Jaylon Henderson throws two touchdowns as Boise State leads Colorado State at halftime

Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson continues to be serving the Broncos offense well as he got the start once again for the Mountain West Mountain Division champions on Friday at Colorado State. Behind a couple of touchdown passes, the Broncos own a 21-14 lead on Colorado State in the regular-season finale in snowy Fort Collins.

Colorado State opened the game with a touchdown drive to take an early lead on the Broncos. Jaylen Thomas ended the drive with a short touchdown run for the early score and lead. The Rams did all of their damage on the drive on first and second downs and did not face a third down the entire drive.

Boise State tied the game up on a touchdown drive that was given new life thanks to a penalty on the Colorado State special teams unit. After the defense held the Broncos to a supposed three-and-out, a running into the kicker penalty on the Rams gave the Broncos a free first down. Boise State took its first lead of the game following an interception by Tyreque Jones, the first mistake of the game by Rams quarterback Patrick O’Brien on the first play of the ensuing possession. Henderson, who started at quarterback for Boise State once again in place of Hank Bachmeier, completed a five-tard pass to CT Thomas for the go-ahead score.

Colorado State tied the game on their next possession with a 12-play drive spanning 81 yards. O’Brien tossed the game-tying touchdown to Warren Jackson to even the score at 14-14, but the Broncos had an answer on the offense’s next time on the field. A 14-play drive was capped by a second touchdown pass by Henderson, this time to Tyreque Jones from three yards out. Boise State defensive star Curtis Weaver picked off a pass he tipped at the line of scrimmage late in the first half to give the offense a chance to tack on an extra score before halftime. The Broncos had to settle for a field goal by Eric Sachse for a 10-point lead.

The crowd is rather sparse for this game. On top of Colorado State not being able to qualify for a bowl game, it being the day after Thanksgiving, and 15 inches snow filling a majority of the stands in Canvas Stadium, there isn’t much of a home-field advantage in place as Colorado State looks for a significant upset in the Group of Five picture. But the Rams are still hanging with the Broncos and will have a shot in the second half.

Follow @KevinOnCFB