Arkansas dealing with mumps outbreak ahead of Mizzou game?

By John TaylorNov 27, 2019, 10:55 AM EST
Wouldn’t this be an apropos finish to Arkansas’ woeful 2019 season?

Monday afternoon, Arkansas’ athletic department released a statement addressing a recent outbreak of the mumps, at least nine at the time, on the university’s campus.

Consistent with a recommendation made by the Arkansas Department of Health for all University of Arkansas students and in conjunction with University efforts in response to diagnosed cases of Mumps on campus, Razorback Athletics is providing its student-athletes, coaches and staff access to an additional dose of MMR vaccine. While student-athletes may or may not have been personally exposed to those individuals with confirmed cases, their daily interaction with others on campus, including other student-athletes, poses the possibility such exposure could adversely impact their health and wellbeing. Razorback Athletics remains committed to maintaining the health, safety and wellbeing of all of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members.

Friday, the Arkansas football team will face Missouri in the season finale for both programs.  Ahead of that matchup, an Arkansas radio personality tweeted Tuesday night that a “significant” number of Razorbacks football players have contracted the mumps; what that would mean, if accurate, for this week’s game is unclear.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, interim head coach Barry Lunney was vague when asked earlier in the day about whether any of his football players had come down with the mumps.

“We know that, just based on the release, that there’s players, students here, that have been exposed to that,” the coach said, “so as far as the diagnoses and those types of things, we’re being very proactive and giving our guys the best immunization or optimal health that we can give them. …

“That’s not a situation where there’s any kind of panic or anything like that, it’s just something that we’re having to deal with. Our care and the health of our players and our staff is always at a premium and it will continue to be that way, but I’m just going to continue to coach football and get our guys ready to play football on Friday.”

Arkansas, which fired its head football coach earlier this month, is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak, the last five of which have come by at least 26 points.

With time potentially running out in Chestnut Hill, report says BC’s Steve Addazio interested in Rutgers job

By Bryan FischerNov 27, 2019, 11:24 AM EST
The Rutgers head coaching job has been open for months now but it’s as if the search for a new leader of the program has been completely reset following numerous reports saying that Greg Schiano could not agree to a deal with the school to return to Piscataway.

As a result, there are plenty of names that have surfaced in the ensuing days with reported interest on either site of the table. On Tuesday it was Ohio State DC Jeff Hafley. Today? It’s Boston College’s Steve Addazio.

According to NJ.com:

Steve Addazio has expressed a desire to interview for the Rutgers vacancy, according to two people familiar with the coach’s actions this week, and Rutgers officials are also interested in meeting with Addazio, according to a high-ranking Rutgers official.

The Eagles’ head coach making a move to join the Scarlet Knights makes some sense from both sides. He’s 43-44 overall at Boston College, raising the floor of the program with five bowl appearances but likely on thin ice this year, with a new AD after failing to break past seven wins during his tenure. He’s from Connecticut and has extensive recruiting ties up and down the East Coast, especially in New Jersey, which would be a huge plus for the program trying to dig out of a huge hole.

Whether that’s enough to convince Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs to pivot his search to the 60-year-old remains to be seen but it’s certainly a name worth filing away if other candidates continue to pass on the Big Ten job.

Starting Tennessee lineman to seek sixth season

By John TaylorNov 27, 2019, 9:26 AM EST
Last week at this time, it was reported that Brandon Kennedy was looking into the possibility of returning to Tennessee in 2020 by seeking a sixth season of eligibility.  Tuesday, the starting offensive lineman confirmed that he will pursue a waiver from the NCAA that will allow him to take the field for the Volunteers next season.

“It’s great to be a part of something special,” Kennedy said according to 247Sports.com. “After these last couple of games, just seeing where Tennessee’s going, it’d be great to stay another year. Also being able to come back and better myself and to be able to help this team, those were the two main factors.”

Getting that waiver granted would appear to be a slam-dunk for Kennedy.

Last year, Kennedy suffered a torn ACL in the opener that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.  The year before, a foot injury limited the lineman to just three appearances, none of which came in the second half of the season.

Kennedy began his collegiate playing career at Alabama as a four-star 2015 signee, but opted to leave the Crimson Tide as a graduate transfer in May of 2018.  After some initial pushback from his former school, Kennedy transferred to Tennessee the following month.

