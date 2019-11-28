Getty Images

Troy unveils ‘Trojan Smoke’ uniform for regular season finale vs. No. 25 App State

By Zach BarnettNov 28, 2019, 1:11 PM EST
Troy needs a win over No. 25 Appalachian State on Friday to extend its season, otherwise the Trojans are staying home for Christmas.

And, to bring in some extra juice amongst their players, they’re breaking out new uniforms for the game. Chip Lindsey‘s team will debut “Trojan Smoke” uniforms, charcoal jerseys and pants with cardinal lettering and silver lining, below their traditional chrome helmets.

The “Trojan Smoke” uniforms and the players wearing them will hit the field at 6 p.m. ET on Friday (ESPN+).

McKenzie Milton to walk with UCF seniors, enroll in graduate school

By Zach BarnettNov 28, 2019, 12:16 PM EST
UCF will honor one of the most accomplished senior classes in college football history ahead of the War on I-4 against rival South Florida on Friday. These are players that either signed with Scott Frost‘s Knights after an 0-12 season in 2015 or served as redshirts on that team, then went 6-7 as freshmen, 13-0 and self-proclaimed national champions as sophomores, extended their national-best winning streak to 25 games as juniors and now stand as 8-3 in search of a third straight 10-win season as seniors.

The quarterback who piloted them to much of that success, McKenzie Milton, will walk with his fellow seniors but will not play, as he recuperates from the devastating leg injury suffered last November.

And on Wednesday, Milton confirmed that he plans to play again, while also revealing that he will not graduate transfer, instead enrolling at graduate school in hopes of earning Master’s degree next December.

“I’m excited to be able to walk on Senior Knight with my brothers who started this journey with me four years ago,” Milton said. “It will be great to have my family here to celebrate all that we have accomplished in front of Knight Nation, but I am fully invested in working my butt off to get back on the field.”

Milton was among the best quarterbacks in the country before his injury, finishing second nationally in passing efficiency in 2017 and ninth in 2018. He’ll spend the next nine months working to regain his old form, and he’ll do so in the same Knights uniform he’s always worn.

 

Nick Saban looking for his first win over a 9-win Auburn team

By Zach BarnettNov 28, 2019, 10:23 AM EST
Saturday’s Iron Bowl will be Nick Saban‘s 18th against Auburn. The world’s greatest living college football coach led his team in five Tiger Bowls while at LSU and, Saturday’s Iron Bowl will be his 13th as head coach of the Crimson Tide.

He enters the Iron Bowl a commendable 10-7 lifetime against Auburn but, as former AL.com columnist Kevin Scarbinsky points out, those 10 wins and seven losses are split starkly across one divide. Saban is 10-0 against Auburn teams that finish the season with fewer than nine wins, and a perfect 0-7 against Auburn teams that go on to win nine or more games.

Allow us to show our work:

  • 2000: LSU loses 34-17 to an eventual 9-4 Auburn
  • 2001: LSU wins 24-17, Auburn finishes 7-5
  • 2002: LSU loses 31-7 to a 9-4 Auburn team
  • 2003: LSU wins 31-7, Auburn finishes 8-5
  • 2004: LSU loses 10-9 to a 13-0 Auburn team
  • 2007: Alabama loses 17-10 to a 9-4 Auburn team
  • 2008: Alabama wins 36-0, Auburn finishes 5-7
  • 2009: Alabama wins 26-21, Auburn finishes 8-5
  • 2010: Alabama loses 28-27 to a 14-0 Auburn team
  • 2011: Alabama wins 42-14, Auburn finishes 8-5
  • 2012: Alabama wins 49-0, Auburn finishes 3-9
  • 2013: Alabama loses 34-28 to a 12-2 Auburn team
  • 2014: Alabama wins 55-44, Auburn finishes 8-5
  • 2015: Alabama wins 29-13, Auburn finishes 7-6
  • 2016: Alabama wins 30-12, Auburn finishes 8-5
  • 2017: Alabama loses 26-14 to a 10-4 Auburn team
  • 2018: Alabama wins 52-21, Alabama finishes 8-5

If you’re a believer in some sort of supernatural force governing the balance between Saban’s strength and Auburn, the circumstances of this year’s game may tell us more about Auburn than Alabama.

Auburn enters Saturday at 8-3, which means either Auburn will win and this statistic will go a perfect 18-for-18, or Auburn will lose and you can bet the house on the Tigers losing their bowl game.

