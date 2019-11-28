Getty Images

Mississippi State bowl-bound after topping Ole Miss by one point in wild Egg Bowl

By Bryan FischerNov 28, 2019, 10:52 PM EST
Mississippi State fans may not be thrilled at how things have turned out this season but, on this Thanksgiving at least, they are very thankful that embattled head coach Joe Moorhead is 2-0 against the school’s bitter in-state rival.

The Bulldogs went with a throwback game plan of sorts by turning into what amounted to a Wing-T team on Thursday night in Starkville, pounding the rock on play after play and holding on thanks to a missed extra point to notch a wild 21-20 victory in the Egg Bowl over Ole Miss.

Freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader wasn’t mistaken for an Air Raid guy by any stretch in throwing for just 108 yards on 14 attempts but he did key a rushing attack that was easily over two bills and averaged close to five yards a carry. The young signal-caller also notched two scores on the ground while mostly handing off to his terrific tailbacks Kylin Hill (132 yards) and Nick Gibson (57 yards, 1 TD).

Rather remarkably given the run-centric nature of the game, seven different players also caught a pass for MSU — including former starting QB Keytaon Thompson making his first appearance of the year with an eight yard reception.

While Ole Miss didn’t double up their output through the air with their rushing total, they weren’t too shabby in the game either with 47 rushing attempts to just 26 passes (many of which came in the closing minutes of a failed comeback attempt). Freshman John Rhys Plumlee started the game and had 121 yards on 9-of-14 passing while also rushing for a score as well. He was pulled late for Matt Corral however, who tossed an interception to go with 124 yards and what should have been a game-tying touchdown with just four seconds left.

However the recipient of that pass into the end zone, Elijah Mooredrew a 15-yard flag for celebrating the effort by crawling on all fours and mimicking a dog uh… peeing. That backed up the extra point attempt and led to Luke Logan’s kick sailing wide right to set off a raucous celebration in Starkvegas as the Egg Bowl would remain in maroon hands for the second straight season.

Though a bowl game wasn’t a possibility for the Rebels coming into the contest, it was nevertheless a rough way to end their 2019 campaign at 4-8 and plenty of questions about both that penalty and yet another inexplicable loss down the stretch for Matt Luke’s team.

The flip side is a huge sigh of relief on the other sideline for Moorhead and company, who not only got an elusive sixth win in dramatic fashion to extend their school-record streak of bowl games to 10 in a row, but also were able to take a little bit of pressure off the program after falling short of expectations in general this year. The Egg Bowl has produced plenty of wild swings of emotions and for many in the stands on Thursday night, there was certainly another on both sides after that result as the Bulldogs emerged victorious once again.

Clemson would be the wagering favorite in any playoff matchup

By John TaylorNov 30, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
The reigning national champions may not be getting the respect some feel they deserve, but they are feeling the wagering love in some corners.

Clemson is ranked No. 3 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Clemson. Barring losses ahead of them, Clemson will likely stay in that spot if they can take care of business against Georgia Tech today and against Virginia in the ACC championship game next weekend to earn one of the four semifinal spots in the playoffs.

If that’s the case, one offshore sportsbook has Clemson as the favorite in any playoff matchup with the four other favorites to claim a semifinal bid — Ohio State, LSU, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama (no odds were given for No. 6 Utah or No. 7 Oklahoma).

The closest game would be against the Buckeyes, with the Tigers setting at just a one-point favorite at the moment. The widest point spread? The eight points the Bulldogs would be getting.

Ohio State, incidentally, would be the favorite against each of the other three teams listed.

Below are the complete set of odds:

LSU vs Ohio State
LSU +3½
Ohio State -3½

LSU vs Clemson
LSU +4½
Clemson -4½

LSU vs Georgia
LSU -3
Georgia +3

LSU vs Alabama
LSU pk
Alabama pk

Ohio State vs Clemson
Ohio State +1
Clemson -1

Ohio State vs Georgia
Ohio State -7½
Georgia +7½

Ohio State vs Alabama
Ohio State -3½
Alabama +3½

Clemson vs Alabama
Clemson -4½
Alabama +4½

Clemson vs Georgia
Clemson -8
Georgia +8

Georgia vs Alabama
Georgia +3½
Alabama -3½

Missouri confirms firing of head coach Barry Odom

By John TaylorNov 30, 2019, 11:10 AM EST
UPDATED 11:58 a.m. ET: In a statement, Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk has confirmed the firing of head football coach Barry Odom.

