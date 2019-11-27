Report: Greg Schiano-Rutgers reunion could be salvaged

So you’re telling me there’s a chance.

After weeks of reports that all but had Greg Schiano on his way back to Piscataway riding his white horse to the rescue, talks between the coach and Rutgers broke down over the weekend, perhaps permanently, over demands that would make a rock star’s concert rider blush. Since then, the RU administration in general and athletic director Pat Hobbs in particular has taken significant heat from several corners over its failure to bring Schiano back to the Scarlet Knights.

The day before Thanksgiving, and with speculation surfacing that Steve Addazio could be an option, it’s now being reported that those among the RU faithful who held out hope over a change of heart could have something to celebrate and be thankful for, perhaps over their turkey and stuffing if things ramp up enough over the next 24 hours.

From nj.com:

There is a growing hope that Greg Schiano’s return as head football coach can be salvaged, several individuals with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday. … Call it an RU-turn: Schiano is willing to return to the negotiating table and still has interest in the position, those close to him say. And top Rutgers officials are entertaining the possibility of re-engaging Schiano while under immense pressure from boosters, fans and politicians, according to the individuals – all of whom were granted anonymity to speak freely.

At this point, it remains uncertain as to which direction RU’s search will head. The fact that both sides seem willing to re-engage, though, indicates that a deal could be consummated sooner rather than later.

In 11 seasons from 2001-11, Schiano went 68-67 as the head coach at Rutgers. In the seven-plus seasons since Schiano left for the NFL, the Scarlet Knights have gone 36-60 and are 13-44 since the start of the 2015 season; in the 17 years prior to his arrival in Piscataway, they went 67-114-2.

After leaving Rutgers, the 53-year-old Schiano spent two decidedly unsuccessful seasons (7-9 in 2012, 4-12 in 2013) as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Schiano served as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2016-18 before being replaced as part of the post-Urban Meyer staff shakeup by new OSU head coach Ryan Day. In the two years in between the NFL and OSU stints, Schiano coached at a Tampa preparatory school.