Urban’s Cowboys? Meyer wagering favorite to take over in Dallas if Jerry Jones pulls trigger on a change

Following what the Dallas Cowboys owner referred to as a very disappointing loss to the New England Patriots Sunday, Jerry Jones was highly critical of head coach (for now) Jason Garrett. A day later, Jones doubled down on his coaching critique…

When you’re General Manager, which I am, those coaches are out there at my ultimate decision. It’s very much within my realm of purview, if you will, to not only be standing there as an owner but be standing there as the General Manager who put the staff there to begin with. People seem to think it’s particularly harsh to have criticism and they think when you look at the other side of the field and call a job well done, that might mean that’s extraordinary criticism of the job you’ve done on the other side of the field.

… leading to renewed speculation that this season may be Garrett’s last in Dallas. If Jones ultimately pulls the trigger on a change, the organization will launch a search for a replacement; according to one offshore sportsbook, the favorite to be said replacement is Urban Meyer, who is getting 3/1 odds to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

This would be at least the second time in a month or so that Meyer’s name has been attached to the Cowboys.

Meyer, less than a year into his second retirement from coaching and in the midst of being lauded for his work as a college football analyst, appeared on Colin Cowherd‘s radio show in mid-October. During the course of the interview, the ex-Ohio State and Florida head coach was asked about the not-vacant-yet job with the Dallas Cowboys and if he would want it if it were to come open.

“Sure. Absolutely. Absolutely. That one? Yes.”

“For Urban Meyer to say that is a compliment. Period,” Jones said when asked about Meyer’s comments. “I really know that. The job is a great job. Now, that’s not implying that I made it that way or I don’t make it that way. It’s just the place to be.”

The 55-year-old Meyer, who has never coached in the NFL in any capacity, has been mentioned in connection to vacancies at Florida State and, most notably, USC over the past couple of months — or the past year in the case of the Trojans. Meyer has downplayed rumors of a return to coaching in the past, but has never completely shut the door.

In addition to Meyer, several other current college football head coaches for the vacancy-that’s-not-yet-vacant: