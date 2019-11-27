Getty Images

Report: Greg Schiano-Rutgers reunion could be salvaged

By John TaylorNov 27, 2019, 3:49 PM EST
3 Comments

So you’re telling me there’s a chance.

After weeks of reports that all but had Greg Schiano on his way back to Piscataway riding his white horse to the rescue, talks between the coach and Rutgers broke down over the weekend, perhaps permanently, over demands that would make a rock star’s concert rider blush. Since then, the RU administration in general and athletic director Pat Hobbs in particular has taken significant heat from several corners over its failure to bring Schiano back to the Scarlet Knights.

The day before Thanksgiving, and with speculation surfacing that Steve Addazio could be an option, it’s now being reported that those among the RU faithful who held out hope over a change of heart could have something to celebrate and be thankful for, perhaps over their turkey and stuffing if things ramp up enough over the next 24 hours.

From nj.com:

There is a growing hope that Greg Schiano’s return as head football coach can be salvaged, several individuals with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday.

Call it an RU-turn: Schiano is willing to return to the negotiating table and still has interest in the position, those close to him say. And top Rutgers officials are entertaining the possibility of re-engaging Schiano while under immense pressure from boosters, fans and politicians, according to the individuals – all of whom were granted anonymity to speak freely.

At this point, it remains uncertain as to which direction RU’s search will head.  The fact that both sides seem willing to re-engage, though, indicates that a deal could be consummated sooner rather than later.

In 11 seasons from 2001-11, Schiano went 68-67 as the head coach at Rutgers.  In the seven-plus seasons since Schiano left for the NFL, the Scarlet Knights have gone 36-60 and are 13-44 since the start of the 2015 season; in the 17 years prior to his arrival in Piscataway, they went 67-114-2.

After leaving Rutgers, the 53-year-old Schiano spent two decidedly unsuccessful seasons (7-9 in 2012, 4-12 in 2013) as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  Schiano served as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2016-18 before being replaced as part of the post-Urban Meyer staff shakeup by new OSU head coach Ryan Day.  In the two years in between the NFL and OSU stints, Schiano coached at a Tampa preparatory school.

BCS-era computers could decide Conference USA West champion

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 27, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Those pining for the good old days of the Bowl Championship Series could get a little nostalgia on this weekend, depending on how Conference USA’s West Division shakes out.

Entering the final weekend, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and UAB are all 5-2 in league play, and all three teams split their various head-to-heads: Louisiana Tech beat Southern Miss 45-30 on Oct. 19, Southern Miss spanked UAB 37-2 on Nov. 9, and UAB beat Louisiana Tech 20-14 last Saturday. Furthermore, all three clubs’ second losses came to teams from the East, meaning, with wins on Saturday, all three teams would finish 4-1 in divisional play.

So, as Saturday shakes out, here’s how each team can win the division.

  • Louisiana Tech: Win over UTSA and a UAB loss. If UAB wins, La Tech needs a USM win as well.
  • Southern Miss: Win over Florida Atlantic and a Louisiana Tech loss. If La Tech wins, USM needs a UAB win as well.
  • UAB: Win over North Texas and a Southern Miss loss. If USM wins, UAB needs a La Tech win as well.

Should all three teams win, the process would go all the way to tiebreaker No. 8, which is the highest average ranking from the Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley Matrix, Massey, Sagarin, and Wolfe computer formulas.

For what it’s worth, here’s how the six computers rank the three teams.

Anderson & Hester
1. Louisiana Tech (73)
2. Southern Miss (75)
3. UAB (80)

Billingsley
1. UAB (37)
2. Louisiana Tech (41)
3. Southern Miss (51)

Colley Matrix
1. Louisiana Tech (62)
2. Southern Miss (64)
3. UAB (71)

Massey
1. Southern Miss (83)
2. Louisiana Tech (87)
3. UAB (93)

Sagarin
1. Southern Miss (87)
2. Louisiana Tech (94)
3. UAB (106)

Wolfe
1. Louisiana Tech (59)
2. Southern Miss (72)
3. UAB (74)

Average all six and you get:
1. Louisiana Tech (69.3)
2. Southern Miss (72)
3. UAB (76.8)

Apply the old BCS formula of throwing out each team’s highest and lowest ratings gets you:
1. Louisiana Tech (70.3)
2. Southern Miss (73.5)
3. UAB (79.5)

So, it’s clear the computers like Louisiana Tech at this juncture, but Southern Miss does have the toughest opponent waiting on Saturday in Florida Atlantic (average computer ranking: 44.7; the Owls need a win or a Marshall loss to win the East), so perhaps that will be enough for the Golden Eagles to jump the Bulldogs.

