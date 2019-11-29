Associated Press

Matt Luke ‘disappointed’ in faux peeing penalty that fuels Ole Miss’ Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State

Nov 29, 2019
Of all the weirdness that normally comes out of the Egg Bowl matchup, this one was the most recent — and arguably the most costly.

Trailing rival Mississippi State 21-14 late, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral connected with Elijah Moore on a two-yard touchdown pass with just four seconds left in the fourth that, with a successful point-after, would’ve knotted the score at 21-all and likely sent the game into overtime for the first time since 2013.  However, following his touchdown, Moore dropped down on all fours, hiked one leg and pretended to urinate like a dog. (MSU’s nickname is the Bulldogs, get it?)

The “celebration” drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct that pushed the extra-point attempt back 15 yards.  Instead of a 20-yard try, Luke Logan’s kick came from 35 yards out; thanks in part to the added distance, Logan’s attempt sailed wide right — his third PAT miss of the season and fourth of his career in 89 tries — handing Mississippi State its second straight win in the rivalry and third in the last four.

“I’m disappointed. It’s not who we are. We’ve been a disciplined team all year and I’m just disappointed that it happened,” head coach Matt Luke said of Moore’s ill-timed penalty. “I told him I was disappointed. That’s not who he is. Elijah is a good kid and he got caught up in the moment.”

A sophomore, Moore is far and away the Rebels’ leading receiver, topping the team in receptions with 67 (running back Jerrion Ealy is No. 2 with 20) and receiving yards (next closest is Braylon Sanders‘ 192).  His six receiving touchdowns account for more than half of the team’s total of 11.

Moore was not made available to the media following last night’s game.

Clemson would be the wagering favorite in any playoff matchup

Nov 30, 2019
The reigning national champions may not be getting the respect some feel they deserve, but they are feeling the wagering love in some corners.

Clemson is ranked No. 3 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Clemson. Barring losses ahead of them, Clemson will likely stay in that spot if they can take care of business against Georgia Tech today and against Virginia in the ACC championship game next weekend to earn one of the four semifinal spots in the playoffs.

If that’s the case, one offshore sportsbook has Clemson as the favorite in any playoff matchup with the four other favorites to claim a semifinal bid — Ohio State, LSU, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama (no odds were given for No. 6 Utah or No. 7 Oklahoma).

The closest game would be against the Buckeyes, with the Tigers setting at just a one-point favorite at the moment. The widest point spread? The eight points the Bulldogs would be getting.

Ohio State, incidentally, would be the favorite against each of the other three teams listed.

Below are the complete set of odds:

LSU vs Ohio State
LSU +3½
Ohio State -3½

LSU vs Clemson
LSU +4½
Clemson -4½

LSU vs Georgia
LSU -3
Georgia +3

LSU vs Alabama
LSU pk
Alabama pk

Ohio State vs Clemson
Ohio State +1
Clemson -1

Ohio State vs Georgia
Ohio State -7½
Georgia +7½

Ohio State vs Alabama
Ohio State -3½
Alabama +3½

Clemson vs Alabama
Clemson -4½
Alabama +4½

Clemson vs Georgia
Clemson -8
Georgia +8

Georgia vs Alabama
Georgia +3½
Alabama -3½

Missouri confirms firing of head coach Barry Odom

Nov 30, 2019
UPDATED 11:58 a.m. ET: In a statement, Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk has confirmed the firing of head football coach Barry Odom.

As a program, we had tremendous momentum coming into the 2019 season with the opening of the new south end zone facility as well as other strategic investments in our football program. However, we lost a great deal of that energy during the last half of the season. This decision was difficult to make but was necessary.

“Mizzou enjoys a winning football tradition and has the necessary resources and commitment to compete at the highest level. We strive to achieve excellence, and we expect to compete for Southeastern Conference titles, consistently play in the postseason and represent Mizzou the right way on and off the field.

“A national search is underway and confidentiality during the process is critical. Thus, I will have no further public comments regarding the search process until the announcement of our next head football coach is made.

____________________

With the end of the regular season at hand, firing season is getting set to kick into high gear.  In that vein, yet another FBS program has decided to go in another direction, with multiple reports surfacing that Missouri has parted ways with Barry Odom.

The school is in the process of informing the players of the development, and are expected to make an official announcement at some point today.

Odom, who played his college football at Mizzou, just completed his fourth season at his alma mater.  The 43-year-old coach will finish his Tigers career with a 25-25 record overall and a 13-19 mark in SEC play.  This season, coming off an eight-win year, the Tigers went 6-6.

In December of last year, Mizzou gave Odom an extension through the 2024 season.  Per the teams of that contract, Odom will be owed a buyout in the neighborhood of $3 million.

Ohio State would pass Michigan in all-time winning percentage with Week 14 win in the Big House

Getty Images
Nov 30, 2019
There are already a plethora of things on the line in Ann Arbor today, so why not add one more tidbit?

Early this afternoon, No. 1 Ohio State travels to the Big House to take on No. 13 Michigan in the 116th renewal of the greatest rivalry in all of sports, college football or otherwise. OSU has already punched its ticket to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next weekend, but needs a win to help solidify its playoff credentials; U-M, meanwhile, is looking to toss the 800-pound scarlet & grey monkey off its back.

As noted by the Toledo Blade earlier this week, the Buckeyes, with a win in The Game, could also surpass the Wolverines as the all-time leader in winning percentage.

Currently, Michigan is 962-344-36, a win percentage of .7307. Ohio State’s all-time record of 922-325-53 adds up to a win percentage of .7296.

An Ohio State victory combined with a Michigan loss would give OSU a .7298 win percentage and push the Wolverines down to .7297.

The odds, both wagering and historical trends, certainly favor the visitors.

Ohio State is currently listed as a 9½-point road favorite according to the Caesars sportsbook. The Buckeyes have also won seven in a row and 14 of the last 15 in the rivalry. The Wolverines’ last win came in 2011, the season between the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras in Columbus.

Michigan, though, leads the all-time series at 58-50-6.

Northwestern turns to fourth starting QB this season vs. Illinois

Getty Images
Nov 30, 2019
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try — and try and try — again.

By now, you’re fully aware of Northwestern’s stunning woes under center. The Wildcats have thrown just five touchdown passes in 11 games this season, tied with Old Dominion for the fewest at the FBS level. They average just 122.6 yards passing per game, ahead of only a trio of run-heavy schools in Navy (103.2), Army (83.1) and Georgia Southern (72.7).

Oh, and their 83.4 passer rating as a team? It’s dead last by a wide margin, with the closest team, ODU, at 101.7.

Most of those numbers were compiled with three starting quarterbacks; in Week 14, Northwestern will make it an even four starters at the position as Andrew Marty will get the nod in the season finale this afternoon vs. Illinois.

TJ Green started the season-opening loss to Stanford, but his year came to an abrupt end because of a broken foot. Hunter Johnson, a transfer from Clemson, and Aidan Smith, whose injury ultimately opened the door for Marty, have earned starts this season as well.

For Marty, the sophomore will be making his first career start at the collegiate level today. Taking over for an ineffective Johnson against Minnesota last weekend, Marty completed eight-of-10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Prior to that, he had attempted just two passes during his time with the Wildcats.