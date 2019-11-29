Report: Around 15 Arkansas players, ‘a few coaches’ out for Mizzou game with the mumps

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yes, this would serve as a totally apropos way for Arkansas’ lost 2019 season to end.

Monday afternoon, Arkansas’ athletic department released a statement addressing a recent outbreak of the mumps, at least nine at the time, on the university’s campus. While interim head coach Barry Lunney brushed off any connection to his football team, it was reported a day later that “the number of football players with mumps is significant.”

With the kickoff of Saturday’s game against Missouri a little over an hour away, it’s now being reported that upwards of 15 Razorback football players and “a few coaches” will be sidelined for today’s matchup because of the mumps.

The names of specific players/coaches impacted by the illness have not yet been divulged.

Could be around 15 or so Razorback players and a few coaches out today with the mumps. A tweet I never thought I’d ever send but here we are. — 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣 𝙍 𝙉𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙧𝙨 🇺🇸 (@RushJohnNabors) November 29, 2019

As of this posting, the Arkansas football program has not yet addressed which individuals have been impacted.

Arkansas, which fired its head football coach earlier this month, is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak, the last five of which have come by at least 26 points. Mizzou (5-6), meanwhile, won’t go bowling this season regardless of today’s outcome thanks to the NCAA’s decision earlier this week.