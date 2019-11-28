McKenzie Milton to walk with UCF seniors, enroll in graduate school

UCF will honor one of the most accomplished senior classes in college football history ahead of the War on I-4 against rival South Florida on Friday. These are players that either signed with Scott Frost‘s Knights after an 0-12 season in 2015 or served as redshirts on that team, then went 6-7 as freshmen, 13-0 and self-proclaimed national champions as sophomores, extended their national-best winning streak to 25 games as juniors and now stand as 8-3 in search of a third straight 10-win season as seniors.

The quarterback who piloted them to much of that success, McKenzie Milton, will walk with his fellow seniors but will not play, as he recuperates from the devastating leg injury suffered last November.

And on Wednesday, Milton confirmed that he plans to play again, while also revealing that he will not graduate transfer, instead enrolling at graduate school in hopes of earning Master’s degree next December.

“I’m excited to be able to walk on Senior Knight with my brothers who started this journey with me four years ago,” Milton said. “It will be great to have my family here to celebrate all that we have accomplished in front of Knight Nation, but I am fully invested in working my butt off to get back on the field.”

Milton was among the best quarterbacks in the country before his injury, finishing second nationally in passing efficiency in 2017 and ninth in 2018. He’ll spend the next nine months working to regain his old form, and he’ll do so in the same Knights uniform he’s always worn.