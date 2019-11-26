Getty Images

REPORT: Clay Helton has support of new USC AD, president

By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 9:53 AM EST
“With win over rival UCLA, No. 23 USC keeps Pac-12 South hopes alive — and saves Clay Helton’s job?”

That was the question our headline from Saturday evening asked when it comes to the future of Helton at USC.  Helton entered the 2019 campaign squarely on the hot seat, then proceeded to crank up the temperature even further with a 3-3 start to the season.  Since then, however, the Trojans have gone 5-1 — the lone loss was to No. 7 Oregon — to take it from a near-certainty that the coach is canned to the very real possibility that he’s saved his job — or is at least on the verge of saving.

Helton’s fate will, in part, be decided by a pair of individuals new to the university in Carol Folt, hired as president in March, and Mike Bohn, brought on as the next athletic director earlier this month.  And, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Helton has received “a lot of support” from both Bohn and Folt, although other factions who are anti-Helton make the path for a return in 2020 not entirely clear.

From 247Sports.com‘s transcription of Feldman’s Monday radio interview:

The biggest job out there and it’s also the most entangled is the one that’s happening at USC, I mean, from what I’ve been told … is just there’s a lot of support from the new AD Mike Bohn, as well as president Carol Folt, for Clay Helton,” Feldman said. “They’re very comfortable with him, but there is going to be a lot of push back from some very influential USC people about, ‘Hey, we’re done with Clay Helton. We like him as a guy, we just don’t think he can really get it going here and get it done.’ And they’re 8-4 and he actually did a good job of getting to 8-4, given all the injuries, third-string quarterback … but that’s the one that could create some dominoes, if USC does, in fact, open up.

USC’s regular season has come to an end, with the Trojans sitting at 7-2 in Pac-12 play.  Utah currently leads the South Division at 7-1, but will face Colorado at home in Week 14.  If the Utes lose, it would be the Trojans who would face Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game by virtue of their head-to-head win over Utah in September.

Helton is in his fourth full season with the Trojans after going 5-4 as the interim head coach in 2015.  In those first three seasons, the Trojans went 10-3, 11-3 and 5-7; they’re now 8-4 thus this season, giving Helton an overall record of 40-21, with a 31-12 mark in conference play.

Urban’s Cowboys? Meyer wagering favorite to take over in Dallas if Jerry Jones pulls trigger on a change

By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Following what the Dallas Cowboys owner referred to as a very disappointing loss to the New England Patriots Sunday, Jerry Jones was highly critical of head coach (for now) Jason Garrett.  A day later, Jones doubled down on his coaching critique

When you’re General Manager, which I am, those coaches are out there at my ultimate decision. It’s very much within my realm of purview, if you will, to not only be standing there as an owner but be standing there as the General Manager who put the staff there to begin with. People seem to think it’s particularly harsh to have criticism and they think when you look at the other side of the field and call a job well done, that might mean that’s extraordinary criticism of the job you’ve done on the other side of the field.

… leading to renewed speculation that this season may be Garrett’s last in Dallas.  If Jones ultimately pulls the trigger on a change, the organization will launch a search for a replacement; according to one offshore sportsbook, the favorite to be said replacement is Urban Meyer, who is getting 3/1 odds to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

This would be at least the second time in a month or so that Meyer’s name has been attached to the Cowboys.

Meyer, less than a year into his second retirement from coaching and in the midst of being lauded for his work as a college football analyst, appeared on Colin Cowherd‘s radio show in mid-October.  During the course of the interview, the ex-Ohio State and Florida head coach was asked about the not-vacant-yet job with the Dallas Cowboys and if he would want it if it were to come open.

“Sure. Absolutely. Absolutely. That one? Yes.”

For Urban Meyer to say that is a compliment. Period,” Jones said when asked about Meyer’s comments. “I really know that. The job is a great job. Now, that’s not implying that I made it that way or I don’t make it that way. It’s just the place to be.”

The 55-year-old Meyer, who has never coached in the NFL in any capacity, has been mentioned in connection to vacancies at Florida State and, most notably, USC over the past couple of months — or the past year in the case of the Trojans.  Meyer has downplayed rumors of a return to coaching in the past, but has never completely shut the door.

In addition to Meyer, several other current college football head coaches for the vacancy-that’s-not-yet-vacant:

  • Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, 5/1
  • Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, 12/1
  • Washington State’s Mike Leach, 20/1 (for the love of all that is gridiron holy, please put Leach and Jones in the same organization)
  • Washington’s Chris Petersen, 25/1
  • Texas’ Tom Herman, 33/1
  • Alabama’s Nick Saban, 40/1
  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, 50/1
  • Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, 50/1
  • UCLA’s Chip Kelly, 66/1
  • Florida Atlantic’s Lane Kiffin, 66/1 (for the love of all that is gridiron holy, please put Kiffin and Jones in the same organization if Leach/Jones isn’t possible)
  • Baylor’s Matt Rhule, 66/1
  • TCU’s Gary Patterson, 80/1
  • Penn State’s James Franklin, 80/1

Miami will reportedly retain Manny Diaz regardless of how season ends

By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 9:27 AM EST
Barring something unforeseen, Manny Diaz won’t outdo Willie Taggart — and Chad Morris for that matter — by being a one-and-done head coach.  The fact that’s even part of the discussion less than one full season in, though, should give everyone involved pause.

