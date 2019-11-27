With time potentially running out in Chestnut Hill, report says BC’s Steve Addazio interested in Rutgers job

Wouldn’t this be an apropos finish to Arkansas’ woeful 2019 season?

Monday afternoon, Arkansas’ athletic department released a statement addressing a recent outbreak of the mumps, at least nine at the time, on the university’s campus.

Consistent with a recommendation made by the Arkansas Department of Health for all University of Arkansas students and in conjunction with University efforts in response to diagnosed cases of Mumps on campus, Razorback Athletics is providing its student-athletes, coaches and staff access to an additional dose of MMR vaccine. While student-athletes may or may not have been personally exposed to those individuals with confirmed cases, their daily interaction with others on campus, including other student-athletes, poses the possibility such exposure could adversely impact their health and wellbeing. Razorback Athletics remains committed to maintaining the health, safety and wellbeing of all of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members.

Friday, the Arkansas football team will face Missouri in the season finale for both programs. Ahead of that matchup, an Arkansas radio personality tweeted Tuesday night that a “significant” number of Razorbacks football players have contracted the mumps; what that would mean, if accurate, for this week’s game is unclear.

Arkansas athletics released a statement yesterday about the Mumps incident on the U of A campus. Sources tell me the number of football players with Mumps is significant. — Trey Schaap (@trey1037TheBuzz) November 27, 2019

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, interim head coach Barry Lunney was vague when asked earlier in the day about whether any of his football players had come down with the mumps.

“We know that, just based on the release, that there’s players, students here, that have been exposed to that,” the coach said, “so as far as the diagnoses and those types of things, we’re being very proactive and giving our guys the best immunization or optimal health that we can give them. …

“That’s not a situation where there’s any kind of panic or anything like that, it’s just something that we’re having to deal with. Our care and the health of our players and our staff is always at a premium and it will continue to be that way, but I’m just going to continue to coach football and get our guys ready to play football on Friday.”

Arkansas, which fired its head football coach earlier this month, is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak, the last five of which have come by at least 26 points.