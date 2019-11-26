Getty Images

Penn State reportedly losing five-star 2018 WR to the portal

By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 3:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

If Justin Shorter is to fulfill his impressive recruiting pedigree, he’ll do it somewhere other than Happy Valley.  Probably.

Tuesday afternoon, multiple media outlets reported that Shorter has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A short time later, head coach James Franklin indicated that he had held conversations with the wide receiver, but remains unsure of his status with the football program moving forward.

“Literally we’re just having a conversation and walking out when I came here,” the head coach said. “I’m not sure where we’re at. Obviously, it was a conversation that was had. It was a conversation that was had.”

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school.

A five-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, Shorter was rated as the No. 1 receiver in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 8 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only defensive end Micah Parsons was rated higher than Shorter in Franklin’s class that year.

Limited to four games as a true freshman in large part because of injuries, Shorter caught three passes for 20 yards in 2018.  Through 11 games this season, Shorter had caught 12 passes for 137 yards.

Ex-Florida DB arrested at Central Michigan after incident with police

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Suffice to say, it hasn’t been the best of times for Brian Edwards over the past several months.

In August of this year, a month after entering the NCAA transfer database, Edwards completed his move from Florida to Central Michigan. At the time, it was confirmed that the defensive back would be pursuing a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility at CMU if granted; both the initial appeal and the appeal of the initial denial were both denied.

In May of this year, prior to his decision to transfer from the Gators, Edwards was arrested for battery of his girlfriend, but those charges were dropped in late June due to insufficient evidence as the alleged victim declined to cooperate with the state’s attorney office.  Unfortunately for the player, the legal woes have followed him from Gainesville to Mount Pleasant as the university’s student newspaper, Central Michigan Life, is reporting that Edwards was arrested following an on-campus altercation with a member of the school’s police department.

From the paper’s report:

Lt. Cameron Wassman of CMUPD said university police responded to the male subject “behaving erratically and threatening to harm himself.” As officers made contact, the man fled on foot.

He was chased by officers and eventually located in the East Complex residential restaurant, also known as Fresh Food Company. He “repeatedly resisted” attempts to comply, and a physical confrontation broke out.

“One CMU officer was treated for minor injuries from the incident; no other injuries occurred,” the CMUPD statement said. “The investigation is open and ongoing.

Edwards has officially been charged with disorderly person by jostling and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

The university is aware of the incident, but will not comment publicly as an investigation is ongoing.

Big Ten headlines semifinalists for 2019 Broyles Award

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 3:03 PM EST
1 Comment

The award handed out annually to the nation’s top assistant coach has a decidedly Big Ten lean to it this year — even as the eventual winner will probably come from a conference further south.

Tuesday afternoon, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced the 15 semifinalists for the 2019 Broyles Award.  A full one-third of those semifinalists come from the Big Ten — Indiana offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kalen DeBoer; Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown; Minnesota offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca; Ohio State co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Jeff Hafley; and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

The SEC was next with three — Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele; Georgia defensive coordinator/outside linebacker coach Dan Lanning; and LSU passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach (and likely favorite) Joe Brady.

The AAC, Big 12 and Pac-12 had two semifinalists each, while the ACC had one.

Last year’s winner was Alabama’s Mike Locksley.

Mizzou ‘deeply disappointed and appalled’ NCAA ‘shirked its responsibilities’ in upholding bowl ban

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 2:44 PM EST
3 Comments

Not surprisingly, Missouri’s not exactly impressed with today’s development.

Earlier Tuesday, reports surfaced that the NCAA was set to confirm that it had denied Mizzou’s appeal to lift sanctions placed on the football program, including a bowl ban for the 2019 season.  In a press release a short time later, the NCAA announced that its Infractions Appeals Committee has upheld all of the sanctions placed on the school in connection to a case in which it was found “that a former Missouri tutor violated NCAA ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules when she completed academic work for 12 student-athletes.”

From the release:

When reviewing the penalties, the Infractions Appeals Committee noted that the Committee on Infractions has significant discretion in its ability to determine appropriate penalties for a case. Additionally, the Infractions Appeals Committee said it is hesitant to overturn a penalty within the appropriate penalty guidelines unless there is a clear indication of arbitrary decision-making.

In a blistering statement attributed to Chancellor Dr. Alexander Cartwright and athletic director Jim Sterk, the university blasted the governing body’s “decision to shirk its responsibilities and simply uphold sanctions that are not consistent with precedent or even common sense.” The pair described themselves as “deeply disappointed and appalled” by the committee’s decision, writing that today’s development “raises serious questions about whether the current NCAA enforcement system encourages or discourages cultures of compliance and integrity.”

