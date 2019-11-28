Getty Images

Mississippi State and Ole Miss all tied up at halftime of the Egg Bowl

By Bryan FischerNov 28, 2019, 8:56 PM EST
There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State and the embattled head coach was unable to capitalize on a hot start in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night, going into halftime tied up with in-state rival Ole Miss 14-14 in a game that means far more for both sides than that extra helping of turkey does.

Freshman Garrett Shrader made his first start under center for State in the series in place of banged up senior Tommy Stevens. The former of the two quarterbacks went just 6-of-10 for 60 yards passing but helped key another productive running game effort. The Bulldogs finished with the bulk of their yardage on the ground in the half, led by Kylin Hill’s 83 yards and complemented nicely by Nick Gibson’s scoring run right up the middle to kickoff scoring in the game (Shrader added another TD on a keeper too).

Perhaps the most interesting facet of MSU’s offensive attack was the appearance of Keytaon Thompson on the field. He caught an eight yard pass in a two-quarterback formation for his first snaps of the season after flirting with the NCAA transfer portal earlier this year.

Another freshman QB also made quite the impression in the game as well in Ole Miss’ John Rhys Plumlee, who threw for 104 yards and added a touchdown rushing in doing his best to keep the Rebels offense moving despite some less than impressive blocking from his offensive line. The visitors from Oxford would have made things even more interesting in the game had they not fumbled on their first drive of the game but that was probably canceled out by a botched snap on a punt that led to a 4th down stop at midfield just before the second quarter and eventually setup their game-tying drive late.

Though the postseason has been ruled out for Matt Luke’s side, MSU is searching for that elusive sixth win to make it to a bowl game. The Bulldogs looked good early but as is usual in this evenly matched rivalry game, the Rebels were able to claw their way back into things. It should make for a fun second half for everybody involved and especially so for those munching down on seconds.

Mississippi State bowl-bound after topping Ole Miss by a point in a wild Egg Bowl

By Bryan FischerNov 28, 2019, 10:52 PM EST
Mississippi State fans may not be thrilled at how things have turned out this season but, on this Thanksgiving at least, they are very thankful that embattled head coach Joe Moorhead is 2-0 against the school’s bitter in-state rival.

The Bulldogs went with a throwback game plan of sorts by turning into what amounted to a Wing-T team on Thursday night in Starkville, pounding the rock on play after play and holding on thanks to a missed extra point to notch a wild 21-20 victory in the Egg Bowl over Ole Miss.

Freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader wasn’t mistaken for an Air Raid guy by any stretch in throwing for just 108 yards on 14 attempts but he did key a rushing attack that was easily over two bills and averaged close to five yards a carry. The young signal-caller also notched two scores on the ground while mostly handing off to his terrific tailbacks Kylin Hill (132 yards) and Nick Gibson (57 yards, 1 TD).

Rather remarkably given the run-centric nature of the game, seven different players also caught a pass for MSU — including former starting QB Keytaon Thompson making his first appearance of the year with an eight yard reception.

While Ole Miss didn’t double up their output through the air with their rushing total, they weren’t too shabby in the game either with 47 rushing attempts to just 26 passes (many of which came in the closing minutes of a failed comeback attempt). Freshman John Rhys Plumlee started the game and had 121 yards on 9-of-14 passing while also rushing for a score as well. He was pulled late for Matt Corral however, who tossed an interception to go with 124 yards and what should have been a game-tying touchdown with just four seconds left.

However the recipient of that pass into the end zone, Elijah Mooredrew a 15-yard flag for celebrating the effort by crawling on all fours and mimicking a dog uh… peeing. That backed up the extra point attempt and led to Luke Logan’s kick sailing wide right to set off a raucous celebration in Starkvegas as the Egg Bowl would remain in maroon hands for the second straight season.

