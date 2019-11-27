With time potentially running out in Chestnut Hill, report says BC’s Steve Addazio interested in Rutgers job

The Rutgers head coaching job has been open for months now but it’s as if the search for a new leader of the program has been completely reset following numerous reports saying that Greg Schiano could not agree to a deal with the school to return to Piscataway.
As a result, there are plenty of names that have surfaced in the ensuing days with reported interest on either site of the table. On Tuesday it was Ohio State DC Jeff Hafley. Today? It’s Boston College’s Steve Addazio.
Steve Addazio has expressed a desire to interview for the Rutgers vacancy, according to two people familiar with the coach’s actions this week, and Rutgers officials are also interested in meeting with Addazio, according to a high-ranking Rutgers official.
The Eagles’ head coach making a move to join the Scarlet Knights makes some sense from both sides. He’s 43-44 overall at Boston College, raising the floor of the program with five bowl appearances but likely on thin ice this year, with a new AD after failing to break past seven wins during his tenure. He’s from Connecticut and has extensive recruiting ties up and down the East Coast, especially in New Jersey, which would be a huge plus for the program trying to dig out of a huge hole.
Whether that’s enough to convince Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs to pivot his search to the 60-year-old remains to be seen but it’s certainly a name worth filing away if other candidates continue to pass on the Big Ten job.