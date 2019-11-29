Iowa running right over Nebraska for two TD lead as halftime hits

If Nebraska is to keep their hopes for a bowl game alive, they’re going to have to mount a significant turnaround in the second half against a team that really haven’t been able to stop.

That’s as much an indictment on the once-famed Blackshirt defense as much as it was Iowa’s terrific rushing attack as the Hawkeyes notched a 24-10 lead going into the break in Lincoln.

Hawkeyes QB Nate Stanley recorded 39 yards passing with an interception but he didn’t need to drop back much, turning in his highlight through the first two quarters not with his arm, but with his legs as he was running down the field as a blocker on a reverse that led to a 45 yard score by Ihmir Smith-Marsette (who also had a 95 yard kick return for a TD). Tailback Tyler Goodson added 109 yards and a scoring run of his own as Iowa was approaching two bills on the ground thanks to a robust 9.2 yards per carry.

The offensive output was not matched by the Cornhuskers. Adrian Martinez was ineffective as the only player capable of advancing the ball much, netting 31 yards rushing and 32 passing while also tossing an interception just before the end of the half to take away another opportunity for points. Scott Frost’s offense averaged just 3.2 yards per play overall and gave up double that on the defensive side as this lopsided series of late was more of the same at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska does get the ball to start the second half but signs aren’t looking great at getting to the postseason in Year 2 of this rebuild for Big Red thanks to the way that Iowa is rolling right along in this one.