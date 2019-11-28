Mississippi State and Ole Miss all tied up at halftime of the Egg Bowl

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State and the embattled head coach was unable to capitalize on a hot start in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night, going into halftime tied up with in-state rival Ole Miss 14-14 in a game that means far more for both sides than that extra helping of turkey does.

Freshman Garrett Shrader made his first start under center for State in the series in place of banged up senior Tommy Stevens. The former of the two quarterbacks went just 6-of-10 for 60 yards passing but helped key another productive running game effort. The Bulldogs finished with the bulk of their yardage on the ground in the half, led by Kylin Hill’s 83 yards and complemented nicely by Nick Gibson’s scoring run right up the middle to kickoff scoring in the game (Shrader added another TD on a keeper too).

Perhaps the most interesting facet of MSU’s offensive attack was the appearance of Keytaon Thompson on the field. He caught an eight yard pass in a two-quarterback formation for his first snaps of the season after flirting with the NCAA transfer portal earlier this year.

Another freshman QB also made quite the impression in the game as well in Ole Miss’ John Rhys Plumlee, who threw for 104 yards and added a touchdown rushing in doing his best to keep the Rebels offense moving despite some less than impressive blocking from his offensive line. The visitors from Oxford would have made things even more interesting in the game had they not fumbled on their first drive of the game but that was probably canceled out by a botched snap on a punt that led to a 4th down stop at midfield just before the second quarter and eventually setup their game-tying drive late.

Though the postseason has been ruled out for Matt Luke’s side, MSU is searching for that elusive sixth win to make it to a bowl game. The Bulldogs looked good early but as is usual in this evenly matched rivalry game, the Rebels were able to claw their way back into things. It should make for a fun second half for everybody involved and especially so for those munching down on seconds.