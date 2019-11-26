Miami will reportedly retain Manny Diaz regardless of how season ends

Barring something unforeseen, Manny Diaz won’t outdo Willie Taggart — and Chad Morris for that matter — by being a one-and-done head coach. The fact that’s even part of the discussion less than one full season in, though, should give everyone involved pause.
Saturday night, Miami was embarrassed by ex-UM head coach Butch Davis and Florida International, with the 21-point underdog Panthers securing their first-ever win over the Hurricanes. How bad was the loss perceived? Some called it the worst ever suffered by The U football program and, as a result, led to some questioning whether Diaz would make it to Year 2.
With the regular-season finale against Duke and a bowl game left, one report from a very well-connected writer in South Florida indicates that Diaz isn’t going anywhere this year, regardless of how the final two games play out. From the Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson:
UM intends to retain Manny Diaz as coach next season regardless of how this season finishes, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Diaz is 6-5 in his first year at UM, with the Hurricanes set to conclude their season Saturday at Duke and in an undetermined bowl game. But even if Miami loses both of those games, Diaz will not be fired.
The administration has faith in Diaz and believes judging him one season into a five-year contract would be unfair and premature. There’s no Board of Trustee pressure to make a coaching change, even after Saturday’s stunning loss to FIU.
The 45-year-old Diaz, a native of Miami whose father served as that city’s mayor, spent three seasons (2016-18) as The U’s defensive coordinator before being named head coach after Mark Richt‘s retirement — and after spending less than three weeks as the head coach at Temple.