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The wide receiver suffered the injury to his left knee in Appalachian State’s win over Texas State Saturday, the fourth time the Sun Belt Conference has hit double-digit victories in the last five seasons.
Obviously, the redshirt junior will miss the remainder of this season. It’s unclear if Sutton has played his last down for the Mountaineers as the receiver would be eligible for early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft.
Sutton currently leads App State in receiving yards (601), receiving touchdowns (seven) and yards per catch (14.7) despite missing the first two games of 2019. He’s third in receptions with 41 as well.
In mid-May, Sutton was arrested for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop. That off-field incident led to a two-game suspension to start the season for Sutton.
During his first on-field season at ASU in 2018, Sutton led the Mountaineers in receptions (44), receiving yards (773), receiving touchdowns (10) and yards per catch (17.6). The touchdowns also led the Sun Belt Conference and were tied for 21st nationally.
Sutton, whose rancorous exit from Kansas State included then-head coach Bill Snyder‘s inexplicable decision to publicly reveal a pair of failed drug tests on the receiver’s part, sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.