Twisting the knife for Southern Miss fans, CFT can report through a C-USA source that Conference USA began the week using an old Big Ten-style tiebreaker that awarded the divisional tie-breaker to the team that has gone the longest without reaching the conference championship game, but C-USA athletics directors adjusted to the BCS-style tiebreaker instead. Under the old tiebreaker, Southern Miss (2015) would have gone ahead of Louisiana Tech (2016) and UAB (2018).

Northern Illinois QB/WR Rodney Hall joins growing exodus from DeKalb

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 27, 2019, 2:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

The backfield at Northern Illinois continues to get thinner and thinner.

Following Tuesday’s victory over Western Michigan that wrapped up the Huskies season, quarterback/wide receiver Rodney Hall took to Twitter to confirm that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and will be moving on from DeKalb in the coming months.

The 6-foot-2 dual-threat bounced between both QB and receiver during his time with the program but was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of high school in Detroit with offers from the bulk of the MAC. He settled on NIU as part of the class of 2017 however but will be moving on after playing in just six games during his time with the Huskies, including only one appearance in 2019.

Hall’s exit from the program comes after leading rusher Tre Harbison also entered his name into the transfer portal prior to the team’s final game of the year.

Ohio State AD Gene Smith stepped down from CFP Selection Committee after Georgia was ranked ahead of Ohio State in 2018

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 27, 2019, 2:27 PM EST
6 Comments

When Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith stepped down from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee a year early, it was a move that was both understandable (dealing with a high profile coaching transition) and welcomed given that the leader of the regulars for the final four would no longer be involved in such a big decision.

As it turns out though, it seems that Smith’s departure was influenced by more than just Ryan Day taking over for Urban Meyer. In an interview with OSU student paper The Lantern, Smith made the revelation that concerns over the ranking process that led to two-loss Georgia being ranked ahead of the Buckeyes in the committee’s final poll was also a factor in his exit.

“I stepped down to be here for more of Ryan Day, to support him, but I was also concerned about how the committee was applying the criteria,” Smith said. “And so I felt uncomfortable when I came back into the room after I had been recused and Georgia was ranked ahead of us. They were a two-loss team, not a champion.

“We could debate whether we should have been four-, five- relative to Oklahoma, but I just felt that the application of the criteria relative to Georgia and us last year was troublesome for me.”

Ohio State was No. 6 in the committee’s final rankings, one spot behind the Bulldogs. Smith was recused from even being in the room and noted his shock at being a conference champion but falling behind a team that had just lost to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

The comments are eyebrow-raising for the simple fact that committee members are discouraged from discussing the process outside of the chairman’s comments to the media. Smith, whose team was moved up to No. 1 by his old pals on Tuesday, making the rare criticism of the process now is far from normal from somebody in his position and bound to ruffle a few feathers from those in charge of the CFP.

Also notable is that Smith said he believes that for those reasons and more, playoff expansion is coming at some point to eight teams or beyond. Interestingly he believes that eliminating the time between conference title games and bowl season starting is going to be the likely option taken for those extra postseason games in lieu of pushing back the title game further into January.

Illinois dropped $100,000 on billboards around St. Louis and Chicago

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 27, 2019, 1:21 PM EST
2 Comments

College football has a lot of unique and quirky aspects to it but the infatuation with billboards has always been a notable byproduct of the sport over the years. While fans putting up messages regarding a specific coach or move an athletic department has made get plenty of attention, most of the time they’re just plain old advertisements designed to gain a foothold in a specific area for recruiting or messaging purposes.

The latest to go big in an attempt to get the attention of drivers on the highway? Look no further than surprisingly resurgent Illinois. While Chicago has often been a notable focus of the school’s advertising attempts in recent years, the Illini are expanding their reach and have put up some four billboards promoting the program around St. Louis this fall as part of an expanded, $100,000 initiative to boost athletics’ presence in the area.

Per the Champaign News-Gazette:

Athletics has rented four billboards in St. Louis and seven in Chicago this fall, from August through December. The cost for the five-month ad buy was about $100,000, Arner said.

DIA also buys billboards year-round in Champaign-Urbana worth about $53,000, she said.

The cost of each differs based on production costs and location, but it ranges from $1,600 to $2,600 a month, she said. The UI designs them and pays the companies to print and install them, on top of the monthly rental fees.

While a recruit is probably much more interested in the program reaching a bowl game for the first time under Lovie Smith than a few billboards, every little bit in recruiting tends to help and the ads no doubt help with things like ticket sales as well. The football program battles it out with numerous programs in both Chicago and St. Louis for prospects and have three players committed from the latter city as part of their upcoming 2020 class alone.

Nobody is likely going to go to school just as a result of a billboard but the constant image of driving by a big ‘Fighting Illini’ ad everyday on the highway is bound to at least help with recognition… exactly what the school was no doubt aiming for by dropping six-figures on the stunt this fall.