Below is the university’s statement, in its entirety:

We are deeply disappointed and appalled by the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee’s decision to shirk its responsibilities and simply uphold sanctions that are not consistent with precedent or even common sense.

Despite this frustrating and disappointing outcome, the University of Missouri and Mizzou Athletics will continue to stand for integrity, and we will become stronger despite the challenges we are faced with today. We have outstanding student-athletes in all three affected programs and they are building something special here at Mizzou.

We are grateful for everyone who has supported Mizzou and our “Make it Right” campaign over these last several months, and during the nearly 19 weeks it took to reach this troubling conclusion.

Today’s decision raises serious questions about whether the current NCAA enforcement system encourages or discourages cultures of compliance and integrity. While we have exhausted our NCAA appeal avenues, we will continue to advocate for meaningful reform within the NCAA enforcement process.

Today, about 180 student-athletes who had nothing to do with the actions of one rogue part-time employee will pay a steep price. NCAA enforcement officials noted that prior to the violation the university employed a robust institutional system to ensure rules compliance. Once the problem was known, we self-reported immediately, held individuals accountable and cooperated with the investigation in what NCAA officials described as “exemplary” fashion.

Meanwhile, a recent case involving Mississippi State University with similar circumstances as Mizzou’s yielded a very different result. MSU, like us, acted with the highest integrity. MSU’s case followed a new NCAA process that was not available to us and resulted in an outcome that, we believe, was more reasonable given the circumstances. The inconsistency of these decisions make it difficult for anyone to comprehend how Mizzou could receive such harsh sanctions.

In its decision on our case, the appeals committee wrote that a greater discussion and a better process is needed. We could not agree more.

It wrote: “This committee believes it is critical for the NCAA membership to discuss and evaluate the application, assessment and precedential value of infractions cases not only when parties agree on mitigating and aggravating factors, but also the appropriate precedential value and approach for cases in the entirety of the infractions processes. Doing so would better equip this committee and the Committee on Infractions in discharging its duties, and in turn improve the infractions process and yield better guidance for the membership as a whole.”

We strongly disagree that the appeals committee did not have the power to correct this mistake. The point of this process was not to use a formula to reach a conclusion, but to bring the benefit of consideration and judgement to achieve consistency with its final decision.

We know our dedicated Mizzou fans will help us right this wrong by filling the stands and rooting for our Tigers. We deeply appreciate the outpouring of support from every corner of the state and Tiger fans around the country who united behind Mizzou and our student-athletes who proudly wear the Black & Gold.

NCAA denies Missouri’s appeal of bowl ban

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 1:21 PM EST
4 Comments

In this case, the wait definitely wasn’t worth it.

In late January, the NCAA announced that it had imposed steep sanctions on three Missouri sports programs, including football.  Included in those sanctions on the football program was a postseason ban for the upcoming season.  The school formally filed an appeal of the sanctions in late March and, in June, athletic director Jim Sterk stated that they expected to hear on the appeal prior to the start of the 2019 football season “or shortly thereafter.”

Five months after Sterk’s optimism, and with just one week left in the regular season, Mizzou is getting set to announce that its appeals have been denied and the sanctions, including the bowl ban, will remain in place, multiple media outlets have reported.

In addition to the bowl ban, the football program was hit with a five-percent reduction in scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year as well as recruiting restrictions during the same timeframe.  Those include:

  • A seven-week ban on unofficial visits.
  • A 12.5 percent reduction in official visits.
  • A seven-week ban on recruiting communications.
  • A seven-week ban on all off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.
  • A 12.5 percent reduction in recruiting-person or evaluation days.

The sanctions stem from a former Mizzou tutor who the NCAA found violated “ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules when she completed academic work for 12 student-athletes.” From the NCAA’s findings:

The committee found the tutor completed math coursework from other schools for six of the student-athletes. In one instance, she completed an entire course for a football student-athlete. Missouri did not review the conduct under its honor code, but rather gave the information to the two involved schools. One of the schools found academic misconduct occurred in the case of four student-athletes who took the course at the non-NCAA school. The second school – Adams State, a Division II school – could not determine whether the conduct violated its academic misconduct policy because it did not have enough information to prove violations occurred.

The tutor also assisted two football student-athletes’ completion of Missouri’s math placement exam. Missouri requires all students take the exam to determine whether they must complete a remedial math course before enrolling in college algebra. The instructions on the exam state that the test be taken alone and without assistance, but the tutor remained in the room and assisted both student-athletes with the test questions. Missouri determined both student-athletes violated its honor code.