Charlie Brewer ‘ready to go’ for No. 9 Baylor vs. Kansas

By Zach BarnettNov 27, 2019, 6:52 PM EST
Aside from the fact that college football teams play only 12 games and every one of them is important, Baylor’s game at Kansas on Saturday didn’t really seem to matter. Matt Rhule‘s team has already booked its ticket to the Big 12 Championship, the Bears began the week locked out of the College Football Playoff race at No. 14, and their chance at playing in the Sugar Bowl seemed to ride on whether or not they beat Oklahoma in the title game (thus taking the league’s automatic bid) or whether the Sooners reached the Playoff and Baylor took their place by default — not whether or not they beat Kansas.

But then Tuesday night happened. The Bears leaped from No. 14 all the way to No. 9, and now, all of a sudden, the Bears are in this thing.

Not that they ever wouldn’t try to beat Kansas, but now they really need to beat Kansas. Which is why it’s a good thing Charlie Brewer is “ready to go,” in Rhule’s words.

Brewer, Baylor’s junior quarterback who has thrown for 2,753 yards with 19 touchdowns while rushing for 351 yards and 10 scores, left last week’s win over Texas with what appeared to be a blow to the head, but was actually a rolled ankle.

Either way, Brewer is expected to start on Saturday, and Tuesday night’s ranking ended any talk of holding him out as a precaution (such that any talk even existed outside of the Internet in the first place.)

Best case scenario for Baylor is that Brewer leads the Bears to a big halftime lead and backups Gerry Bohanon (17 passes this season) and Jacob Zeno (zero) get plenty of action anyway.

BCS-era computers could decide Conference USA West champion

By Zach BarnettNov 27, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
Those pining for the good old days of the Bowl Championship Series could get a little nostalgia on this weekend, depending on how Conference USA’s West Division shakes out.

Entering the final weekend, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and UAB are all 5-2 in league play, and all three teams split their various head-to-heads: Louisiana Tech beat Southern Miss 45-30 on Oct. 19, Southern Miss spanked UAB 37-2 on Nov. 9, and UAB beat Louisiana Tech 20-14 last Saturday. Furthermore, all three clubs’ second losses came to teams from the East, meaning, with wins on Saturday, all three teams would finish 4-1 in divisional play.

So, as Saturday shakes out, here’s how each team can win the division.

  • Louisiana Tech: Win over UTSA and a UAB loss. If UAB wins, La Tech needs a USM win as well.
  • Southern Miss: Win over Florida Atlantic and a Louisiana Tech loss. If La Tech wins, USM needs a UAB win as well.
  • UAB: Win over North Texas and a Southern Miss loss. If USM wins, UAB needs a La Tech win as well.

Should all three teams win, the process would go all the way to tiebreaker No. 8, which is the highest average ranking from the Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley Matrix, Massey, Sagarin, and Wolfe computer formulas.

For what it’s worth, here’s how the six computers rank the three teams.

Anderson & Hester
1. Louisiana Tech (73)
2. Southern Miss (75)
3. UAB (80)

Billingsley
1. UAB (37)
2. Louisiana Tech (41)
3. Southern Miss (51)

Colley Matrix
1. Louisiana Tech (62)
2. Southern Miss (64)
3. UAB (71)

Massey
1. Southern Miss (83)
2. Louisiana Tech (87)
3. UAB (93)

Sagarin
1. Southern Miss (87)
2. Louisiana Tech (94)
3. UAB (106)

Wolfe
1. Louisiana Tech (59)
2. Southern Miss (72)
3. UAB (74)

Average all six and you get:
1. Louisiana Tech (69.3)
2. Southern Miss (72)
3. UAB (76.8)

Apply the old BCS formula of throwing out each team’s highest and lowest ratings gets you:
1. Louisiana Tech (70.3)
2. Southern Miss (73.5)
3. UAB (79.5)

So, it’s clear the computers like Louisiana Tech at this juncture, but Southern Miss does have the toughest opponent waiting on Saturday in Florida Atlantic (average computer ranking: 44.7; the Owls need a win or a Marshall loss to win the East), so perhaps that will be enough for the Golden Eagles to jump the Bulldogs.

Twisting the knife for Southern Miss fans, CFT can report through a C-USA source that Conference USA began the week using an old Big Ten-style tiebreaker that awarded the divisional tie-breaker to the team that has gone the longest without reaching the conference championship game, but C-USA athletics directors adjusted to the BCS-style tiebreaker instead. Under the old tiebreaker, Southern Miss (2015) would have gone ahead of Louisiana Tech (2016) and UAB (2018).