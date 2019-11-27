Ohio State AD Gene Smith stepped down from CFP Selection Committee after Georgia was ranked ahead of Ohio State in 2018

When Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith stepped down from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee a year early, it was a move that was both understandable (dealing with a high profile coaching transition) and welcomed given that the leader of the regulars for the final four would no longer be involved in such a big decision.

As it turns out though, it seems that Smith’s departure was influenced by more than just Ryan Day taking over for Urban Meyer. In an interview with OSU student paper The Lantern, Smith made the revelation that concerns over the ranking process that led to two-loss Georgia being ranked ahead of the Buckeyes in the committee’s final poll was also a factor in his exit.

“I stepped down to be here for more of Ryan Day, to support him, but I was also concerned about how the committee was applying the criteria,” Smith said. “And so I felt uncomfortable when I came back into the room after I had been recused and Georgia was ranked ahead of us. They were a two-loss team, not a champion.

“We could debate whether we should have been four-, five- relative to Oklahoma, but I just felt that the application of the criteria relative to Georgia and us last year was troublesome for me.”

Ohio State was No. 6 in the committee’s final rankings, one spot behind the Bulldogs. Smith was recused from even being in the room and noted his shock at being a conference champion but falling behind a team that had just lost to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

The comments are eyebrow-raising for the simple fact that committee members are discouraged from discussing the process outside of the chairman’s comments to the media. Smith, whose team was moved up to No. 1 by his old pals on Tuesday, making the rare criticism of the process now is far from normal from somebody in his position and bound to ruffle a few feathers from those in charge of the CFP.

Also notable is that Smith said he believes that for those reasons and more, playoff expansion is coming at some point to eight teams or beyond. Interestingly he believes that eliminating the time between conference title games and bowl season starting is going to be the likely option taken for those extra postseason games in lieu of pushing back the title game further into January.