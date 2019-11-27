Northern Illinois QB/WR Rodney Hall joins growing exodus from DeKalb

The backfield at Northern Illinois continues to get thinner and thinner.
Following Tuesday’s victory over Western Michigan that wrapped up the Huskies season, quarterback/wide receiver Rodney Hall took to Twitter to confirm that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and will be moving on from DeKalb in the coming months.
The 6-foot-2 dual-threat bounced between both QB and receiver during his time with the program but was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of high school in Detroit with offers from the bulk of the MAC. He settled on NIU as part of the class of 2017 however but will be moving on after playing in just six games during his time with the Huskies, including only one appearance in 2019.
Hall’s exit from the program comes after leading rusher Tre Harbison also entered his name into the transfer portal prior to the team’s final game of the year.
When Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith stepped down from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee a year early, it was a move that was both understandable (dealing with a high profile coaching transition) and welcomed given that the leader of the regulars for the final four would no longer be involved in such a big decision.
As it turns out though, it seems that Smith’s departure was influenced by more than just Ryan Day taking over for Urban Meyer. In an interview with OSU student paper The Lantern, Smith made the revelation that concerns over the ranking process that led to two-loss Georgia being ranked ahead of the Buckeyes in the committee’s final poll was also a factor in his exit.
“I stepped down to be here for more of Ryan Day, to support him, but I was also concerned about how the committee was applying the criteria,” Smith said. “And so I felt uncomfortable when I came back into the room after I had been recused and Georgia was ranked ahead of us. They were a two-loss team, not a champion.
“We could debate whether we should have been four-, five- relative to Oklahoma, but I just felt that the application of the criteria relative to Georgia and us last year was troublesome for me.”
Ohio State was No. 6 in the committee’s final rankings, one spot behind the Bulldogs. Smith was recused from even being in the room and noted his shock at being a conference champion but falling behind a team that had just lost to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
The comments are eyebrow-raising for the simple fact that committee members are discouraged from discussing the process outside of the chairman’s comments to the media. Smith, whose team was moved up to No. 1 by his old pals on Tuesday, making the rare criticism of the process now is far from normal from somebody in his position and bound to ruffle a few feathers from those in charge of the CFP.
Also notable is that Smith said he believes that for those reasons and more, playoff expansion is coming at some point to eight teams or beyond. Interestingly he believes that eliminating the time between conference title games and bowl season starting is going to be the likely option taken for those extra postseason games in lieu of pushing back the title game further into January.
College football has a lot of unique and quirky aspects to it but the infatuation with billboards has always been a notable byproduct of the sport over the years. While fans putting up messages regarding a specific coach or move an athletic department has made get plenty of attention, most of the time they’re just plain old advertisements designed to gain a foothold in a specific area for recruiting or messaging purposes.
The latest to go big in an attempt to get the attention of drivers on the highway? Look no further than surprisingly resurgent Illinois. While Chicago has often been a notable focus of the school’s advertising attempts in recent years, the Illini are expanding their reach and have put up some four billboards promoting the program around St. Louis this fall as part of an expanded, $100,000 initiative to boost athletics’ presence in the area.
Per the Champaign News-Gazette:
Athletics has rented four billboards in St. Louis and seven in Chicago this fall, from August through December. The cost for the five-month ad buy was about $100,000, Arner said.
DIA also buys billboards year-round in Champaign-Urbana worth about $53,000, she said.
The cost of each differs based on production costs and location, but it ranges from $1,600 to $2,600 a month, she said. The UI designs them and pays the companies to print and install them, on top of the monthly rental fees.
While a recruit is probably much more interested in the program reaching a bowl game for the first time under Lovie Smith than a few billboards, every little bit in recruiting tends to help and the ads no doubt help with things like ticket sales as well. The football program battles it out with numerous programs in both Chicago and St. Louis for prospects and have three players committed from the latter city as part of their upcoming 2020 class alone.
Nobody is likely going to go to school just as a result of a billboard but the constant image of driving by a big ‘Fighting Illini’ ad everyday on the highway is bound to at least help with recognition… exactly what the school was no doubt aiming for by dropping six-figures on the stunt this fall.
While the bulk of head coach firings at the FBS level will happen after Thanksgiving, those at the FCS level are not quite so lucky with the regular season wrapped up in the other half of Division I.
One school who now has an opening is Lamar, who let go of head coach Mike Schultz on Monday after a 13-22 record over three seasons leading the program. The program in Beaumont, Texas naturally made it a point to emphasize that they’ll be looking to ties to the Lone Star State when it comes to their next head coach and, somewhat sadly, to the surprise of nobody that has resulted in one rather infamous name being connected to the gig in the ensuing days.
That would be Art Briles, the scandal-ridden former Baylor head coach who has already generated a number of negative headlines in the past few months after taking over a Texas high school football team.
“His name did float around at the meeting today,” Lamar booster club president James Patton confirmed to the Beaumont Enterprise. “It was acknowledged and talked about, but we didn’t specifically dwell on it. He does have a recognizable name that could bring some attention to the university.”
Well James, it would certainly bring plenty of attention to the university, just not the kind you necessarily are looking for.
Briles has been up for other jobs in the past few years since his departure from Waco but each time the public blowback has led to him backing out of openings from the CFL to Southern Miss to a handful of others. While legal wrangling with Baylor and various lawsuits connected to the sexual assault scandal under his watch have mostly been resolved, the chances of him actually being hired by some program as a college coach again remains slim to none.
That’s not to say it won’t happen ever again but in cases like Lamar’s, it’s probably best to just avoid even floating the name for the opening despite some people in the area thinking it might make some sense. Because as we’ve seen in the not so distant past, it really doesn’t.
The Rutgers head coaching job has been open for months now but it’s as if the search for a new leader of the program has been completely reset following numerous reports saying that Greg Schiano could not agree to a deal with the school to return to Piscataway.
As a result, there are plenty of names that have surfaced in the ensuing days with reported interest on either site of the table. On Tuesday it was Ohio State DC Jeff Hafley. Today? It’s Boston College’s Steve Addazio.
According to NJ.com:
Steve Addazio has expressed a desire to interview for the Rutgers vacancy, according to two people familiar with the coach’s actions this week, and Rutgers officials are also interested in meeting with Addazio, according to a high-ranking Rutgers official.
The Eagles’ head coach making a move to join the Scarlet Knights makes some sense from both sides. He’s 43-44 overall at Boston College, raising the floor of the program with five bowl appearances but likely on thin ice this year, with a new AD after failing to break past seven wins during his tenure. He’s from Connecticut and has extensive recruiting ties up and down the East Coast, especially in New Jersey, which would be a huge plus for the program trying to dig out of a huge hole.
Whether that’s enough to convince Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs to pivot his search to the 60-year-old remains to be seen but it’s certainly a name worth filing away if other candidates continue to pass on the Big Ten job.