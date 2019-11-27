Art Briles’ name somehow still coming up for jobs, the latest being opening at FCS Lamar

While the bulk of head coach firings at the FBS level will happen after Thanksgiving, those at the FCS level are not quite so lucky with the regular season wrapped up in the other half of Division I.

One school who now has an opening is Lamar, who let go of head coach Mike Schultz on Monday after a 13-22 record over three seasons leading the program. The program in Beaumont, Texas naturally made it a point to emphasize that they’ll be looking to ties to the Lone Star State when it comes to their next head coach and, somewhat sadly, to the surprise of nobody that has resulted in one rather infamous name being connected to the gig in the ensuing days.

That would be Art Briles, the scandal-ridden former Baylor head coach who has already generated a number of negative headlines in the past few months after taking over a Texas high school football team.

“His name did float around at the meeting today,” Lamar booster club president James Patton confirmed to the Beaumont Enterprise. “It was acknowledged and talked about, but we didn’t specifically dwell on it. He does have a recognizable name that could bring some attention to the university.”

Well James, it would certainly bring plenty of attention to the university, just not the kind you necessarily are looking for.

Briles has been up for other jobs in the past few years since his departure from Waco but each time the public blowback has led to him backing out of openings from the CFL to Southern Miss to a handful of others. While legal wrangling with Baylor and various lawsuits connected to the sexual assault scandal under his watch have mostly been resolved, the chances of him actually being hired by some program as a college coach again remains slim to none.

That’s not to say it won’t happen ever again but in cases like Lamar’s, it’s probably best to just avoid even floating the name for the opening despite some people in the area thinking it might make some sense. Because as we’ve seen in the not so distant past, it really doesn’t.