Though a bowl game wasn’t a possibility for the Rebels coming into the contest, it was nevertheless a rough way to end their 2019 campaign at 4-8 and plenty of questions about both that penalty and yet another inexplicable loss down the stretch for Matt Luke’s team.

The flip side is a huge sigh of relief on the other sideline for Moorhead and company, who not only got an elusive sixth win in dramatic fashion to extend their school-record streak of bowl games to 10 in a row, but also were able to take a little bit of pressure off the program after falling short of expectations in general this year. The Egg Bowl has produced plenty of wild swings of emotions and for many in the stands on Thursday night, there was certainly another on both sides after that result as the Bulldogs emerged victorious once again.

Texas A&M brought in $1.3 million from alcohol sales in first year at Kyle Field

By Bryan FischerNov 28, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
Thumbs up… suds up?

Texas A&M was one of several SEC schools this season to open up the taps and allow beer/alcohol sales in general seating areas following a conference rule change in the spring and to the surprise of absolutely nobody, things turned out pretty well at the cash register for the Aggies.

Per KBTX, the athletic department in College Station revealed this week that they took in some $1.3 million in revenue off alcohol sales (half of which went to their concession partner) over the course of the team’s seven regular season games at Kyle Field. Furthermore, an estimated 40% of respondents to a survey conducted by the department added that they partook in the new adult beverages sales as well.

“The person who sits in the upper deck, the top row, now has the same sort of amenity as the person who has the private suite,” said athletic director Ross Bjork.

Bjork also added that fan incidents such as arrests didn’t increase significantly and even were lower than normal for most games.

We’ve seen similar stories play out at schools far and wide in college football in recent years and it appears A&M is the latest to join the growing trend.

Florida State reportedly makes contact with Penn State’s James Franklin

By Kevin McGuireNov 28, 2019, 2:44 PM EST
With Florida State looking to come to a relatively quick resolution on its job search, Penn State’s James Franklin has reportedly been contacted by the Seminoles. According to a report from Brendan Sonnone of 247 Sports, Franklin is being considered a top target to fill the vacancy in Tallahassee to lead the Florida State football program.

Franklin has Penn State currently in a position to play ina third New Years Six bowl game under his leadership in Happy Valley, a tenure that includes one victory in the Big Ten championship game and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Washington. Penn State will have a chance to go 10-2 this season on Saturday with a win over Rutgers. There are plenty of reasons to suspect Franklin would be an ideal candidate for Florida State given his ability to recruit talent to a program, of which Florida State could quickly turn things around and begin to close the gap on Clemson in the ACC. However, this could also be a strategy to ink a contract extension at Penn State, a practice that is not at all uncommon this time of the year.

Franklin is no stranger to hearing his name tied to various coaching rumors. It’s been a few years seeing Franklin having his name attached to any potential opening at USC if and when the Trojans move on from Clay Helton (a coaching change that could potentially be on hold for at least one more season at this point). Franklin would surely be a good hire by USC or Florida State, if he ultimately decides to move on from his current position at Penn State, which is a pretty good one itself.

Florida State reportedly has some other candidates on its list of potential targets as well, including Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck, Memphis head coach Mike Norvell and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell.

Franklin has not commented on this latest news regarding the Florida State opening, but expect some questions to fly around the postgame press conference on Saturday after Penn State closes out the regular season against Rutgers.

Troy unveils ‘Trojan Smoke’ uniform for regular season finale vs. No. 25 App State

By Zach BarnettNov 28, 2019, 1:11 PM EST
Troy needs a win over No. 25 Appalachian State on Friday to extend its season, otherwise the Trojans are staying home for Christmas.

And, to bring in some extra juice amongst their players, they’re breaking out new uniforms for the game. Chip Lindsey‘s team will debut “Trojan Smoke” uniforms, charcoal jerseys and pants with cardinal lettering and silver lining, below their traditional chrome helmets.

The “Trojan Smoke” uniforms and the players wearing them will hit the field at 6 p.m. ET on Friday (ESPN+).