NCAA denies Missouri’s appeal of bowl ban

In this case, the wait definitely wasn’t worth it.
In late January, the NCAA announced that it had imposed steep sanctions on three Missouri sports programs, including football. Included in those sanctions on the football program was a postseason ban for the upcoming season. The school formally filed an appeal of the sanctions in late March and, in June, athletic director Jim Sterk stated that they expected to hear on the appeal prior to the start of the 2019 football season “or shortly thereafter.”
Five months after Sterk’s optimism, and with just one week left in the regular season, Mizzou is getting set to announce that its appeals have been denied and the sanctions, including the bowl ban, will remain in place, multiple media outlets have reported.
In addition to the bowl ban, the football program was hit with a five-percent reduction in scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year as well as recruiting restrictions during the same timeframe. Those include:
- A seven-week ban on unofficial visits.
- A 12.5 percent reduction in official visits.
- A seven-week ban on recruiting communications.
- A seven-week ban on all off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.
- A 12.5 percent reduction in recruiting-person or evaluation days.
The sanctions stem from a former Mizzou tutor who the NCAA found violated “ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules when she completed academic work for 12 student-athletes.” From the NCAA’s findings:
The committee found the tutor completed math coursework from other schools for six of the student-athletes. In one instance, she completed an entire course for a football student-athlete. Missouri did not review the conduct under its honor code, but rather gave the information to the two involved schools. One of the schools found academic misconduct occurred in the case of four student-athletes who took the course at the non-NCAA school. The second school – Adams State, a Division II school – could not determine whether the conduct violated its academic misconduct policy because it did not have enough information to prove violations occurred.
The tutor also assisted two football student-athletes’ completion of Missouri’s math placement exam. Missouri requires all students take the exam to determine whether they must complete a remedial math course before enrolling in college algebra. The instructions on the exam state that the test be taken alone and without assistance, but the tutor remained in the room and assisted both student-athletes with the test questions. Missouri determined both student-athletes violated its honor code.