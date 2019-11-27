Starting Tennessee lineman to seek sixth season

Last week at this time, it was reported that Brandon Kennedy was looking into the possibility of returning to Tennessee in 2020 by seeking a sixth season of eligibility. Tuesday, the starting offensive lineman confirmed that he will pursue a waiver from the NCAA that will allow him to take the field for the Volunteers next season.

“It’s great to be a part of something special,” Kennedy said according to 247Sports.com. “After these last couple of games, just seeing where Tennessee’s going, it’d be great to stay another year. Also being able to come back and better myself and to be able to help this team, those were the two main factors.”

Getting that waiver granted would appear to be a slam-dunk for Kennedy.

Last year, Kennedy suffered a torn ACL in the opener that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. The year before, a foot injury limited the lineman to just three appearances, none of which came in the second half of the season.

Kennedy began his collegiate playing career at Alabama as a four-star 2015 signee, but opted to leave the Crimson Tide as a graduate transfer in May of 2018. After some initial pushback from his former school, Kennedy transferred to Tennessee the following month.

Returning from the serious knee injury, Kennedy has started all 11 games at center for the Vols this season, the only lineman on the team who has started every game at the same position. Off the field, Kennedy is set to earn his master’s degree in sports psychology and motor behavior from UT next month.