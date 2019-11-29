Central Michigan claims MAC West, shuts Western Michigan out of conference championship game

It was all right there in front of Western Michigan — until it wasn’t.

Entering its game Tuesday at 4-7 Northern Illinois, Western Michigan was tied with Central Michigan atop the MAC West at 5-2 in conference play. By virtue of a win over its directional rival earlier this season, however, all WMU needed was a win over NIU to secure a spot in the league title game; on a rain-swept night at Huskie Stadium, it wasn’t to be as the Broncos fumbled away its chance to clinch in a 17-14 loss, handing control of the division over to the Chippewas.

Unlike its in-state rivals earlier in the week, CMU took full advantage of controlling its own postseason fate by taking Toledo (6-6) to the woodshed with a 49-7 Black Friday romp over the Rockets. The Chips scored 14 first-quarter points, then tacked on another 21 in the second to take full control and leave little doubt as to the outcome, even with 30 minutes left to play.

The Chips rolled up 336 yards of offense in the first half alone on its way to () for the game. Five of CMU’s seven touchdowns came on the ground, with two coming from Tommy Lazzaro, while former Tennessee/Houston quarterback Quinten Dormady chipped in with 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air.

With the win, CMU, which won just one game last year before Jim McElwain‘s arrival, will be playing in its first MAC championship game since 2009 and fourth overall. Their opponent will be Miami (OH), which clinched the East Division last week for the first time in nearly a decade.

The two teams actually played in the 2007 championship game, a 35-10 win for CMU. The RedHawks have won the last two meetings, with the Chips’ last win coming in 2014.