As a program, we had tremendous momentum coming into the 2019 season with the opening of the new south end zone facility as well as other strategic investments in our football program. However, we lost a great deal of that energy during the last half of the season. This decision was difficult to make but was necessary.

“Mizzou enjoys a winning football tradition and has the necessary resources and commitment to compete at the highest level. We strive to achieve excellence, and we expect to compete for Southeastern Conference titles, consistently play in the postseason and represent Mizzou the right way on and off the field.

“A national search is underway and confidentiality during the process is critical. Thus, I will have no further public comments regarding the search process until the announcement of our next head football coach is made.

With the end of the regular season at hand, firing season is getting set to kick into high gear.  In that vein, yet another FBS program has decided to go in another direction, with multiple reports surfacing that Missouri has parted ways with Barry Odom.

The school is in the process of informing the players of the development, and are expected to make an official announcement at some point today.

Odom, who played his college football at Mizzou, just completed his fourth season at his alma mater.  The 43-year-old coach will finish his Tigers career with a 25-25 record overall and a 13-19 mark in SEC play.  This season, coming off an eight-win year, the Tigers went 6-6.

In December of last year, Mizzou gave Odom an extension through the 2024 season.  Per the teams of that contract, Odom will be owed a buyout in the neighborhood of $3 million.

Ohio State would pass Michigan in all-time winning percentage with Week 14 win in the Big House

By John TaylorNov 30, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
There are already a plethora of things on the line in Ann Arbor today, so why not add one more tidbit?

Early this afternoon, No. 1 Ohio State travels to the Big House to take on No. 13 Michigan in the 116th renewal of the greatest rivalry in all of sports, college football or otherwise. OSU has already punched its ticket to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next weekend, but needs a win to help solidify its playoff credentials; U-M, meanwhile, is looking to toss the 800-pound scarlet & grey monkey off its back.

As noted by the Toledo Blade earlier this week, the Buckeyes, with a win in The Game, could also surpass the Wolverines as the all-time leader in winning percentage.

Currently, Michigan is 962-344-36, a win percentage of .7307. Ohio State’s all-time record of 922-325-53 adds up to a win percentage of .7296.

An Ohio State victory combined with a Michigan loss would give OSU a .7298 win percentage and push the Wolverines down to .7297.

The odds, both wagering and historical trends, certainly favor the visitors.

Ohio State is currently listed as a 9½-point road favorite according to the Caesars sportsbook. The Buckeyes have also won seven in a row and 14 of the last 15 in the rivalry. The Wolverines’ last win came in 2011, the season between the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras in Columbus.

Michigan, though, leads the all-time series at 58-50-6.

Northwestern turns to fourth starting QB this season vs. Illinois

By John TaylorNov 30, 2019, 8:42 AM EST
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try — and try and try — again.

By now, you’re fully aware of Northwestern’s stunning woes under center. The Wildcats have thrown just five touchdown passes in 11 games this season, tied with Old Dominion for the fewest at the FBS level. They average just 122.6 yards passing per game, ahead of only a trio of run-heavy schools in Navy (103.2), Army (83.1) and Georgia Southern (72.7).

Oh, and their 83.4 passer rating as a team? It’s dead last by a wide margin, with the closest team, ODU, at 101.7.

Most of those numbers were compiled with three starting quarterbacks; in Week 14, Northwestern will make it an even four starters at the position as Andrew Marty will get the nod in the season finale this afternoon vs. Illinois.

TJ Green started the season-opening loss to Stanford, but his year came to an abrupt end because of a broken foot. Hunter Johnson, a transfer from Clemson, and Aidan Smith, whose injury ultimately opened the door for Marty, have earned starts this season as well.

For Marty, the sophomore will be making his first career start at the collegiate level today. Taking over for an ineffective Johnson against Minnesota last weekend, Marty completed eight-of-10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Prior to that, he had attempted just two passes during his time with the Wildcats.