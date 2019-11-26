Penn State reportedly losing five-star 2018 WR to transfer portal

If Justin Shorter is to fulfill his impressive recruiting pedigree, he’ll do it somewhere other than Happy Valley. Probably.
Tuesday afternoon, multiple media outlets reported that Shorter has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. A short time later, head coach James Franklin indicated that he had held conversations with the wide receiver, but remains unsure of his status with the football program moving forward.
“Literally we’re just having a conversation and walking out when I came here,” the head coach said. “I’m not sure where we’re at. Obviously, it was a conversation that was had. It was a conversation that was had.”
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school.
A five-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, Shorter was rated as the No. 1 receiver in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 8 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only defensive end Micah Parsons was rated higher than Shorter in Franklin’s class that year.
Limited to four games as a true freshman in large part because of injuries, Shorter caught three passes for 20 yards in 2018. Through 11 games this season, Shorter had caught 12 passes for 137 yards.
The College Football Playoff race is turning the final corner and about to hit the final straightaway. With one more week of the regular season to play and the conference championships to be played after that, it is crunch time for playoff contenders. On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff selection committee returned to action to rank the top 25 teams in college football, and there is a new No. 1 in town. Ohio State climbed ahead of LSU in this week’s rankings following their notable win against Penn State this weekend. The top four still includes the same teams as last week with LSU, Clemson, and Georgia following the Buckeyes.
As expected, Oregon and Penn State each took a fall in the rankings this week, but each took a different tumble. Penn State only fell back two spots to remain in the top 10 of the playoff rankings after their loss at Ohio State. Oregon, meanwhile, fell out of the top 10 entirely and landed at No. 14 this week after a road loss at Arizona State. Orgeon sits one step ahead of the only other team to beat them this year, No. 15 Auburn. Penn State’s rank suggests the Nittany Lions could be in the running for the Orange Bowl if the Rose Bowl doesn’t pan out.
Alabama holds firm at the No. 5 spot waiting for some help to get into the top four. The Crimson Tide remains one spot ahead of No. 6 Utah, although it remains to be seen if a potential 1-loss PAC-12 champion Utah will manage to move ahead of Alabama (the same goes for a 1-loss Big 12 champion Oklahoma or Baylor).
Memphis is the highest-ranked Group of Five team, although they are just one spot ahead of Cincinnati, a team they could potentially face twice in the next two weeks with their regular-season finale and a potential rematch a week later in the AAC Championship Game. Boise State sits just behind both AAC favorites, hoping for a split between the AAC contenders the next two weeks to make a return to the New Years Six lineup. Appalachian State fell to No. 25 but remains in the running.
The full rankings:
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Minnesota
- Baylor
- Penn State
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Oregon
- Auburn
- Notre Dame
- Iowa
- Memphis
- Cincinnati
- Boise State
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Iowa State
- Virginia Tech
- Appalachian State
The steady and battle-tested running back is hitting the transfer market and will be ready to play next season. Northern Illinois running back Tre Harbison has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
The timing of this decision, of course, is worth recognizing. NIU concludes its regular season tonight with a home game against Western Michigan. While the visiting Broncos can stake a claim at the MAC West Division with a win, NIU will fail to meet bowl eligibility this season. Harbison is reportedly out of the lineup for tonight’s game as well. That news shouldn’t be too surprising, as Harbison would be unwise to jeopardize his health in a game before getting to decide where he goes next.
Harbison will be a graduate transfer, which means he will be eligible to play immediately in 2020 for any other FBS program. Harbison has rushed for 1,021 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Harbison also rushed for 1,034 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Huskies.
One of West Virginia’s top players from the Class of 2018 could be leaving Morgantown. Safety Kwantel Raines has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
By entering the transfer portal, Raines is free to have contact with any other college football program looking to recruit him to their program. Raines can always pull his name from the portal if he decides to stay at West Virginia, although the numbers suggest it is far more likely Raines will indeed be moving on.
Raines is a redshirt freshman this season. After sitting out the 2020 season at a new FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules, Raines will have two years of eligibility remaining at his new home.
Raines was a four-star recruit in West Virginia’s Class of 2018. The western Pennsylvania native chose West Virginia under former head coach Dana Holgorsen over Pitt and a handful of offers from some other power conference programs such as Florida and Penn State.
While most of the division races coming into the final week of the regular season are either settled (Clemson in the ACC Atlantic, Ohio State in the Big Ten East, LSU and Georgia in the SEC West and SEC East, respectively) or easy to figure out (winner of Virginia-Virginia Tech wins ACC Coastal, winner of Minnesota-Wisconsin wins Big Ten West, Utah wins Pac-12 South with win over Colorado, USC wins Pac-12 South with Colorado win over Utah), things are a bit trickier to iron out in Conference USA. And a sudden change to the tiebreaker procedure this week is throwing a nasty curveball to Southern Miss.
Southern Miss, UAB and Louisiana Tech are all tied for the top spot in the Conference USA West Division. With none of the teams facing each other in the final week of the season, the possibility of a three-way tie is in play. If all three teams win or lose this weekend, Conference USA will begin sifting through the many procedures for a three-way tie. Unfortunately, the way the tiebreakers are laid out, it would take quite a number of steps to determine a winner in the event of a three-way tie. On Sunday, Conference USA announced the eighth tiebreaker would award the division crown and a spot in the conference championship game to Southern Miss on the merit of the Golden Eagles not having played in the conference title game in the longest stretch of time compared to UAB and Louisiana Tech. UAB played in the conference title game last season, and Louisiana Tech played in it back in 2016. Southern Miss last appeared in the game in 2015. It’s not the best way to settle a three-way tie, but it was No. 8 for a reason.
However, as reported by The Sun Herald, that specific tiebreaker has been rewritten just this week. Now, instead of awarding the division’s top spot to the team with the longest championship game drought, an average of multiple computer rankings will be used to determine a winner. How about that for a BCS flashback?
The reason for a change came from a decision made by the conference’s athletic directors to clarify the seventh tiebreaker to include the highest computer ranking for the seventh tiebreaker in a two-team tie for the divisional champion. The modification for the three-team tiebreaker keeps things in sync throughout the tiebreaking process. Louisiana Tech would stand to have the most favorable position if it comes down to computer rankings. Southern Miss would have the second-best chance ahead of the Blazers. Computer rankings can be impacted by this weekend’s results, so not letting the foot off the gas pedals may be necessary for Southern Miss and UAB this weekend if they want to avoid being a victim of the computers.
The East Division is much simpler to figure out at least. Lane Kiffin and FAU can wrap up the division with a win against Southern Miss or a Marshall loss to FIU. Marshall would take the division with a win against FIU and an FAU loss to Southern Miss.