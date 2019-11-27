Getty Images

Western Michigan loss gives Central Michigan MAC West life

By John TaylorNov 27, 2019, 8:11 AM EST
It was all there, right in front of Western Michigan for the taking.  And then, on a rain-swept night at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, it was ripped away.

The “it” in the lede was control of its own destiny, with Western Michigan, at 5-2 in MAC play coming in, needing just a win over 4-7 Northern Illinois to secure its fourth appearance in the conference championship game.  Instead, the Broncos saw their divisional hopes severely damaged as the Huskies, eight-point home underdogs, stole a 17-14 win Tuesday night.

The Broncos never led in the game, coming to within three points on two different occasions.  The last came on a LeVante Bellamy 16-yard touchdown run, his second on the night and nation’s-best 23 on the season, with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.  WMU had two more possessions after that score to tie or win the game, the second of which came after a fumble, recovered by WMU, on a carry by NIU quarterback Marcus Childers that would’ve netted a first down and iced the game as the Broncos had no timeouts and there were just over two minutes left on the clock.

Taking over possession at their own 22-yard line with 2:10 left, Jon Wassink completed a 26-yard pass to DaShon Russell on the first play of the drive… but the ball was promptly fumbled right back to the Huskies, ending the Broncos’ comeback hopes.

With the loss, WMU’s MAC West hopes now lay in the hands of directional rival Central Michigan.

If CMU (5-2) beats Toledo (3-4, 6-5) Friday night, the Chippewas will face MAC East champion Miami (OH) in its first conference championship game appearance since 2009 and its fourth overall.  A Chips loss to the Rockets would send the Broncos to the MAC title game for the first time since 2016 and fourth time overall.

For Northern Illinois, the win pushed them to 5-7 on the season and helped avoid the program’s worst record since going 2-10 in 2007.

Akron becomes first winless FBS team since UTEP in 2017

By John TaylorNov 27, 2019, 7:42 AM EST
Uhhh, congrats?

Through 11 games of the 2019 season, Akron had posted 11 losses, with all but a couple of the games not all that close. In Week 2, they lost to UAB 31-20; in late September, 1-11 UMass got past them 37-29; last week, they somehow came within three points of beating MAC East champion Miami (OH). In the other eight games, the Zips had lost by a combined score of 295-57 (36.9-7.1).

Tuesday night, in what was mercifully the Zips’ season finale, it was much the same as it’s been most of the rest of the season as Ohio jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead in cruising to a 52-3 road woodshedding. The final score doesn’t actually do the domination justice as the Bobcats outgained the winless Zips 603-74. The Zips ran for 41 yards on 25 carries and posted a 10.3 passer rating for the game (4-27, 33 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions).

At 0-12, this marks the worst record in Akron’s history at the FBS/Div. 1-A level, surpassing one-win seasons the program put up on four different occasions (1994, 2010, 2011, 2012).

Akron is also the first winless FBS team since UTEP posted the same 0-12 in 2017. Since 2003, that duo is two of the 15 schools at this level of football that has posted an 0-12 record (unless otherwise indicated) over the course of an entire season:

2003 — SMU (WAC) (0-11)
2004 — UCF (MAC) (0-11)
2005 — New Mexico State (WAC)
2005 — Temple (Independent) (0-11)
2006 — Duke (ACC)
2006 — Florida International (Sun Belt)
2008 — Washington (Pac-12)
2009 — Eastern Michigan (MAC)
2009 — Western Kentucky (Sun Belt)
2012 — Southern Miss (Conference USA)
2013 — Miami (OH) (MAC)
2015 — Kansas (Big 12)
2015 — UCF (AAC)
2017 — UTEP (Conference USA)
2019 — Akron 0-12 (MAC)

For Ohio, it was the Bobcats’ sixth win of the season, pushing the Fighting Soliches into bowl eligibility. Ohio is now bowl-eligible under Frank Solich for the 11th straight year and 13th time in 15 seasons.

