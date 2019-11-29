No. 18 Memphis leads No. 19 Cincinnati in potential AAC Championship prequel

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No. 18 Memphis leads No. 19 Cincinnati 20-17 at the half at the Liberty Bowl, putting the Tigers halfway to their goal — of hosting Cincinnati again for the AAC Championship next Saturday. Cincinnati (10-1, 7-0 AAC) has already clinched the East Division, while a win would hand Memphis (10-1, 6-1 AAC) the West championship and home field for next week’s title game.

Memphis opened the game perfectly, as Chris Claybrooks took the opening kickoff 94 yards back for a touchdown. After a Cincinnati field goal, the Tigers moved 77 yards in sevens snaps and took a 14-3 lead on a 9-yard Brady White pass to Kedarian Jones at the 7:24 mark of the first quarter.

The Tigers then forced a four-and-out and moved back inside the Bearcat red zone, but the drive stalled and Mike Norvell settled for a 34-yard Riley Patterson field goal, pushing the Memphis lead to 17-3 after the first quarter.

But then Cincinnati answered, launching drives of 12 and 14 plays that traveled 85 and 80 yards and consumed 11 and a half minutes of clock. Ben Bryant‘s 4-yard pass to Leonard Taylor pulled the ‘Cats within 17-10 at the 12:36 mark of the second quarter, and Michael Warren II‘s 3-yard run with 2:54 left in the first half tied the game.

Memphis struck back quickly, though, as White found Damonte Coxie for a 54-yard gain that took the ball from the Memphis 36-yard line to the Cincinnati 10, but the drive moved no further and the Tigers settled for a second short Patterson field goal.

White closed the half 7-of-13 for 146 yards and a touchdown, while Bryant was 14-of-19 for 129 yards and a score. Cincinnati out-rushed Memphis, 103-80.

Cincinnati will receive to open the second half.