Returning from the serious knee injury, Kennedy has started all 11 games at center for the Vols this season, the only lineman on the team who has started every game at the same position.  Off the field, Kennedy is set to earn his master’s degree in sports psychology and motor behavior from UT next month.

Western Michigan loss gives Central Michigan MAC West life

By John TaylorNov 27, 2019, 8:11 AM EST
It was all there, right in front of Western Michigan for the taking.  And then, on a rain-swept night at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, it was ripped away.

The “it” in the lede was control of its own destiny, with Western Michigan, at 5-2 in MAC play coming in, needing just a win over 4-7 Northern Illinois to secure its fourth appearance in the conference championship game.  Instead, the Broncos saw their divisional hopes severely damaged as the Huskies, eight-point home underdogs, stole a 17-14 win Tuesday night.

The Broncos never led in the game, coming to within three points on two different occasions.  The last came on a LeVante Bellamy 16-yard touchdown run, his second on the night and nation’s-best 23 on the season, with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.  WMU had two more possessions after that score to tie or win the game, the second of which came after a fumble, recovered by WMU, on a carry by NIU quarterback Marcus Childers that would’ve netted a first down and iced the game as the Broncos had no timeouts and there were just over two minutes left on the clock.

Taking over possession at their own 22-yard line with 2:10 left, Jon Wassink completed a 26-yard pass to DaShon Russell on the first play of the drive… but the ball was promptly fumbled right back to the Huskies, ending the Broncos’ comeback hopes.

With the loss, WMU’s MAC West hopes now lay in the hands of directional rival Central Michigan.

If CMU (5-2) beats Toledo (3-4, 6-5) Friday night, the Chippewas will face MAC East champion Miami (OH) in its first conference championship game appearance since 2009 and its fourth overall.  A Chips loss to the Rockets would send the Broncos to the MAC title game for the first time since 2016 and fourth time overall.

For Northern Illinois, the win pushed them to 5-7 on the season and helped avoid the program’s worst record since going 2-10 in 2007.

Akron becomes first winless FBS team since UTEP in 2017

By John TaylorNov 27, 2019, 7:42 AM EST
Uhhh, congrats?

Through 11 games of the 2019 season, Akron had posted 11 losses, with all but a couple of the games not all that close. In Week 2, they lost to UAB 31-20; in late September, 1-11 UMass got past them 37-29; last week, they somehow came within three points of beating MAC East champion Miami (OH). In the other eight games, the Zips had lost by a combined score of 295-57 (36.9-7.1).

Tuesday night, in what was mercifully the Zips’ season finale, it was much the same as it’s been most of the rest of the season as Ohio jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead in cruising to a 52-3 road woodshedding. The final score doesn’t actually do the domination justice as the Bobcats outgained the winless Zips 603-74. The Zips ran for 41 yards on 25 carries and posted a 10.3 passer rating for the game (4-27, 33 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions).

At 0-12, this marks the worst record in Akron’s history at the FBS/Div. 1-A level, surpassing one-win seasons the program put up on four different occasions (1994, 2010, 2011, 2012).

Akron is also the first winless FBS team since UTEP posted the same 0-12 in 2017. Since 2003, that duo is two of the 15 schools at this level of football that has posted an 0-12 record (unless otherwise indicated) over the course of an entire season:

2003 — SMU (WAC) (0-11)
2004 — UCF (MAC) (0-11)
2005 — New Mexico State (WAC)
2005 — Temple (Independent) (0-11)
2006 — Duke (ACC)
2006 — Florida International (Sun Belt)
2008 — Washington (Pac-12)
2009 — Eastern Michigan (MAC)
2009 — Western Kentucky (Sun Belt)
2012 — Southern Miss (Conference USA)
2013 — Miami (OH) (MAC)
2015 — Kansas (Big 12)
2015 — UCF (AAC)
2017 — UTEP (Conference USA)
2019 — Akron 0-12 (MAC)

For Ohio, it was the Bobcats’ sixth win of the season, pushing the Fighting Soliches into bowl eligibility. Ohio is now bowl-eligible under Frank Solich for the 11th straight year and 13th time in 15 seasons.

Earlier this month, Solich became the winningest coach in MAC history. Solich and the university are in the midst of negotiating a new contract, with the head coach’s current deal expiring in January.