Earlier this month, Solich became the winningest coach in MAC history. Solich and the university are in the midst of negotiating a new contract, with the head coach’s current deal expiring in January.

Ohio State takes over No. 1 spot in College Football Playoff ranking, LSU is No. 2

By Kevin McGuireNov 26, 2019, 7:19 PM EST
The College Football Playoff race is turning the final corner and about to hit the final straightaway. With one more week of the regular season to play and the conference championships to be played after that, it is crunch time for playoff contenders. On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff selection committee returned to action to rank the top 25 teams in college football, and there is a new No. 1 in town. Ohio State climbed ahead of LSU in this week’s rankings following their notable win against Penn State this weekend. The top four still includes the same teams as last week with LSU, Clemson, and Georgia following the Buckeyes.

As expected, Oregon and Penn State each took a fall in the rankings this week, but each took a different tumble. Penn State only fell back two spots to remain in the top 10 of the playoff rankings after their loss at Ohio State. Oregon, meanwhile, fell out of the top 10 entirely and landed at No. 14 this week after a road loss at Arizona State. Orgeon sits one step ahead of the only other team to beat them this year, No. 15 Auburn. Penn State’s rank suggests the Nittany Lions could be in the running for the Orange Bowl if the Rose Bowl doesn’t pan out.

Alabama holds firm at the No. 5 spot waiting for some help to get into the top four. The Crimson Tide remains one spot ahead of No. 6 Utah, although it remains to be seen if a potential 1-loss PAC-12 champion Utah will manage to move ahead of Alabama (the same goes for a 1-loss Big 12 champion Oklahoma or Baylor).

Memphis is the highest-ranked Group of Five team, although they are just one spot ahead of Cincinnati, a team they could potentially face twice in the next two weeks with their regular-season finale and a potential rematch a week later in the AAC Championship Game. Boise State sits just behind both AAC favorites, hoping for a split between the AAC contenders the next two weeks to make a return to the New Years Six lineup. Appalachian State fell to No. 25 but remains in the running.

The full rankings:

  1. Ohio State
  2. LSU
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Alabama
  6. Utah
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Minnesota
  9. Baylor
  10. Penn State
  11. Florida
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Michigan
  14. Oregon
  15. Auburn
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Iowa
  18. Memphis
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Boise State
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. USC
  23. Iowa State
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Appalachian State

NIU’s leading rusher Tre Harbison out vs. WMU after entering transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireNov 26, 2019, 6:14 PM EST
The steady and battle-tested running back is hitting the transfer market and will be ready to play next season. Northern Illinois running back Tre Harbison has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

The timing of this decision, of course, is worth recognizing. NIU concludes its regular season tonight with a home game against Western Michigan. While the visiting Broncos can stake a claim at the MAC West Division with a win, NIU will fail to meet bowl eligibility this season. Harbison is reportedly out of the lineup for tonight’s game as well. That news shouldn’t be too surprising, as Harbison would be unwise to jeopardize his health in a game before getting to decide where he goes next.

Harbison will be a graduate transfer, which means he will be eligible to play immediately in 2020 for any other FBS program. Harbison has rushed for 1,021 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Harbison also rushed for 1,034 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Huskies.

West Virginia safety Kwantel Raines enters transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireNov 26, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
One of West Virginia’s top players from the Class of 2018 could be leaving Morgantown. Safety Kwantel Raines has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

By entering the transfer portal, Raines is free to have contact with any other college football program looking to recruit him to their program. Raines can always pull his name from the portal if he decides to stay at West Virginia, although the numbers suggest it is far more likely Raines will indeed be moving on.

Raines is a redshirt freshman this season. After sitting out the 2020 season at a new FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules, Raines will have two years of eligibility remaining at his new home.

Raines was a four-star recruit in West Virginia’s Class of 2018. The western Pennsylvania native chose West Virginia under former head coach Dana Holgorsen over Pitt and a handful of offers from some other power conference programs such as Florida and Penn State.