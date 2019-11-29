Matt Luke ‘disappointed’ in faux peeing penalty that fuels Ole Miss’ Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State

Of all the weirdness that normally comes out of the Egg Bowl matchup, this one was the most recent — and arguably the most costly.

Trailing rival Mississippi State 21-14 late, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral connected with Elijah Moore on a two-yard touchdown pass with just four seconds left in the fourth that, with a successful point-after, would’ve knotted the score at 21-all and likely sent the game into overtime for the first time since 2013. However, following his touchdown, Moore dropped down on all fours, hiked one leg and pretended to urinate like a dog. (MSU’s nickname is the Bulldogs, get it?)

The “celebration” drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct that pushed the extra-point attempt back 15 yards. Instead of a 20-yard try, Luke Logan’s kick came from 35 yards out; thanks in part to the added distance, Logan’s attempt sailed wide right — his third PAT miss of the season and fourth of his career in 89 tries — handing Mississippi State its second straight win in the rivalry and third in the last four.

“I’m disappointed. It’s not who we are. We’ve been a disciplined team all year and I’m just disappointed that it happened,” head coach Matt Luke said of Moore’s ill-timed penalty. “I told him I was disappointed. That’s not who he is. Elijah is a good kid and he got caught up in the moment.”

A sophomore, Moore is far and away the Rebels’ leading receiver, topping the team in receptions with 67 (running back Jerrion Ealy is No. 2 with 20) and receiving yards (next closest is Braylon Sanders‘ 192). His six receiving touchdowns account for more than half of the team’s total of 11.

Moore was not made available to the media following last night’s game.