Saturday night, Miami was embarrassed by ex-UM head coach Butch Davis and Florida International, with the 21-point underdog Panthers securing their first-ever win over the Hurricanes.  How bad was the loss perceived?  Some called it the worst ever suffered by The U football program and, as a result, led to some questioning whether Diaz would make it to Year 2.

With the regular-season finale against Duke and a bowl game left, one report from a very well-connected writer in South Florida indicates that Diaz isn’t going anywhere this year, regardless of how the final two games play out.  From the Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson:

UM intends to retain Manny Diaz as coach next season regardless of how this season finishes, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Diaz is 6-5 in his first year at UM, with the Hurricanes set to conclude their season Saturday at Duke and in an undetermined bowl game. But even if Miami loses both of those games, Diaz will not be fired.

The administration has faith in Diaz and believes judging him one season into a five-year contract would be unfair and premature. There’s no Board of Trustee pressure to make a coaching change, even after Saturday’s stunning loss to FIU.

The 45-year-old Diaz, a native of Miami whose father served as that city’s mayor, spent three seasons (2016-18) as The U’s defensive coordinator before being named head coach after Mark Richt‘s retirement — and after spending less than three weeks as the head coach at Temple.

‘Small spot’ found on lung of Minnesota holder and four-time cancer survivor Casey O’Brien

By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 8:54 AM EST
This isn’t the headline you want to see, especially around the holidays, but, if anyone is equipped for such a battle, it’s Casey O’Brien.

At the age of 13, O’Brien was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.  As his official Minnesota bio states, O’Brien “has beaten cancer four times (including bouts in high school and college)… after numerous rounds of chemotherapy and treatment to continue his career as a holder.”

Ultimately, O’Brien, whose father had worked for the university’s football department at one point, walked on at Minnesota and redshirted as a true freshman in 2017, then didn’t see the field the following season.  Through six games this year, that had remained the case — until Week 8.  In a romp over Rutgers that kept Minnesota unbeaten at 7-0, O’Brien held for not one but two point-after attempts, including one in which he looked like a veteran of dozens of games in flawlessly handling a bad snap.

Monday, however, O’Brien took to Twitter to reveal that “[e]arlier today I had my three-month scans and the doctors found a small spot in one of my lungs.”

“They are not sure what it is, but they want to remove it this week so they can test it,” the redshirt sophomore wrote of the impending biopsy, adding, “I am looking forward to returning to the field soon.”

In addition to his initial appearance, O’Brien also held for kicks in the following weekend’s blowout of Maryland.

“I met with Casey earlier today and he shared the news with me, as he does after each scan. Casey is the strongest young man I have ever met, and I know he will recover from this as well,” head football coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “He has an entire team, community, state and all of college football supporting him and rowing the boat with him.”

This weekend, No. 10 Minnesota will play host to rival and 12th-ranked Wisconsin with more than Paul Bunyan’s Axe on the line as the winner will claim the Big Ten West and face Ohio State in the conference championship game the following weekend.

Tate Martell taking another personal leave from Miami

By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 8:29 AM EST
After a brief hiatus, the soap opera that is Tate Martell is back on the air.

Saturday, the quarterback-turned-wide-receiver-turned-quarterback was a no-show for Miami’s embarrassing loss to Florida International Saturday night.  Monday, Manny Diaz confirmed that Martell has taken yet another leave of absence that not only sidelined him for Week 13 but will keep him out for the regular-season finale against Duke in Week 14 as well.

“Tate came to me midweek last week, felt like he needed another personal leave,” the head coach said according to 247Sports.com. “We decided together that it would probably be better just to go ahead and take this one and the Duke game and sit out instead of being in and out, in and out and he also reiterated that Miami is where he wants to be. He doesn’t want to leave, but he’s got to resolve these issues and we support him in that.”

The sabbatical is yet another distraction attached to one of the highest-rated quarterbacks — and most polarizing prospects — in the Class of 2017.

Instead of bringing it on and competing with Georgia transfer Justin Fields for the starting quarterback job, Martell hightailed it out of Ohio State this past offseason and ultimately landed at Miami shortly thereafter.  Granted immediate eligibility with the Hurricanes, and seen as a slight favorite to win the starting job, Martell instead saw Jarren Williams stake his claim as QB1 as Diaz named the redshirt freshman the Hurricanes’ starter to start the season.

Losing out on the starting job led to Martell bailing on practice for the initial personal leave, even as he ultimately returned.  Not long after, it was reported that Martell had begun working with Miami’s wide receivers; earlier this month, Martell shifted his on-field focus back to the quarterback position.

Martell was a four-star member of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Martell threw for 269 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-28 passing last season for the Buckeyes while also running for another 128 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

At Miami, Martell has yet to attempt a pass or record a reception, but does have two yards on a pair of carries.  Since getting in on a couple of plays at receiver in the Week 6 loss to Virginia Tech, Martell hasn’t seen the field.