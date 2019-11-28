Texas A&M brought in $1.3 million from alcohol sales in first year at Kyle Field

Thumbs up… suds up?

Texas A&M was one of several SEC schools this season to open up the taps and allow beer/alcohol sales in general seating areas following a conference rule change in the spring and to the surprise of absolutely nobody, things turned out pretty well at the cash register for the Aggies.

Per KBTX, the athletic department in College Station revealed this week that they took in some $1.3 million in revenue off alcohol sales (half of which went to their concession partner) over the course of the team’s seven regular season games at Kyle Field. Furthermore, an estimated 40% of respondents to a survey conducted by the department added that they partook in the new adult beverages sales as well.

“The person who sits in the upper deck, the top row, now has the same sort of amenity as the person who has the private suite,” said athletic director Ross Bjork.

Bjork also added that fan incidents such as arrests didn’t increase significantly and even were lower than normal for most games.

We’ve seen similar stories play out at schools far and wide in college football in recent years and it appears A&M is the latest to join the growing trend.